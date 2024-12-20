Subscribe
December 26, 2024

K-9 Millie joins forces with Etowah County Probate Court

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton announced a new partnership with Probate Judge Scott W. Hassell, expanding the reach of the county’s Therapy K-9 Program.

K-9 Millie and her handler, Investigator Jameson Jenkins, are now offering support to Etowah County Probate Court proceedings. This week, they attended an adoption hearing, sharing in the joy of a family celebrating a life-changing moment.

Following the hearing, attendees remarked on how Millie’s calming presence helped alleviate the anxiety often associated with courtroom settings-especially for the child. The family was also delighted to take home some of Millie’s trading cards, which have become a favorite keepsake.

Since the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office launched the Therapy K-9 Program in 2022, it has grown exponentially. Millie alone has impacted thousands of lives, creating meaningful connections with the community and showcasing the Sheriff’s Office’s dedication to public service.

“This partnership exemplifies what makes Etowah County such a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family,” Horton said. “We are committed to providing innovative resources to support our citizens and collaborating with local agencies to meet their needs.”

Millie’s new role is another step forward in enhancing community well-being and fostering positive experiences within our local government.

Picture of Kaitlin Hoskins

Kaitlin Hoskins

