Etowah County Fair Returns for Its 86th Year This September

The 86th Annual Etowah County Fair returns to Attalla, Alabama, from September 23rd through 28th the event will be held at the Etowah County Fair Grounds located at 210 Griffin Street, Attalla, AL. 35954, this beloved local tradition promises something for everyone.

The fair will feature a wide variety of exhibits, vendor booths, nightly live entertainment, delicious food and all your favorite amusement rides. From thrilling rides and classic fair games to arts and crafts displays and mouth watering local eats. It’s the perfect place to make fall memories.

Doors open at 5:30 pm Tuesday through Saturday, Sunday hours begin at 12 pm entry is $5 per person with FREE admission on Sunday.

Whether you’re coming for the rides, the food, or just to enjoy a great evening with family and friends, the Etowah County Fair is a can’t miss fall event for all ages.