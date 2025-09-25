GSCC launches alcohol, drug awareness course

Gadsden State Community College is excited to announce the launch of a new Alcohol and Drug Awareness Course designed for college students, with plans to expand into K–12 schools throughout the College’s service area. The kickoff session was held September 23, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Helderman Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus.

“This initiative is about more than education; it’s about saving lives,” said Jay Freeman, Gadsden State Chief of Police/Public Safety. “By providing interactive and realistic simulations, we help students understand the risks of impaired driving and substance use in a way that statistics alone cannot convey. Our partnership with the Cardinal Foundation and the Health Sciences Division allows us to extend this program into schools across our region, reaching students early and preparing them to make safer choices.”

The program is a collaboration among the Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation, the Police/Public Safety Department and the Health Sciences Division. Together these groups are driving the initiative. Thanks to funding from the Cardinal Foundation, led by Hilary Folsom, Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations, the College has acquired innovative educational tools that effectively illustrate the dangers associated with impaired decision-making.

“The Health Sciences Division is committed to preparing future healthcare leaders while promoting wellness and prevention in our communities,” said Joey Battles, dean of Health Sciences at Gadsden State. “This program not only raises awareness but also empowers students and families with knowledge. It’s a proactive approach to addressing the public health challenge of making good decisions.”

Among the new resources are Alcohol and THC goggles, which simulate impaired vision, loss of coordination, delayed reaction times, and decision-making challenges caused by substance use. Students using these goggles experience firsthand how alcohol and THC can impair judgment and motor skills, emphasizing the risks of mixing substances.

The program also features the Fatal Vision Roadster, a rugged pedal kart designed to simulate impaired driving. When combined with field sobriety tests and legal education, the Roadster provides a powerful, hands-on experience that highlights the dangers of driving under the influence.

“The Cardinal Foundation is honored to support Gadsden State in this important initiative,” said Hilary Folsom from the Cardinal Foundation. “By investing in educational equipment and resources, we are helping students—from college-aged adults to young students in K–12—better understand the serious consequences of alcohol and drug impairment. Our goal is to support and equip them with the tools to make safe and responsible choices.”

The Alcohol and Drug Awareness Course will debut on Gadsden State campuses in September. K–12 outreach is scheduled to follow soon after.