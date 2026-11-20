Gadsden State Community College Police Department announced it has officially received accreditation from the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.

The department voluntarily pursued accreditation and successfully demonstrated that its policies, procedures and operations meet the professional standards established for law enforcement agencies throughout Alabama.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the department, which was established in July 2023 and serves all five Gadsden State campuses.

“From day one, our goal was to build a department that Gadsden State and the communities we serve could be proud of,” Jay Freeman, police chief at GSCC, said in a press release. “Our police officers and public safety staff earn that pride every day by showing up when people need us, treating people with respect and working alongside our local partners. I’m proud of what this team has built and grateful for the trust our communities place in us.”

The accreditation process involved a comprehensive review of the department to ensure compliance with recognized standards for law enforcement professionalism, accountability and effectiveness.

“Our students deserve a safe, welcoming place to learn, and our employees deserve the same in their workplace,” Alan Smith, GSCC president, said in a press release. “That takes people who know our campuses and care about the people on them. I’m proud of Chief Freeman and his team for the work they’ve put into earning this accreditation and for the way they serve Gadsden State every day.”

The accreditation reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to public trust, transparency, officer safety, accountability and ethical conduct. These principles guide the department’s service to students, employees, visitors and the communities surrounding Gadsden State’s campuses.

During a special presentation, Chief Camp Yancey of the Rainbow City Police Department and Chief Mark Bailey of the Alabama Community College System, presented Freeman with the Certificate of Accreditation awarded by the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.

Members of Gadsden State Community College’s executive cabinet were also in attendance to celebrate this significant achievement and recognize the department’s commitment to excellence in law enforcement and public safety.