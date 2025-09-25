GSCC Theatre to present Agatha Christie’s ‘A Murder is Announced’

The Gadsden State Community College Theatre Program will present A Murder is Announced at 7 p.m. Oct. 23-25 in the Inzer Hall Black Box Theatre on the Wallace Drive Campus.

“The Black Box Theatre has grown with the number of student cast members and the talent,” said Joe Fuselli, director of the theatre program. “This was one of the most difficult shows to cast.”

This year’s production features several new actors. Amelia St. John will portray Letitia Blacklock, Daelynn Caldwell will play Mitzi, Mae Ussery will appear as Mrs. Swettenham, and Sana McCarther will take on the role of Bunny.

Based on Agatha Christie’s classic novel, A Murder is Announced is set in the 1950s, where detective work relied less on forensics and more on interrogation and deduction. The story centers on an announcement published in a local newspaper in the quiet village of Chipping Cleghorn, inviting residents to a murder—one that turns out to be very real.

Fuselli said the show is lighthearted and accessible to both younger and older audiences, with eccentric characters and humorous moments throughout.

Tickets are $8 for the public and $6 for students and Gadsden State employees. They may be purchased online or at the door.

The cast includes: Addie Jenkins as Julia Simmons, Amelia St. John as Letitia Blacklock, Sana McCarthur as Dora Bunner, Nolan Fletcher as Patrick Simmons, Daelynn Caldwell as Mitzi, Buffey Bailey as Miss Marple, Diana Alhegazen as Phillipa Haymes, Mae Ussery as Mrs. Swettenham, Ian Kilgore as Edmund Swettenham, Dylan Rogerson as Rudi Scherz, Ian Johnson as Inspector Craddock, Josh Kimbril as Sergeant Mellors and Phoenix Rich as ASM.