Hokes Bluff volleyball ends big three-match week

By Matthew Watkins, Sports Correspondent

When asked for a single word that the Hokes Bluff volleyball team should be focusing on as they approach a home match against their crosstown-rival, Glencoe, senior Makenna Bennich said, “Finish.”

“We’re playing good volleyball. We’ve been playing good volleyball. But if you want to beat the types of teams we’re playing, you have to go the distance in everything you do,” Bennich added.

This week for the Eagles (7-10) has been a small representation of what their season has been like as a whole. On Monday, the Eagles completed a dominating 3-0 sweep against Anniston, securing a region win. However, as a follow-up to that performance, the Eagles were swept 3-0 by White Plains. Each set was close, but ultimately White Plains was able to close the door on any potential Eagles victory.

“We played extremely hard, and we just came up a bit short. We have to start finishing the job when we have the opportunity to do so,” Bennich said.

This type of attitude is emblematic of this Hokes Bluff team. The players hold themselves to high standards, but are able to maintain positive attitudes through adversity, according to senior Chloe Dodd.

“Every game, win or loss, has been a big learning experience for us,” Dodd said.

Glencoe, Class 3A, Area 12 (14-4), presents the next opportunity for Hokes Bluff to do just that. Glencoe is coming off of two tough, close losses to Westbrook and Jacksonville.

Haley Simmons, head coach of the Eagles, knows the challenge that Glencoe presents.

“They have an aggressive front row. They tend to dominate the net on both offense and defense,” Simmons said.

As teams begin jockeying for postseason position as region play carries on, it’s games like these that can really help turn the tide of a season. Being able to pick up a big win against a rival opponent would go a long way for the team’s confidence.

“As a Hokes Bluff athlete, you always want to beat Glencoe. That’s how it is in every sport, and we know they feel the same way about us,” Bennich said.

The final region push for the Eagles will begin next week. If they are to put the finishing touches on their season, it will need to start with a strong end to this three-match week.