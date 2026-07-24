Gold Tiger Club to hold 29th annual reunion Aug. 1

Graduates of Gadsden High School who have been out of school for 50 years or more are invited to attend the 29th Annual Gold Tiger Club Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Venue.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. for a meet-and-greet with classmates. The reunion program will begin at noon, followed by lunch.

Seating is still available, and walk-ins are welcome. Admission is $40 per person. While open seating will be available for walk-in guests, organizers cannot guarantee seating at designated class tables.

Membership in the Gold Tiger Club includes Gadsden High School graduates of 50 years or more, along with their spouses. This year’s reunion will welcome alumni from the Classes of 1944 through 1976. The Class of 1975 will serve as the host class, while the Class of 1976 will be recognized as the honored guest class as it celebrates its 50th reunion.

Since its founding in 1997, the annual reunion has brought together generations of Gadsden High alumni to reconnect with classmates and celebrate their shared history. Titan Ambassadors from Gadsden City High School will again assist and welcome attendees throughout the event. Alumni are also encouraged to join the “GHS Gold Tigers” Facebook page to stay connected.

The Gold Tiger Club Advisory Board is led by President Marie Garner Johnson, Vice President Vance Roberson and Secretary Beverly Mayes Godfrey. The board also includes representatives from the host class and the two preceding classes, with membership rotating annually as new host classes are added.

For more information, contact Marie Johnson at mgjohnson4750@gmail.com or Beverly Godfrey at bandrgodfrey@bellsouth.net. The reunion is held each year on the first Saturday in August.

JROTC Scholarships Awarded

The Gold Tiger Club also announced recipients of the Jerry Heard Scholarship, established in 2016 by the Gadsden High School Class of 1966 to benefit JROTC students at Gadsden City High School.

The scholarship honors the memory of retired Army Col. Jerry Heard, a former Gold Tiger Club president and longtime supporter of the JROTC program.

This year’s scholarship recipients, selected by SFC John Hedgepeth, Senior Army Instructor LTC (Ret.) Wayne Davenport and the scholarship selection committee, are Angelica Jimenez, Riley Jarrells and Haliegh Bowers.