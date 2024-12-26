Legals for 12/20/2024 – 12/26/2024

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ryan Yates , A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Rocket Mortgage, LLC, FKA Quicken Loans, LLC, its successors and assigns dated January 15, 2022; said mortgage being recorded on January 21, 2022, as Instrument No. 3534227 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC in Instrument 3578625 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.
The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of January, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot One (1) in Block Five (5) of the Metropolitan Subdivision Unit Two (2), Gadsden, Alabama, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 249, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 306 S 8th St, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
505 20th Street North, Suite 1775
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 216-4238
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 24-06487AL
www.foreclosurehotline.net
_______________
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas Bone and wife, Virginia Bone, to Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 29, 1999, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 7, 1999 at Book 1999, at Page 127, as Document Number M-1999-1956. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-RP1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 15, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
Commence at the Southwest corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-12-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian and run N 89 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds East along the South line thereof, 1324.20 feet to a point in the South line of Canterberry Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 136, Etowah County Probate Office; thence run N 01 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West, leaving said South line and parallel with the West line of said subdivision, 480.00 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds East 369.89 feet to an existing 3/8 inch rebar; thence run North 16 degrees 50 minutes 15 seconds West 81.53 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run North 16 degrees 50 minutes 16 seconds West 101.52 feet to a point; thence run North 78 degrees 18 minutes 02 seconds East 212.62 feet to the West R/W line of Meadowood Road (40’ R/W); thence run South 17 degrees 39 minutes 59 seconds East along said R/W, 123.38 feet to a point: thence run South 84 degrees 00 minutes 07 seconds West, leaving said R/W 217.43 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 36, T-12-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.55 acre (more or less).
More commonly known as: 428 Meadowood Rd, a/k/a 428 Meadow Wood Road, Gadsden, AL 35901
This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halli-day, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-RP1 (“Transferee”)
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
244 Inverness Center Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (801) 355-2886
___________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by CHRIS MARCUS ADAMS and STEPHANIE ADAMS, a married couple, on the 28th day of October 2013, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in Instrument Number 3395531 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 8, 2025, the following described real and personal property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
To reach the point of beginning: Commence at the NW corner of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 East and thence run South along the West boundary line of said forty a distance of 510.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning deflect left 90 deg. 23 min. and run a distance of 593.24 feet to a point; thence deflect 90 deg. 00 min. right and run South a distance of 483.23 feet to a point; thence deflect right 90 deg. 00 min. and run West a distance of 596.61 feet to a point in the centerline of Croft Ferry Road; thence deflect right 63 deg. 21 min. and run in a direct line along the centerline of Croft Ferry Road a distance of 544.25 feet to a point; thence deflect right so as to form an interior angle of 63 deg. 21 min. and run East a distance of 247.92 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 18 and the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 17, all in Township 11 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, containing 7.65 acres more or less.
INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2012 River Birch manufactured home, Serial No. RB11AL16719AB;
together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.
Kristofor D. Sodergren
Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation
ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.
2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200
P.O. Box 2727
Tuscaloosa, AL 35403
(205) 344-5000
______________
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brianna Ashley Heard, an unmarried woman and Justin Lee Saxon, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on April 11, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number: 3556113 with Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded 11/21/2024 in Instrument Number 3583884; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 12, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) of the Foxwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3616 W Meighan Blvd , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 24-09075-MT-AL 12/06/2024, 12/13/2024, 12/20/2024
_____________
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE
WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 22nd day of September, 2022, by Franklin Turner, Jr. and Linda Turner, as mortgagors, in favor of Leanne Moore, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Instrument #3547172, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Etowah, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 3rd day of January, 2025, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
Begin at an existing pinchpipe at the Northernmost corner of Lot #8, of D. L. Baswell Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 113, Etowah County Probate Office, being on the Southeasterly R/W of Ewing Avenue (80’ R/W) and run S45’29’47”E, along the Northerly line of Lot #8, 309.40 feet to a point; thence run S32°11’40”W, 74.00 feet to a point; thence run S87’45’00 W, 149.80 feet to a point; thence run N43°46’16”W, 221.88 feet to a point on said R/W; thence run N44°15’14”E, along said R/W, 174.74 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being Lots #8 and 9 and a portion of Lot #10, D. L Baswell Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 1.19 acre (more or less). The address being 2113 Ewing Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901.
Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR EN-JOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS
The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.
NOTICE TO NEWSPAPER: THE MESSENGER Please run once a week for three consecutive weeks
/s/ Jason Knowles
Jason Knowles
Attorney for Mortgagee, Leanne Moore Knowles & Sullivan, LLC
413 Broad Street
Gadsden, Alabama 35901
(256) 547-7200
______________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Barry G. Green and wife, Brittany Gail Valentine to Tyrone Davis and wife, Mary E. Davis dated March 1, 2024 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3570461; the undersigned mortgage owner, Tyrone Davis and wife, Mary E. Davis, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 7th day of January, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:
Parcel One: The South Half of Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Three (3) in the Gibbs and Cambron Resurvey of Lots 14 and 15 of the Clayton Addition Number One (1) to Alabama City, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book A, Pages 320 and 321, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.
Parcel Two: Lot Number Two (2) in Block Number Three (3) of the Gibbs and Cambron Resurvey of Lots Number 14 and 15 of the Clayton Plat Number One (1), as shown by Book of Town Plats A, Pages 320 and 321, and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.
TYRONE DAVIS and MARY E. DAVIS
Mortgage Owner
COPELAND LAW, LLC
Attorneys for owner
816 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
P:256-546-9500
F:256-546-9598
_______________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT default has occurred in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL dated December 14, 2012, to originally in favor of LIBERTY BANK, recorded on December 21, 2012 in Instrument Number 3378409 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which Mortgage was modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage dated March 27, 2020 executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL, as Mortgagors, to LIBERTY BANK, as Mortgagee, recorded on April 9, 2020 in Instrument Number 3500587 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which was duly assigned by LIBERTY BANK to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC on December 5, 2024, recorded on December 5, 2024 in Instrument Number 2584449 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Be-cause of said default, the undersigned Mortgagee under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the mortgage as amended and assigned, DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, as mort-gagee/assignee will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, on the 8th day of January, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate located in ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, to wit:
Beginning at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter for a distance of 770.00 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Leeth Gap Road; thence North 27 degrees 58 minutes 07 seconds West along said East right of way line for a distance of 135.10 feet to a point of the South right of way line of Sardis Road; thence North 79 degrees 26 minutes 19 seconds East along said South right of way line for a distance of 250.00 feet; thence continuing along said South right of way line the following: North 71 degrees 39 minutes East for a distance of 150.00 feet; thence North 63 degrees 12 minutes East for a distance of 200.00 feet; thence North 50 degrees 58 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 287.32 feet; thence leaving said South right of way line South 02 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds East for a distance of 464.47 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel containing 4.7 acres more or less and lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; According to the survey prepared by Donald R. Jarrells PLS/AL. Reg. No. 9979 dated December 14, 2000.
The property address, which is for information purposes only, is 4110 Sardis Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, mineral rights, if any, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage as amended and assigned and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated, without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC at the address indicated below. McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
THIS SALE is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the said mortgage as amended and assigned, as well as the expenses of the foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
RODNEY L. EDMONDSON
McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC
Attorneys and Auctioneer for DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, Mortgagee/Assignee
130 North Main Street
Arab, Alabama 35016
(256) 931-2520
______________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH
Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Billy Jackson and Shalanda Frazier to Phyllis Ellis and William Harrell Humphrey, dated June 29, 2017, recorded as Instrument Number: 3452637, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and an Assignment of Mortgage having been executed by Phyllis Ellis to William Harrell Humphrey, dated October 14, 2022, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on January 10, 2025, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:
Lot Fifty-One (51) in Block Forty-Four (44) of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two (2) according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410-411 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.
This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you un-derstand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statu-tory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.
Dated: December 16, 2024
JONATHAN M. WELCH
Attorney for Mortgage Holder
Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.
1925 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, Alabama 35901
______________
NOTIFICATION OF PROBATE TO HEIRS
The estate of Johnny Lee Hood of 2138 Kennesaw Way SE, Smyrna GA 30080
Notice to Heirs that a petition to probate will in solemn form has been filed on November 19th 2024. In the Probate Court of Cobb County, Georgia, for the probate of Last Will and Testament of Johnny Lee Hood. Who passed away on March 28th, 2024.
Probate Case Number 24-p-2164
Heirs please contact:
Josh Hood, Executor of Estate
JHood124@yahoo.com, 404-707-1698
Probate Court info:
Cobb County State of Georgia
32 Waddell St SE,
Marietta GA 30090
______________
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Suit to Quiet Title owned by Diane Graves has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-2022-900271 styled Diane Graves VS Lot 26 in Block Number 2 of the Glenn Addition of the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, AL; Tani Cooper, Julia Tolbert, & Margaret Ragland; the unknown heirs and next of kin of Ada Randle, deceased and any other unknown individuals and/or entities who claim any interest in the following real property.
Lot Twenty-six (26) in Block Number Two (2) of the Glenn Addition to the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and recorded in Book 1227 Page 855, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.
You are named as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against you.
This the 13th day of December 2024.
Cassandra Johnson
Circuit Clerk
John D. Floyd, Esquire
Floyd Law Firm, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
(256)547-6328
____________
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF: JEAN YONKERS, INCAPACITATED
Case #: S-10325
TO: Any interested party
Please take notice that a PETITION FOR THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 8th day of JANUARY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.
DONE THIS THE 25TH DAY OF NOVEMBER 2024.
Scott Hassell
PROBATE JUDGE
______________
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: MINOR NAME CHANGE
CASE NO:-2024-00358
To: UNKNOWN FATHER
WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Name Change of a minor child born to SEQUOYAH MOSTELLA on AUGUST 16, 2019, was filed on JUNE 12, 2024. Please be advised that if you intend to contest the same you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication with the Attorney for Petitioners whose name and address is listed below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.
Done this the 11th day of December 2024.
Attorney for Petitioner(s): (name and address)
John Floyd, Esq.
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
____________
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE L. CROSS, DECEASED.
Case No.: 2023-00071
TO: Todd Scott Key, Christopher Key, Jessica Holland Maffei, and Tomas Gray Townsend
WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN
Please take notice that a Petition for Final Settlement was filed in the Office of the Judge of
Probate, Etowah County, Alabama and further, that the 5th day of FEBRUARY, 2025 at 10:00
a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may
appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.
DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF December, 2024.
Scott W. Hassell
JUDGE OF PROBATE
______________
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF: MARY CHARLOTTE GRAVES,
ALLEGED INCAPACITATED
Case #: 2024-737
TO: Robert Garry Bell and any unknown family
Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 6th day of JANUARY 2025 at 1:30 m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.
DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF DECEMBER 2024
Scott Hassell
PROBATE JUDGE
____________
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP
Notice to: Kerry Gazaway, whose whereabouts are unknown
Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown
You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Judy
Gazaway and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Judy Gazaway was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 22 day of NOVEMBER 2024.
A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of
Conservatorship is set on the 14 day of JANUARY 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
_______________
NOTICE TO KASSI GROSS
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSICA DOWNES GROSS, Deceased
CASE NO. 2023-00516
You will take notice that a petition in the above styled action for final discharge was filed against you in the Etowah County Probate Court on October 23, 2024, Case No. 2023- 00516 and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by this Court on November 18, 2024.
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with EMILY HAWK
MILLS, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of
Etowah County, Alabama, Post Office Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.
A hearing has been set for January 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM. before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell in the Probate Court of Etowah County in Gadsden, Alabama.
Emily Hawk Mills
Cusimano, Roberts, Mills & Knowlton, LLC
153 S. 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
DONE this the 18th day of November 2024
SCOTT W. HASSELL
JUDGE OF PROBATE
____________
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of LETITIA KING LUCAS
CASE NO.: 2024-00573
CASE NO.: 2024-00574
TO: UNKNOWN FATHER
Address unknown.
Please take notice that a petition for adoption of children born to Mitonese Monique Lucas has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor children’s date of births are December 14, 2007 and October 27, 2006. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.
Attorney for Petitioner:
Gerald Maxwell, Esquire
821 Tuscaloosa Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Given under my hand this the 22 day of November 2024.
Scott W. Hassell
JUDGE OF PROBATE
_______________
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIT WILL TO PROBATE AND PETITION FOR LETTERS TESTMENTARY
In Re: IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
The Estate Of NANCY MOUNT BRYANT, Deceased.
Case No.: 2024-00789
Notice to: Christina Leighann Moss, whose whereabouts are unknown
You will take notice that a Petition to Admit Will to Probate and Petition for Letters
Testamentary has been filed by Keith Duane Bryant in the matter of the Estate of Nancy Mount
Bryant. This matter is set to be heard on the 18th day of February 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate.
Please be advised that should you intend to object to the Last Will and Testament being
admitted and Letters of Testamentary being issued to Keith Duane Bryant, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Justin D. Hayes, 406 South 3rd Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.
_______________
NOTICE OF ESTATE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARLES A. MACKEY, DECEASED
CASE NO: 2024-00766
A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of CHARLES A. MACKEY, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Melinda B. Mackey, on the 7th day of November, 2024; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.
Done this the 12th day of December 2024.
Scott W. Hassell
JUDGE OF PROBATE
_____________
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,
a Public Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0127
KEITH PETERS, deceased, his unknown heirs and successors; GLENN PETERS; HEATHER PETERS; JUDY MOYER; SIGNA ADCOCK; ALMA LEE LYLES; JACLYN SPRAYBERRY; ELIJAH SPRAYBERRY CAROL HUCKABY; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1 Perkins Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: Lot 139, Parcel #4 Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, according to map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, lying and being in Gadsden, (Formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 10-09-31-4-000-188.000; PPIN: 19051; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
TO KEITH PETERS, deceased, his unknown heirs and successors; GLENN PETERS; HEATHER PETERS; JUDY MOYER; SIGNA ADCOCK; ALMA LEE LYLES; ELIJAH SPRAYBERRY; CAROL HUCKABY; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
Lot 139, Parcel #4 Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, according to map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, lying and being in Gadsden, (Formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama.
Property Address: 1Perkins Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 3, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 3rd day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson,
Circuit Clerk
J. Lance Smith
Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.
200 Chestnut Street, Suite A
Gadsden, AL 35901
Phone: (256) 543-3664
Facsimile: (256) 543-3674
LSmith@twlegal.us
____________
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,
a Public Corporation, Plaintiff,
v.
CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0130
JOHN LARRY WILLIS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1012 7TH Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 and having a legal description of: The East 30 feet of Lot 13, and the West 10 feet of Lot 15, in Block Number 18, of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Companies Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Book “A”, Page 74 and 75, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID 15-03-05-04-000-178.000; PPIN: 37196; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
TO JOHN LARRY WILLIS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
The East 30 feet of Lot 13, and the West 10 feet of Lot 15, in Block Number 18, of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Companies Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Book “A”, Page 74 and 75, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama.
Property Address: 1012 7th Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 3, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 3rd day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson,
Circuit Clerk
J. Lance Smith
Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.
200 Chestnut Street, Suite A
Gadsden, AL 35901
Phone: (256) 543-3664
Facsimile: (256) 543-3674
LSmith@twlegal.us
_____________
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation, Plaintiff,
v.
CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0139
V.D. Hatch, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of V.D. Hatch, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 29 Lakefront Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: A lot or parcel of land, begin at the NW Corner of Lot 101 in Parcel No. Five as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, thence run East 76 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning run thence East 200.25 feet to a point which is the intersection of Lakefront Avenue and Industrial Street, thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the NW side of Industrial Street a distance of 209.53 feet to a point, thence North and Easterly a distance of 65.3 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel being the East part of Lot 101 in Parcel No. 5, as shown by on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and be-ing in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-03-06-1-000-003.000; PPIN: 37538; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
TO V.D. HATCH; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
A lot or parcel of land, begin at the NW Corner of Lot 101 in Parcel No. Five as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, thence run East 76 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning run thence East 200.25 feet to a point which is the intersection of Lakefront Avenue and Industrial Street, thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the NW side of Industrial Street a distance of 209.53 feet to a point, thence North and Easterly a distance of 65.3 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel being the East part of Lot 101 in Parcel No. 5, as shown by on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.
Property Address: 29 Lakefront Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 3, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
J. Lance Smith
Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.
200 Chestnut Street, Suite A
Gadsden, AL 35901
Phone: (256) 543-3664
Facsimile: (256) 543-3674
LSmith@twlegal.us
______________
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0140
ARTHUR LEON JOLLEY, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Arthur Leon Jolley, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; BRENDA ANN JOLLEY CHAMBLISS ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1107 Stillman Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot 4 in Block 37 of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-11-3-000-221.000; PPIN: 31167; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
TO ARTHUR LEON JOLLEY; BRENDA ANN JOLLEY CHAMBLISS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on December 10, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
Lot 4 in Block 37 of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.
Property Address: 1107 Stillman Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 18, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson,
Circuit Clerk
J. Lance Smith
Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.
200 Chestnut Street, Suite A
Gadsden, AL 35901
Phone: (256) 543-3664
Facsimile: (256) 543-3674
LSmith@twlegal.us
______________
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0142
BEVERLY PAGE FARMER, deceased, the heirs and creditors of Beverly Page Farmer, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; FAYE MIKLE, as the personal representative of the Estate of Beverly Page Farmer; JOSEPH QUINTON FARMER; MARVING FARMER; PAGE FARMER; JOSEPHY FARMER; DAVID SANDERS; FAYE MIKLE, an individual; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; That portion of that certain parcel of land described in the deed from T. R. Raley and wife, Mollie Raley, to L. M. Raley, recorded in Book 4-M, page 282, which lies North of Hoke Street and East of Alabama Street, said parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-12-2-000-047.000; PPIN: 32062; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
TO BEVERLY PAGE FARMER; FAYE MIKLE, as the personal representative of the Estate of Beverly Page Farmer; JOSEPH QUINTON FARMER; MARVING FARMER; PAGE FARMER; JOSEPH FARMER; DAVID SANDERS; FAYE MIKLE; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on December 10, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
That portion of that certain parcel of land described in the deed from T. R. Raley and wife, Mollie Raley, to L. M. Raley, recorded in Book 4-M, page 282, which lies North of Hoke Street and East of Alabama Street, said parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama.
Property Address: 0 Alabama Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson,
Circuit Clerk
J. Lance Smith
Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.
200 Chestnut Street, Suite A
Gadsden, AL 35901
Phone: (256) 543-3664
Facsimile: (256) 543-3674
LSmith@twlegal.us
_______________
NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,
a Public Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0065
LESLIE PRUITT; KENDALL L. KELLEY; COMMUNITY HOME BANC, INC.; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 169 Brookwood Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-06-14-1-000-020.000, PPIN: 43349; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
TO LESLIE PRUITT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
TAKE NOTICE that on June 24, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:
Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements.
Property Address: 169 Brookwood Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35903
ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge George Day’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.
The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.
Dated this the 18th day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
J. Lance Smith
Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.
200 Chestnut Street, Suite A
Gadsden, AL 35901
Phone: (256) 543-3664
Facsimile: (256) 543-3674
LSmith@twlegal.us
____________
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
Civil Contractors, LLC P. O. Box 1210 Pinson, Alabama 35126, has completed the water line installation for The Reece City Water Department, also known as DWSRF PROJECT NO. FS010480-02 Contract no.1
CONTRACT NO. RC24 123. If anyone has any claims or concerns pertaining to this project should contact Utility Engineering Consultants, LLC at 130 Southwest Drive Suite 100 Homewood, Alabama 35209 or 205-951-3838. This notice will run 3
consecutive weeks.
SEWER WATER DRAINAGE CIVIL CONTRACTORS, LLC
P.O. Box 1210
Pinson, AL 35126
205-617-2692
_____________
ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION
New Building for Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby gives written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the New Building for Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat, project no. 3513, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks, beginning December 13, 2024 and ending on January 3, 2025. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.
Bob Smith Construction, Inc.
8076 US Highway 11,
Springville, AL. 35146
205-655-9006
_____________
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on December 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903
Jessica Body – Unit 94 and 133
Christie Calloway – Unit 40A
Domonick Hughley – Unit 132
Kristidis Tolbert – Unit 141
Off Campus Storage
474 George Wallace Drive
Gadsden, AL. 35903
_____________
NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE
Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 1/2/2025 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
_______________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1994 Toyota Camry VIN#4T1S K12E8RU415991 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 01/25/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.
______________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2007 Ford F350 VIN# 1FTWW33P47EB17984 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/8/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.
_____________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2006 Toyota Corolla VIN#2T1BR32 E36C699549 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/8/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.
______________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1990 Honda Accord VIN#1HGCB7663 LA175824 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/6/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.
______________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession/auction of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on January 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM.
2019 Dodge Charger
VIN: 2C3CDXHGXKH607862
Auction Address:
1717 Appalachian Hwy,
Hokes Bluff, AL 35903
51-605-8280
______________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 4, 2025.
2010 Toyota Camry VIN: 4T1BF3EK9AU114670
UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP
2075 HWY 77
ATTALLA AL 35954
256-538-6600
_______________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:
2011 TOYOTA CAMRY
VIN: 4T1BF3EK7BU733589
The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 01/25/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.
_____________
LEGAL NOTICE
THE BOARD OF REGISTRARS OF ETOWAH COUNTY HEREBY CERTIFIES THAT THE FOLLOWING LIST CONTAINS THE NAMES OF THOSE PERSONS DUE TO BE REMOVED FROM THE COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION LIST DURING THE FIRST WEEK OF FEBRUARY 2025 PURSUANT TO THE NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION ACT OF 1993 AND THE ALABAMA STATEWIDE VOTER FILE MAINTENANCE PROCESS, ALABAMA CODE §17-4-30.
IF YOUR NAME APPEARS ON THIS LIST, YOU ARE ADVISED TO IMMEDIATELY CONTACT THE ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF REGISTRARS FOR INFORMATION ABOUT UPDATING YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION RECORD. YOUR UPDATED VOTER REGISTRATION INFORMATION MUST BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN JANUARY 31, 2025.
IF YOUR NAME APPEARS ON THIS LIST AND YOU DO NOT UPDATE YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION BY THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JANUARY 31, 2025, YOUR NAME WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION LIST. IF YOUR NAME IS REMOVED FROM THE COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION LIST, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO REGISTER TO VOTE TO PARTICIPATE IN FUTURE ELECTIONS.
_____________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-659-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at
713 AVENUE A in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
Lot 14 and the west ½ of Lot 12 in Block 38 of the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Thornton Addition, according to the re-arrangement thereof by the Coosa Land Company, et als, as shown by the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 334-335, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, save and except all the minerals and mining rights, privileges, and interests underneath the surface thereof.
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to OSCAR PEREZ, 403 PARRISH STREET, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950, 713 AVENUE A, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
______________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-660-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
located at 101 ARGYLE LANE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
LT 40 ARGYLE HILLS PLAT G-25 29-11-6
Tax ID#: 10-09-29-1-000-097.000
PIN# 17531
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KYLE WAYNE SIKES, 101 ARGYLE LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
______________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-661-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
located at 1209 COLBERT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
LTS 4-5 BLK 2 ELLIS ADD PLAT D-123 7-12-6
Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-077.001
PIN# 64489
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DENESE E STEWARD, 1131 OAK GROAVE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35905.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
_____________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-662-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
located at 1211 COLBERT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
LT 6 BLK 2 ELLIS ADD PLAT D-123 7-12-6
Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-079.000
PIN# 39112
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARTHA A WALDREP, 1211 COLBERT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
_____________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-663-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
located at 600 GRANT STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:
452’(S) X 71.5’ X 88.45’ X 308.56’ X 46.2’ X 115’(S) X 256’(S) LYING IN SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 & ALSO PT LT 101 RIVERVIEW PROP PLAT B-381 34-11-6
Tax ID#: 10-08-34-3-000-021.000
PIN# 17252
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TERRY R & TERRY NEIL GIBBS, 600 GRANT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2426.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
______________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-664-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
located at 433 PADEN ROAD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:
PT LT 6 BLK 4 PADEN FARM 2ND ADD PLAT C-275 N OF RD 23-12-6
Tax ID#: 15-06-23-1-000-066.000
PIN# 44713
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JANI F. MCGLAUGHAN, 433 PADEN ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
_____________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-665-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at
207 PIONEER STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
Lots Numbered Thirty-one (31) and Thirty-three (33) in the Subdivision of Lot or Block “J” of Pinehurst Addition to East Gadsden, according to the Map of said Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 57, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.
Tax Parcel ID: 15-06-14-2-000-086.001
PIN# 43799
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given CARL GRANT, 207 PIONEER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
_______________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-666-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
located at 1110 FOSTER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
LT 6 CUSIMANO’S 1ST ADD PLAT C-225 8-12-6
Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-265.000
PIN# 40120
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to IVAN B. SR. & WF ZEOLA W. PEOPLES, 1625 CONLEY RD. APARTMENT 265, CONLEY, GEORGIA 30288.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
______________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-667-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
located at 128 PENN DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:
LTS 15-17 BLK 4 THE HIGHLANDS PLAT C-263 15-12-6
Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-042.000
PIN# 41420
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CAMERON E CLAYTON, 129 PENN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, MICHELLE TONI MILLER, 800 LEISURE LAKE DRIVE, APT 20P, WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA 31088.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
______________
RESOLUTION
NO. R-668-24
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
located at 3103 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
LT 21 BLK 12 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 GADSDEN 1-12-5
Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-123.000
PIN# 49258
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to LONE STAR 21, LLC, 9946 BEAUTYBERRY, CONROE, TEXAS 77385, DAVID PHAM, 3103 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.
Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
December 20, 2024