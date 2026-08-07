Gaston High principal Brenden Perry focuses on relationships and culture

New Gaston High School principal Brenden Perry is entering the 2026-27 school year with a vision centered on relationships, school pride and student success.

Perry, who has 11 years of experience in education, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Jacksonville State University and is National Board Certified in Early/Middle Childhood Literacy. His career includes bookkeeping, classroom teaching and most recently serving as assistant principal at West End High School.

Although stepping into the principal’s role comes with challenges, Perry said he is eager to lead Gaston High.

“I have heard many describe that becoming a principal is like ‘drinking from a firehose,'” Perry said. “There is so much to do, but I have never been more excited to start a school year and truly get to know our students on a personal level.”

Throughout the summer, Perry said he has focused on building relationships and establishing a strong school culture. Drawing inspiration from the Gaston High alma mater, the school has adopted the motto, “United in Truth,” while promoting the “Bulldog Mentality.”

“Bulldogs don’t chase adversity; they stand prepared to overcome it,” Perry said, adding that he wants students to develop resilience both inside and outside the classroom.

Perry said he is excited about welcoming new staff members and working alongside Gaston Elementary Principal Hollie Sewell and Highland Elementary Principal Lori Moss to strengthen the school’s feeder pattern.

“My favorite part of being a school leader is when students realize their potential,” he said, noting the many opportunities available to graduates pursuing college, careers or military service.

Perry acknowledged that Gaston High faces unique funding challenges as the only Etowah County high school without municipal support but expressed gratitude for local leaders, businesses and churches that help meet students’ needs.

He credited former principals Dr. Charlie Parker and Tanya Clark with shaping his leadership philosophy, emphasizing high expectations, intentionality, trust and persistence.

Perry also expressed gratitude to former Etowah County Schools superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby, incoming superintendent Julie Talton, and Tisha Howell for their leadership, guidance and support.

Among his professional accomplishments are earning National Board Certification, the 2025 Alabama ASCD Emerging Leader Award and the 2026 Etowah Chamber Excellence in K-12 Administration Award.

For aspiring administrators, Perry encouraged stepping outside familiar environments to grow as leaders.

“There is reward in stretching your limits and learning from places that you have never been before,” he said. “You can make your school community stronger by making connections, building relationships and learning from those outside of your comfort zone.”