JSU sets new record, surpasses 10,000 students

For the fifth consecutive year, Jacksonville State University (Jax State) has broken its all-time enrollment record – yet this fall’s achievement stands apart. For the first time in its history, the university has surpassed 10,000 students, a milestone long envisioned by the institution.

This fall, Jax State enrolled 10,339 students, continuing a trend of steady growth that has positioned the university as one of the fastest-rising institutions in the region. The total represents an increase of 384 (3.9%) students compared to last year’s record enrollment of 9,955, demonstrating Jax State’s ability to build on success year after year.

“The growth we celebrate today is the result of a true team effort,” said President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “Our entire campus has been working collaboratively, which played a huge part in pushing us past this historic benchmark. This achievement reflects the collective strength of the entire Gamecock community.”

Jax State’s enrollment has now increased for five consecutive years, marking a period of progress unlike any other in the university’s history. The increase of 384 students is the largest in that span, topping last fall’s gain of 283 students above the 2023 enrollment of 9,672. In Fall 2022, the university enrolled 9,633 students, surpassing 9,540 in 2021. This upward trajectory reflects the growing demand for a Jax State education and the university’s continued success in attracting students.

“By surpassing 10,000 students, we are breaking the glass ceiling on a milestone that elevates Jacksonville State into a new conversation as an institution, opening doors to new opportunities,” Dr. Killingsworth said. “This moment marks the beginning of an even more exciting chapter for our university.”

Applications for admission are now open for Spring 2026 and Fall 2026. This week marks Free Application Week, during which prospective students can apply without the usual application fee through September 14 by using the code FALL4JAX. Additionally, the university will hold two Fall Preview Days this semester, the first on Wednesday, October 15, and the second on Saturday, November 15.

Those interested in pursuing advanced degrees at Jax State are encouraged to explore opportunities through the university’s Graduate Studies program. Prospective students can learn more about graduate education by visiting jsu.edu/graduate.

For more details about Jax State’s enrollment or to learn more about its programs, visit www.jsu.edu.