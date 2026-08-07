First Friday returns

Downtown Gadsden hosts First Friday on August 7 from 5:00 to 8:00pm. Visitors can explore Broad Street and beyond for dining, shopping, classic cars, live music, and the arts.

Broad Street will be closed to automobile traffic at 3:00 pm to allow classic cars, live music and food vendors to set up. Cars should not park in the middle of the street until 3:30 when Broad Street is completely closed from 1st – 7th streets.

Entertainment will include Sherwood Seven at 2nd and Broad, Slow Burn at 3rd and Broad, Tad of Jazz at 4th and Broad, and Ramblin’ Rickey Tate at 5th and Broad. Gadsden City High School will be set up at Patriots Park on 4th and Broad Streets handing out balloons, candy, and fans.

“We’re expecting another great turnout for August First Friday and want to remind everyone to be weather-aware and stay hydrated as they enjoy downtown and support our local businesses,” said Kay Moore, DGI director.

Don’t forget to include a visit to the Gadsden Museum of Art and The Mary G Hardin Center for Cultural Arts to see the great exhibits on display.

The guidelines for First Friday include no pets, no personal coolers or glass containers, no skateboards or roller blades and no advertising or fundraising.

For additional information, please call 256.547.8696 or visit downtowngadsden.com