High school football scores and upcoming games

Coosa Christian School
The Conquerors won at home against Falkville on September 12. The final score was 26-0. They will face Susan Moore at home on September 19.
Etowah High School
The Blue Devils lost at home to Cherokee County on September 12. The final score was 38-14. Etowah faces Ashville on the road on September 19.
Gadsden City High School
The Titans were on a break last week. Gadsden City will return to play on the road on September 19 when they face Hazel Green.
Gaston High School
The Bulldogs lost on the road at Woodland on September 12. The final score was 34-12. Gaston, still on the road, faces off against North Sand Mountain on September 19.
Glencoe High School
The Yellowjackets won at home against Walter Welborn on September 12. The final score was 42-0. They are on a bye-week this week but will return to play against Hokes Bluff on September 26.
Hokes Bluff High School
The Eagles continued their undefeated season with a win against White Plains on the road. The final score was 35-28. They are home this week and facing off against Anniston on September 19.
Sardis High School
The Lions lost on the road to Guntersville on September 12. The final score was 49-12. They face Scottsboro at home on September 19.
Southside High School
The Panthers was shut out on the road at Fort Payne on September 12. The final score was 28-0. They are on a break this week but will return to play on September 26 at Etowah.
Westbrook Christian School
The Warriors won at home against Locust Fork on September 12. The final score was 53-7. They face Piedmont on the road on September 19.
West End High School
The Patriots lost at home against Susan Moore on September 12. The final score was 42-26. They face Cleveland at home on September 19.