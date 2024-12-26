Legals for 12/20/2024 – 12/26/2024

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ryan Yates , A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Rocket Mortgage, LLC, FKA Quicken Loans, LLC, its successors and assigns dated January 15, 2022; said mortgage being recorded on January 21, 2022, as Instrument No. 3534227 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC in Instrument 3578625 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of January, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot One (1) in Block Five (5) of the Metropolitan Subdivision Unit Two (2), Gadsden, Alabama, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 249, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 306 S 8th St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-06487AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

_______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas Bone and wife, Virginia Bone, to Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 29, 1999, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 7, 1999 at Book 1999, at Page 127, as Document Number M-1999-1956. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-RP1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 15, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-12-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian and run N 89 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds East along the South line thereof, 1324.20 feet to a point in the South line of Canterberry Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 136, Etowah County Probate Office; thence run N 01 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West, leaving said South line and parallel with the West line of said subdivision, 480.00 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds East 369.89 feet to an existing 3/8 inch rebar; thence run North 16 degrees 50 minutes 15 seconds West 81.53 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run North 16 degrees 50 minutes 16 seconds West 101.52 feet to a point; thence run North 78 degrees 18 minutes 02 seconds East 212.62 feet to the West R/W line of Meadowood Road (40’ R/W); thence run South 17 degrees 39 minutes 59 seconds East along said R/W, 123.38 feet to a point: thence run South 84 degrees 00 minutes 07 seconds West, leaving said R/W 217.43 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 36, T-12-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.55 acre (more or less).

More commonly known as: 428 Meadowood Rd, a/k/a 428 Meadow Wood Road, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halli-day, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-RP1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

___________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by CHRIS MARCUS ADAMS and STEPHANIE ADAMS, a married couple, on the 28th day of October 2013, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in Instrument Number 3395531 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 8, 2025, the following described real and personal property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach the point of beginning: Commence at the NW corner of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 East and thence run South along the West boundary line of said forty a distance of 510.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning deflect left 90 deg. 23 min. and run a distance of 593.24 feet to a point; thence deflect 90 deg. 00 min. right and run South a distance of 483.23 feet to a point; thence deflect right 90 deg. 00 min. and run West a distance of 596.61 feet to a point in the centerline of Croft Ferry Road; thence deflect right 63 deg. 21 min. and run in a direct line along the centerline of Croft Ferry Road a distance of 544.25 feet to a point; thence deflect right so as to form an interior angle of 63 deg. 21 min. and run East a distance of 247.92 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 18 and the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 17, all in Township 11 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, containing 7.65 acres more or less.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2012 River Birch manufactured home, Serial No. RB11AL16719AB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brianna Ashley Heard, an unmarried woman and Justin Lee Saxon, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on April 11, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number: 3556113 with Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded 11/21/2024 in Instrument Number 3583884; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 12, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) of the Foxwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3616 W Meighan Blvd , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 24-09075-MT-AL 12/06/2024, 12/13/2024, 12/20/2024

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 22nd day of September, 2022, by Franklin Turner, Jr. and Linda Turner, as mortgagors, in favor of Leanne Moore, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Instrument #3547172, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Etowah, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 3rd day of January, 2025, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at an existing pinchpipe at the Northernmost corner of Lot #8, of D. L. Baswell Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 113, Etowah County Probate Office, being on the Southeasterly R/W of Ewing Avenue (80’ R/W) and run S45’29’47”E, along the Northerly line of Lot #8, 309.40 feet to a point; thence run S32°11’40”W, 74.00 feet to a point; thence run S87’45’00 W, 149.80 feet to a point; thence run N43°46’16”W, 221.88 feet to a point on said R/W; thence run N44°15’14”E, along said R/W, 174.74 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being Lots #8 and 9 and a portion of Lot #10, D. L Baswell Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 1.19 acre (more or less). The address being 2113 Ewing Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR EN-JOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

NOTICE TO NEWSPAPER: THE MESSENGER Please run once a week for three consecutive weeks

/s/ Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles

Attorney for Mortgagee, Leanne Moore Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

December 13, 20, and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Barry G. Green and wife, Brittany Gail Valentine to Tyrone Davis and wife, Mary E. Davis dated March 1, 2024 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3570461; the undersigned mortgage owner, Tyrone Davis and wife, Mary E. Davis, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 7th day of January, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: The South Half of Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Three (3) in the Gibbs and Cambron Resurvey of Lots 14 and 15 of the Clayton Addition Number One (1) to Alabama City, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book A, Pages 320 and 321, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Parcel Two: Lot Number Two (2) in Block Number Three (3) of the Gibbs and Cambron Resurvey of Lots Number 14 and 15 of the Clayton Plat Number One (1), as shown by Book of Town Plats A, Pages 320 and 321, and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

TYRONE DAVIS and MARY E. DAVIS

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLC

Attorneys for owner

816 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

P:256-546-9500

F:256-546-9598

December 13, 20, and 27, 2024

_______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT default has occurred in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL dated December 14, 2012, to originally in favor of LIBERTY BANK, recorded on December 21, 2012 in Instrument Number 3378409 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which Mortgage was modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage dated March 27, 2020 executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL, as Mortgagors, to LIBERTY BANK, as Mortgagee, recorded on April 9, 2020 in Instrument Number 3500587 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which was duly assigned by LIBERTY BANK to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC on December 5, 2024, recorded on December 5, 2024 in Instrument Number 2584449 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Be-cause of said default, the undersigned Mortgagee under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the mortgage as amended and assigned, DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, as mort-gagee/assignee will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, on the 8th day of January, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate located in ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, to wit:

Beginning at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter for a distance of 770.00 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Leeth Gap Road; thence North 27 degrees 58 minutes 07 seconds West along said East right of way line for a distance of 135.10 feet to a point of the South right of way line of Sardis Road; thence North 79 degrees 26 minutes 19 seconds East along said South right of way line for a distance of 250.00 feet; thence continuing along said South right of way line the following: North 71 degrees 39 minutes East for a distance of 150.00 feet; thence North 63 degrees 12 minutes East for a distance of 200.00 feet; thence North 50 degrees 58 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 287.32 feet; thence leaving said South right of way line South 02 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds East for a distance of 464.47 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel containing 4.7 acres more or less and lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; According to the survey prepared by Donald R. Jarrells PLS/AL. Reg. No. 9979 dated December 14, 2000.

The property address, which is for information purposes only, is 4110 Sardis Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, mineral rights, if any, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage as amended and assigned and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated, without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC at the address indicated below. McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

THIS SALE is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the said mortgage as amended and assigned, as well as the expenses of the foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

RODNEY L. EDMONDSON

McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC

Attorneys and Auctioneer for DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, Mortgagee/Assignee

130 North Main Street

Arab, Alabama 35016

(256) 931-2520

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Billy Jackson and Shalanda Frazier to Phyllis Ellis and William Harrell Humphrey, dated June 29, 2017, recorded as Instrument Number: 3452637, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and an Assignment of Mortgage having been executed by Phyllis Ellis to William Harrell Humphrey, dated October 14, 2022, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on January 10, 2025, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Fifty-One (51) in Block Forty-Four (44) of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two (2) according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410-411 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you un-derstand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statu-tory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: December 16, 2024

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

______________

NOTIFICATION OF PROBATE TO HEIRS

The estate of Johnny Lee Hood of 2138 Kennesaw Way SE, Smyrna GA 30080

Notice to Heirs that a petition to probate will in solemn form has been filed on November 19th 2024. In the Probate Court of Cobb County, Georgia, for the probate of Last Will and Testament of Johnny Lee Hood. Who passed away on March 28th, 2024.

Probate Case Number 24-p-2164

Heirs please contact:

Josh Hood, Executor of Estate

JHood124@yahoo.com, 404-707-1698

Probate Court info:

Cobb County State of Georgia

32 Waddell St SE,

Marietta GA 30090

December 20 ,27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

______________

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Suit to Quiet Title owned by Diane Graves has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-2022-900271 styled Diane Graves VS Lot 26 in Block Number 2 of the Glenn Addition of the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, AL; Tani Cooper, Julia Tolbert, & Margaret Ragland; the unknown heirs and next of kin of Ada Randle, deceased and any other unknown individuals and/or entities who claim any interest in the following real property.

Lot Twenty-six (26) in Block Number Two (2) of the Glenn Addition to the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and recorded in Book 1227 Page 855, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

You are named as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against you.

This the 13th day of December 2024.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JEAN YONKERS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: S-10325

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 8th day of JANUARY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 25TH DAY OF NOVEMBER 2024.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: MINOR NAME CHANGE

CASE NO:-2024-00358

To: UNKNOWN FATHER

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Name Change of a minor child born to SEQUOYAH MOSTELLA on AUGUST 16, 2019, was filed on JUNE 12, 2024. Please be advised that if you intend to contest the same you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication with the Attorney for Petitioners whose name and address is listed below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Done this the 11th day of December 2024.

Attorney for Petitioner(s): (name and address)

John Floyd, Esq.

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3, and 10, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE L. CROSS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2023-00071

TO: Todd Scott Key, Christopher Key, Jessica Holland Maffei, and Tomas Gray Townsend

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a Petition for Final Settlement was filed in the Office of the Judge of

Probate, Etowah County, Alabama and further, that the 5th day of FEBRUARY, 2025 at 10:00

a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may

appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF December, 2024.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 13, 20, and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARY CHARLOTTE GRAVES,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-737

TO: Robert Garry Bell and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 6th day of JANUARY 2025 at 1:30 m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF DECEMBER 2024

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 13, 20, and 27, 2024

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Kerry Gazaway, whose whereabouts are unknown

Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Judy

Gazaway and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Judy Gazaway was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 22 day of NOVEMBER 2024.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of

Conservatorship is set on the 14 day of JANUARY 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

_______________

NOTICE TO KASSI GROSS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSICA DOWNES GROSS, Deceased

CASE NO. 2023-00516

You will take notice that a petition in the above styled action for final discharge was filed against you in the Etowah County Probate Court on October 23, 2024, Case No. 2023- 00516 and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by this Court on November 18, 2024.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with EMILY HAWK

MILLS, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of

Etowah County, Alabama, Post Office Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

A hearing has been set for January 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM. before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell in the Probate Court of Etowah County in Gadsden, Alabama.

Emily Hawk Mills

Cusimano, Roberts, Mills & Knowlton, LLC

153 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

DONE this the 18th day of November 2024

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of LETITIA KING LUCAS

CASE NO.: 2024-00573

CASE NO.: 2024-00574

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

Address unknown.

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of children born to Mitonese Monique Lucas has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor children’s date of births are December 14, 2007 and October 27, 2006. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Gerald Maxwell, Esquire

821 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 22 day of November 2024.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

November 29, December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

_______________

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIT WILL TO PROBATE AND PETITION FOR LETTERS TESTMENTARY

In Re: IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Estate Of NANCY MOUNT BRYANT, Deceased.

Case No.: 2024-00789

Notice to: Christina Leighann Moss, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Admit Will to Probate and Petition for Letters

Testamentary has been filed by Keith Duane Bryant in the matter of the Estate of Nancy Mount

Bryant. This matter is set to be heard on the 18th day of February 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate.

Please be advised that should you intend to object to the Last Will and Testament being

admitted and Letters of Testamentary being issued to Keith Duane Bryant, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Justin D. Hayes, 406 South 3rd Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

CHARLES A. MACKEY, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2024-00766

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of CHARLES A. MACKEY, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Melinda B. Mackey, on the 7th day of November, 2024; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 12th day of December 2024.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 20, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0127

KEITH PETERS, deceased, his unknown heirs and successors; GLENN PETERS; HEATHER PETERS; JUDY MOYER; SIGNA ADCOCK; ALMA LEE LYLES; JACLYN SPRAYBERRY; ELIJAH SPRAYBERRY CAROL HUCKABY; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1 Perkins Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: Lot 139, Parcel #4 Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, according to map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, lying and being in Gadsden, (Formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 10-09-31-4-000-188.000; PPIN: 19051; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO KEITH PETERS, deceased, his unknown heirs and successors; GLENN PETERS; HEATHER PETERS; JUDY MOYER; SIGNA ADCOCK; ALMA LEE LYLES; ELIJAH SPRAYBERRY; CAROL HUCKABY; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 139, Parcel #4 Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, according to map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, lying and being in Gadsden, (Formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1Perkins Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 3, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

____________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation, Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0130

JOHN LARRY WILLIS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1012 7TH Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 and having a legal description of: The East 30 feet of Lot 13, and the West 10 feet of Lot 15, in Block Number 18, of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Companies Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Book “A”, Page 74 and 75, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID 15-03-05-04-000-178.000; PPIN: 37196; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO JOHN LARRY WILLIS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East 30 feet of Lot 13, and the West 10 feet of Lot 15, in Block Number 18, of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Companies Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Book “A”, Page 74 and 75, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1012 7th Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 3, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation, Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0139

V.D. Hatch, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of V.D. Hatch, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 29 Lakefront Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: A lot or parcel of land, begin at the NW Corner of Lot 101 in Parcel No. Five as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, thence run East 76 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning run thence East 200.25 feet to a point which is the intersection of Lakefront Avenue and Industrial Street, thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the NW side of Industrial Street a distance of 209.53 feet to a point, thence North and Easterly a distance of 65.3 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel being the East part of Lot 101 in Parcel No. 5, as shown by on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and be-ing in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-03-06-1-000-003.000; PPIN: 37538; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO V.D. HATCH; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot or parcel of land, begin at the NW Corner of Lot 101 in Parcel No. Five as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, thence run East 76 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning run thence East 200.25 feet to a point which is the intersection of Lakefront Avenue and Industrial Street, thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the NW side of Industrial Street a distance of 209.53 feet to a point, thence North and Easterly a distance of 65.3 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel being the East part of Lot 101 in Parcel No. 5, as shown by on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 29 Lakefront Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 3, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0140

ARTHUR LEON JOLLEY, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Arthur Leon Jolley, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; BRENDA ANN JOLLEY CHAMBLISS ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1107 Stillman Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot 4 in Block 37 of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-11-3-000-221.000; PPIN: 31167; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO ARTHUR LEON JOLLEY; BRENDA ANN JOLLEY CHAMBLISS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 10, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4 in Block 37 of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1107 Stillman Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 18, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0142

BEVERLY PAGE FARMER, deceased, the heirs and creditors of Beverly Page Farmer, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; FAYE MIKLE, as the personal representative of the Estate of Beverly Page Farmer; JOSEPH QUINTON FARMER; MARVING FARMER; PAGE FARMER; JOSEPHY FARMER; DAVID SANDERS; FAYE MIKLE, an individual; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; That portion of that certain parcel of land described in the deed from T. R. Raley and wife, Mollie Raley, to L. M. Raley, recorded in Book 4-M, page 282, which lies North of Hoke Street and East of Alabama Street, said parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-12-2-000-047.000; PPIN: 32062; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BEVERLY PAGE FARMER; FAYE MIKLE, as the personal representative of the Estate of Beverly Page Farmer; JOSEPH QUINTON FARMER; MARVING FARMER; PAGE FARMER; JOSEPH FARMER; DAVID SANDERS; FAYE MIKLE; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 10, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That portion of that certain parcel of land described in the deed from T. R. Raley and wife, Mollie Raley, to L. M. Raley, recorded in Book 4-M, page 282, which lies North of Hoke Street and East of Alabama Street, said parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama.

Property Address: 0 Alabama Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0065

LESLIE PRUITT; KENDALL L. KELLEY; COMMUNITY HOME BANC, INC.; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 169 Brookwood Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-06-14-1-000-020.000, PPIN: 43349; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO LESLIE PRUITT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 24, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements.

Property Address: 169 Brookwood Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge George Day’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 18th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Civil Contractors, LLC P. O. Box 1210 Pinson, Alabama 35126, has completed the water line installation for The Reece City Water Department, also known as DWSRF PROJECT NO. FS010480-02 Contract no.1

CONTRACT NO. RC24 123. If anyone has any claims or concerns pertaining to this project should contact Utility Engineering Consultants, LLC at 130 Southwest Drive Suite 100 Homewood, Alabama 35209 or 205-951-3838. This notice will run 3

consecutive weeks.

SEWER WATER DRAINAGE CIVIL CONTRACTORS, LLC

P.O. Box 1210

Pinson, AL 35126

205-617-2692

December 6, 13, and 20, 2024

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

New Building for Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby gives written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the New Building for Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat, project no. 3513, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks, beginning December 13, 2024 and ending on January 3, 2025. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL. 35146

205-655-9006

December 13, 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on December 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Jessica Body – Unit 94 and 133

Christie Calloway – Unit 40A

Domonick Hughley – Unit 132

Kristidis Tolbert – Unit 141

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

December 20 and 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 1/2/2025 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

December 20, 2024

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1994 Toyota Camry VIN#4T1S K12E8RU415991 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 01/25/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 13 and 20, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2007 Ford F350 VIN# 1FTWW33P47EB17984 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/8/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 20 and 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2006 Toyota Corolla VIN#2T1BR32 E36C699549 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/8/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 20 and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1990 Honda Accord VIN#1HGCB7663 LA175824 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/6/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 20 and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession/auction of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on January 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM.

2019 Dodge Charger

VIN: 2C3CDXHGXKH607862

Auction Address:

1717 Appalachian Hwy,

Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

51-605-8280

December 20 and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 4, 2025.

2010 Toyota Camry VIN: 4T1BF3EK9AU114670

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2075 HWY 77

ATTALLA AL 35954

256-538-6600

December 20 and 27, 2024

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2011 TOYOTA CAMRY

VIN: 4T1BF3EK7BU733589

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 01/25/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 20 and 27, 2024

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

THE BOARD OF REGISTRARS OF ETOWAH COUNTY HEREBY CERTIFIES THAT THE FOLLOWING LIST CONTAINS THE NAMES OF THOSE PERSONS DUE TO BE REMOVED FROM THE COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION LIST DURING THE FIRST WEEK OF FEBRUARY 2025 PURSUANT TO THE NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION ACT OF 1993 AND THE ALABAMA STATEWIDE VOTER FILE MAINTENANCE PROCESS, ALABAMA CODE §17-4-30.

IF YOUR NAME APPEARS ON THIS LIST, YOU ARE ADVISED TO IMMEDIATELY CONTACT THE ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF REGISTRARS FOR INFORMATION ABOUT UPDATING YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION RECORD. YOUR UPDATED VOTER REGISTRATION INFORMATION MUST BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN JANUARY 31, 2025.

IF YOUR NAME APPEARS ON THIS LIST AND YOU DO NOT UPDATE YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION BY THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JANUARY 31, 2025, YOUR NAME WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION LIST. IF YOUR NAME IS REMOVED FROM THE COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION LIST, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO REGISTER TO VOTE TO PARTICIPATE IN FUTURE ELECTIONS.

1ST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ATTALLA

ABERNATHY, MARY JANE

AGUILAR, DESTINY ALEXANDRA

AGUILAR, MARIO NIKITA LEE JR

ANDRES, ANTONIO

BOLEY, TIMOTHY LEE

BROWN, GINAM

CHAPMAN, JEREMY RAY

COMPTON, JUSTIN HEATH

COMPTON, KEATON DAVIS

COMPTON, KEVIN CRAIG

DENNIS, BETTY JEAN

DOWNEY, TESSA LEIGH

EPPERSON, DAVID RYAN

EWING, GARY DAVID

GOODSON, CEDRIC RICARDO

GRAVES, SHARDA’

ABIJAH LAMARAE

GREEN, DARRELL KEITH

GREEN, MARSHA LEE

HALL, TAYLOR MORGAN

HELMS, STEPHEN PAUL

HERNANDEZ, MARIA LISA

ISOM, KURTDEZ D.L.

KELLEY, MICHAEL J

KONKOL, ILA-ANN WILLETT

KRETER, RACHEL ANNE

LETT, JASMINE NICOLE

LIGHT, ASHLEYANN

MADDOX, ZACHARY D

MARTIN, CARLA RICE

MIDDLETON, JEAN

MORGAN, DONALD RAFEAL

MORRIS, ELIZABETH BRIANA

MUHAMMAD, DARRELL JEROME

PAGE, STEVEN DAVID WYATT

PALMER, DANIEL M

SMITH, JOYCEM

VAUGHN, DAINAH D

WHITMORE, LAURA

WILSON, TERRY WARNETTE

WYNN , TENA ELLISON DANGERFIELD

STACI LATONJA

ALTOONA FIRE DEPT

FEARS, ROBERT LEE

HOWARD, JOSHUA WAYNE

LEISER, CARLOS LEON

SMITH, JASON HOWARD

SMITH, JOHN DANIEL JR

THOMPSON, RACHELDENICE

VAUGHN, CHERRY MORRIS

WILEMON, KENNY WYATT I

ATTALLA RECREATION CENTER

BABIN, PERRY JOSEPH

BEDWELL, JENNIFER DELYNN

BLEVINS, ROBERT SHANE

BOHANNON, JAMES DANIEL JR

BOWEN, MOLLY KATHLEEN

BROWN, APRIL DAWN

BYNUM, JEFFERY HUNTER

COKER, CAYLEB M

DAVIS, CHRISTINA NOELLE

DOBBINS, CHARLES JOSEPH

DOYLE, SHERRY DARLENE

EVANS, VINCENT THOMAS

FINDLEY, MARY V

FLORES, ALAN

FOSTER, SHANNON LYNN

GARRETT, ROBERT CRAIG

GOODEN, ANGEL MARIE

GREGORY, TERI LYNN

HUGHES, RUTH M

HURSEY, JESSICA ANN

JETT, TERESAA

JONES, JESSEW

JONES, SHERRY B

KEELING, ASTI-MARIE PASSIONIQUE

LANDGRAF, GARY JOSEPH II

LEE, ESTER L

LOVE, ZECORA SHANTEL’

MASSEY, WILLIAM A

MCCLENDON,

AUBREY MICHAEL

MCCLENDON, SANDRA KAYE

MEALER, CORA MARCELLA

MEANS, ANDRUW JASON

MILLER, TONYA, DAWN

MOON-LAUFFER, BRANDY NICOLE

NOOJIN, BREANNA MARIE

ORTIZ, JUSTINM

RAMOS, JOSEPHINE

ROBINSON, JACOBY

SMITH LISA, MARJORIE

SMITH, SARA DURST

SUCIU, KEVIN ALLEN

THOMAS, DEANNA MICHELLE

THOMAS, MICHAEL ANTHONY II

TILLER, CAMERON TRACY

TRAMMELL, MACHELL

WAGNER, CHERYL S

WISE, DONALD J

WISE, MYRNA NANETTE

WOODS, CATHERINE M

WORKS, JONATHAN DAVID

CARVER COMMUNITY CENTER

ADAM JACQUELINE LYNN

ADAMS, KIRSTIE K

ALI, MARQUIRE CHANTEL

AVERETTE, ALEXZANDRIA

BAKER, BRANDON EVANN

BAKER, GAMBRIEL ROSS JR

BALL, TRACY L

BARCLAY, SHARON LETRICIA

BATTLES, KAREN

BATTLES, SCOTT

BIRDSONG, JERIKA T

BOWENS, MARCUM XAVIER

BRADFORD, DENISE TERAY

BRITTON, DONOERY ODESSEY

BROWN, CHRIS MINCKEY

BRYANT, ANNIE MAE

BURNETT, SHELISSA ROCHELLE

BUSTION, DAVID INGI JR

CAMPBELL, DEVONTE QUINTEZ

CAMPBELL, NYEKA FAYE

CANNON, WHITNEY DARNEANA

CARTER, DE’MARCUS JAMES

CARTER, HOWARD L

CARTER, JEWEL TAKEYSHIA

CHAMBERS, DE’ANDRE MARTZE

COLEMAN, PAUL EDWARD

COLVILLE, FREDERICK W

COOPER, MICHAEL CORDELL

CRAWFORD, SHARLINE DENISE

CROOK , SHAKARELA

DANIELS, SABRINA ELIZABETH

DAVIS, JULIE DIANE

DERAMUS, KAMARIA

DRAKE, ANNIEL

DUSSARD, NATASHA A

ELAM, HELEND

FIELDS, GRADY T

FINCH, MEAGAN DONYA MILLER

FREEMAN, ASIA PATRICE

GELPI, YUSMANI

GLOVER, TAUREIAN MARQUES-VAWUENGHKE

GOSHA JA’ QUAN, ZAQUEZ

GRAY, DEVON

GRAYSON, JOHN LEE JR

GUZMAN, JOSE OSBALDO

HALL, CORNELIUS CORDAI I

HANDY, FARID SR

HANEY, AUDREY BYRD

HARRIS, ANDREA P

HARRISON, COYAL III

HARVEY, JASMINE NICOLE

HASTINGS, SPARKEL SHANAE

HEARNE, BRIANNA DARSHAY

HERRING, DEXTER SR

HICKERSON, SALLY MONIQUE

HILL, ALEXUS CHADE

HOLIFIELD, JUSTIN EARL

HOWARD, LYANNE SHIANE

HOWELL, ERICA NAYADA

HUDSON, NEHEMIAH D

HUNNICUTT, CAREY BREANA

JACKSON, NICOLA VERNELL

JACOBS, ERNEST LEE

JOHNSON, ANTONIO EDWORN

JOHNSON, LAURIE L

JOHNSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE

JORDAN, JOHN DAVID

JORDAN, KATHERINE M

KIRKLAND, HEATH

KNOWLES, ROBERT KEITH

LAY,ROBERT J JR

LEDBETTER, THOMASS

LEVINE, HORACE

LONG, TINA

LOUGHIN, JAMES M

LUCAS, ASHLEY NICOLE

MARBURY, MORAYMA F

MARKS, VANNICE MANUEL

MARTIN, DERRICK H

MASSEY, BELINDA MICHELLE

MAXWELL, PATRICK JERMAINE

MAYFIELD, TIARA C

MCCALL, JESSICA EVETT

MELSON, ASHLEY NICOLE

MITCHELL, DONTAVIES TRAVON

MORRIS, JAMINE SHANICE

NELSON, ARMANIKEUNTAE

PARK, DEVONTAY J

PATTERSON, MONICA MAE

PEEPLES, JOHNIKACELECE

POGUE, GERALD KEITH

POOLE, LINDSAY ALEXANDRA

RANSOM, REUBEN D

RICHEY, OCTAVIUSJ

ROGERS, KAREN IONA

RUDOLPH, PARISDENAGE

SCRUGGS, CASSIEMARIE

SERRANO, KIMBERLY YULONDA

SHEPARD, SHEREE

SIMS, KEISHA

SIMS, SABRINA

SIMS, TIM

SMITH,FRANK GORDON

SULLIVAN, HALIIMAN

SWAIN, MIESHA LEKETIA

SWEENEY, LAQUARIUSA

TAYLOR, KEITHL

TAYLOR, SHAWN MICHAEL

TENNANT, SOPHIA ELIZABETH

VAUGHN-MILLER, GENEVELYNA

WALKER, MARCUS LASHAWN

WASHINGTON, THEODORE DOUGLAS

WILLIAM, CEDRIC

WILLIAMS, JEVELLE J

WILLIAMS, RODNEY ROMERO

WILSON, NIKKI LACHELE

WOODS, JANUS HARPER

WOODS, MAURICE

WRIGHT, DARRELLLAMAR

ZIRKELBACH, STEVENL

CAVE SPRINGS COMMUNITY CENTER

ADAMS, MARY ELIZABETH

BLOUNT, RAVENA

BONDS, CLIFTONRYAN

CERVANTES, FIDEL

CERVANTES, TINIKA

DRAKE, LASHANDA RACHEAL

ELLIS, HEATHER LACOLE

FLORES, ALEXANDRA

GULSBY, VIRGINIAA

HATMAKER, JAMESDUANE

KELLEY, RHONDA SUE

MALAC, ASHLEY NICOLE

MCKEE, ALICESHER RYLENE

MCNABB, JEWELKYLEIGH

MILLER R, ANDY SCOTT

MOON, WILLIAMO

RAMIREZ, RENEE DIANE

SMITH, LISA MICHELLE

STEWART, CAROLYN WALLACE

WHITESIDE, JEVONARAIMOS

WHITMAN, TIMOTHYBRENT

WOMACK, CHRISTOPHER TYLER

DOWNTOWN CIVIC CENTER

ASHLEY, ELIZABETH

AVERY,GREGGORYNEAL

BANKS, JUANLEE

BARTLETT, CHARLESDAVID

BERRY, KELLY LYNN

BOOKER, THERESA DIANE

BROOKS, MICHELLE EVONE

BROWN, CHERYL LYONS

BROWN, NATHAN DANIEL

BUSH, WINTER RAE

CLAY, MARIOLANORD

COATS, TYREEA

COOK, ANTHONY J

COSBY,CHARDANYA TARNIK

DAVIS, AMBRA QUINTES

DELEON, ISAIAH JESUS

DOWNEY, KATHY

DRAKE, KENNETH LAMAR

DUTTON, COGAN MICHAEL

ELLIS, MARLO DESHAWN

ELLIS, QUEENE

ENSLEY, DORIS COIN

GANN, WALTER FRANKLIN III

GRIFFITH, CINDY B

GUTHRIE, JOSEPH CLARK

HARDIN, ALICE E

HARDIN, JAMES RICHARD

HILL, JERMICHAEL D

HINDS,BRUCEMERRICK

HOLLAND, ASHLEY NICOLE

HOLLIDAY, CALVIN JEROME

HOOKS, ANGELA

HOUSE, MICHAEL J

HOWARD, JASMINE LECHELLE

JIANG,AARON

JOHNSON, AUDRA RANEE

JOHNSON, CAMERON THOMAS

JONES,CAITLYN D

JONES, DAVID S

KEITH, SIDNEY RODRICKOUS

KENNEDY, DONNA GOODMAN

KIDD, ARI NICHOLE

LACROIX, CANDACE MARIE

LAWSON, SHELLRETHA RENEA

LEACH, ANTHONY BERNARD

LIVINGSTON, LEAHVIRGINIA

LOTT, PHILLIP MANUEL

LOUBRIEL, JENNIFERE

LUKER,NEKOS

LUMPKIN, ERIC CHRISTIAN

MACHEN, DANA DOWNES

MCELDUFF, LOUIS F

MINTON, DONNIE RAY JR

MINTON, WILLIAM GERALD

MULLINS, JENNIFER LYNN

NUNNALLY, ELIZABETH NUNNALLY

OAKES,BRYANNAH MARIE ELIZABETH

OLIVER, ANDREA J

OSBORNE, LUGENIA KAY

PROSISE, DONDRAL LAQUAN

RAGLAND, CHALONDA TAMETRIUS

RAY, ALBERT BARTOW JR

ROBERSON, ADRIAN

ROBERTS, BENTLEY JACKSON

ROMINE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

RUSSAW, ROSE MARY

SATCHER, BETTY MELINDA

SELF, HOMER MONROE

SKIDMORE, HOPE TURNER

SMITH, PIERODEA’SHAY

STEPHENS, ELIZABETH ANNE

SUMPTER, DEVIN DEVON

TESCHNER,JOHNCHARLES

TOLBERT,DASHAUN LAVON

TOMKINSON,MICHAEL

TONEY,VALISALATOYA

WATSON,STEPHEN CHARLES

WEATHERLY,JOSEPHANTHONY

WEIR, KIMBERLY DAWN

WHITCOMB, AMANDA ROSE

WHITE,DEMIKA R

WHITE,DORIS J

WIGGONTON, EMILY DIANE

WILLIAMS, ANDREAL

WILLIAMS, DANASHIA LYNETTE

WILLIAMS, KIMBERLY SHARNAY

WILLIAMS, WILLIAM R

WILSON, RACHEAL DANIELLE

WOODS, ANTONIOLADELL

EAST GADSDEN COMMUNITY CENTER

ADAMS, NIKIHEMIADEJAUN

BAIRRINGTON, HEATHER DEANN

BATTIE, LEONA

BEARD, MELANIE KIRBY

BENTLEY, MARY J

BISHOP, REGINAL THOMAS

BOBO,JEREMY DOUGLAS

BOSTICK,LINDA NICOLE

BRODE, DAVID SCOTT

BROOKS,J ENNIFER L

BROWN,BOBBY RAYSCHON

CAUTHEN, GENEVA JACKSON

CHILDS, TAQUELLEL

COBB, CRYSTEN CYMONE

COBB,CYTOICHALISE

COX, STEPHANIE ANN

DAVIS, JERMAINE ANTONIO

DIEGO MARTINEZ,ANGELINA

DOWDELL, LAURIELYNN

ELROD, RONNETTELEE

FOUNTAIN, AMBERJEAN

FRANCHI, MARGARETELLA

FULTON,SHAWNA D

GADSON,KENTARIUS DEQUIN

GULLATT, WINONA JACKSON

HALE, CECILIA DENISE

HALL,ROBERTA LOUISE

HARBINS, HELEN BURDEN

HARRISON, BRITTANY NICOLE

HOSKINS, CLIFTON JUMARRA

HUNTER, EMMANUE LO’NEAL

JACKSON, PRISCILLA JULAINE

JOHNSON, KELVIN LORENZO

JOHNSON,RONDA SHANTAE

JOHNSON,RONGIE LAMAR

JONES, GLENDA GAIL

KING, ED GARRAY

KNIGHT, A E JR

LINDSEY,CHASSIDYQ

LOFTIS,ETHANCHANCE

LOTT, DERRICK BERNARD

LUKES,MELISSAA

MARTIN, BRYAN J

MCCARREN,JAMES JOSEPH

MCKEE , SHEVETTA LYNETTE

MCLEMORE, CHANTELLE DEVORD

MORRIS, MELIN DASHEA

MUMPFIELD, JARVISDEON

NEATHERY, CARL V

OATHIS,ROGERD

ORR,EDNA BENSON

PEARSON, NOBIED

PHAM, UYEN BINH THI

PREE,IRA TREWAYNE

RAMSEY, GARY JR

RANSAW, CHAUNCEY O’MAR

READUS, WILLIEE

REED,FRIEDAANN

ROBERSON,DANA MICHELLE

ROWE,SEAN NELSON

RYAN, JASMINE M

SHACK,SHELDON

STEWART, ERICLYLE

STEWART, MATTHEW THOMAS

STOKES, ALLYSHADEANN

TAYLOR,JENNIFER

TERRY,JEREMY DEVON

TESCA,KOLLINJ

THOMAS,KEIONAARIEL

THONEY, NEIL JON JR

TILLER,VERNONWAYNE

WADLEY, CHARMAINE ANNETTE

WARDLAW, JONATHON ALLEN

WHEELER,MICHAEL

WHITSON,ALBERTAM

WILKERSON,LISAANN

WILLIAMS, HUBERT JIMEL

WILLIAMS, ZHANICEREGINE

EGYPT COMMUNITY CENTER

CANNON, KHALIDK

DUKE, JOSEPH PAUL

JOHNSON, DAVID ANDREW

PROCTOR, JULIEANN

SWANGER, STEPHANIE BROOKE

WALKER, DAVID W

ELLIOTT COMMUNITY CENTER

ADKISON, LATOIAE

ARTIS,JOYCE MARIE

BAKER, ANSON LANDIS

BARNETTE, SEBASTIAN CRAIG

BLACK, ROBERT PATRICK

BLANCHARD, EMILY JO NICOLE

BRADLEY, ALGEE STEWART

BRAGG, RALPHL

BRAGG, RHIANNON LEIGH

BULLARD,JAYDEN M

CAIN,JAMES

CATTLING, MICHAEL CHARLES

COVINGTON, JUSTICE CAIN

DESMOND,DIAMOND LA’SHA

DOMINGUEZ, JOANNALUISA

DUCKWORTH, MELAINIE ANNE

EDWARDS, JUDSON RICHARD

FAIMALIE, SUZANNA LUMAAVA

FIFER, BONNIED ARRITHA

FOSTER, MARY LACY

GAL, OOD

GARLINGTON, KENYAYONG

GEWALT, JOHNNIE FAYE

GREENE,SHERYLWILLIAMS

GRIFFIN,STEPHEN LOUIS

HODGE, PAMELA JANE

HUDSON,AMANDAKAY

JACKSON, ERICE STEVE

JOHNSON, GLENN WILLIAM

JOHNSON,KIMBERLY KAY

JOHNSON, MARTEZ MARCUS

JOSE,MARIAE

JUAN,SAULN/A

LACHANCE, KELLY MARIE

LAMBERT, SAMANTHA GRACE

LANGSTON, MICHELLE RENAE

LAWDER,DONNAS

MALONEY,JUANITAH

MARLOW, KASEY DIANNE

MCRAE , BREANNA N

MOORE,CHANTEL MARIE

MORGAN, JOE FRANK JR

MOSLEY, JENNIFER SUE

NELSON,PATRICIA

PASCUAL-RAMOS,BELLANIRAF

PATEL, SANDIPNATHUBHAI

PHILLIPS,TALMADGEMAC

PIERCE,JUANDRA LANARD

RANDOLPH, ETHELWARE

REEVES,KRISTIN CELIECE

RIFFE, LAJOHNTE DAJEE RUSSELL

RODRIGUEZ, VERONICA LYN-MARIE

ROSENBERG, ASHLI NICOLE

SAMSON, TONYA

SATCHER, JEROME MARTRIAL

SHUGARS, JONATHAN DANIEL

SPADE,ELIZABETH

STOWERS,KIMLAMAR

TAYLOR, LATONJA SUZZUTTE

TERRELL, LARRY EUGENE

TURNER,THOMAS B

WHITFIELD, TAMMY BODY

WILLIAMS, TONETTA LESHA

WOLF,MEGAN MICHELL

WRIGHT, REBECCA THOMAS

YORK,JOSEPH C

GALLANT COMMUNITY CENTER

CARSON, SARAH ELIZABETH

GORR, CHRISTIAN R

MARRIOTT,ROGERLEE

MAYS, COURTNEY ANN

MOORE,CAYIAMORRIS

PINKSTON,ELIZABETH VIRGINIA

VAUGHN, HEATHER BLANCHE

GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS

ALEXANDER, ELDON JAMES II

ALLEN, ASHLEYLA SHAY

ANDERSON, NICOLE KATHLEEN

ANDERSON, RANDI LYNN

ARRINGTON, PAULETTE BASS

BOWERS, LINDA PARTIN

BRANDMIRE, AMANDA BROOKE

BRANDMIRE, NATHANIELWAYNE

CARROLL, BRANDON HUGH

CARROLL, LISAJOHNS

CHAMBERS, BOEN ANDREW

CRUTCHFIELD,CHARLETTEANN

DANIEL, JOSHUA PORTER

DAVIS,JAMES ASHLEY

DAVIS, RAQUEL W

DION,TRISTAN CHASE

GALLOWAY, ALAHNA ANN

GARNER, NIKKI LYNN

GONZALEZ,MIGUEL ANGEL

GRIMES, LORENA

GRIMES, RICHARD LANE

GRIMES,SEAN JOSEPH

HAMILTON,CHERYLDIANE

HAMILTON, DONALD KEITH

HANCOCK, KEVIN M

HANNAH, BRIDGETT JANE

HERSHBERGER, AMBER LEE GAIL

HIETT,BETHANYNICOLE

HOFMANN, MATTHEW G

JOHNSON, JOHN PHILLIP

JOHNSTON, BRIAN KELLY

JONES, MICHAEL OHARA

KLEIN,DOROTHYCAROL

KLEIN, WILLIAM M JR

KNIGHT,HOLLY JACOBS

LITTLE, JEFFREY BROCK

LONG, MONTES MAKAI

LOWE,PAIGEMONTANA

MEYER,PATRICK ALAN

NELSON, KIERA DANEA

NICHOLS, ALLEN GALE

PEACOCK, SAMUEL WRIGHT

PINKSTON, BETTY M

QUINN , COURTNEY MECHELLE

RAUBER, THERESA LYNN

RHODES, CURTIS HUGH

RICE, BRITTANY MADISON

ROBERSHAW, BRENDA FAYE

ROBERSHAW, RONALD EUGENE

RUSSELL, JEANETTE LOUISE

RUSSELL,ROGERL

SLADE,OLIVIA MICHELLE

SMITH,CAROLY NCOLE

SPRAGUE,SANDRAL

SWANN, KEVIN DEACON

THOMPSON, PAMELA P

TINKER , CHRISTOPHER RAINS

TORRES, MARC ANTHONY

TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES

TURNER, SUSAN L

WATTS, JASON EDWARD

WATTS , LAURA DAWSON

WEAVER, MARGARET LOUISE

WEICHMAN, JEFFREY ARNOLD

WHEELER, JONI LEIGH

WILLIAMSON, HAROLD LAVONNE JR

WRIGHT,CODY NATHANIAL

ZWIERZCHOWSKI, JASON

____________

HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY CENTE

RAKIN, JULIA STERRETT

ANDERSON, ROBERT BANKS III

BRADY,JIMMYL

BROCK, DONALD PATRICK

BROZ,SUSANJ

BUTLER, LUCYL

CLAYTON, CAMDEN LOGAN

COBB,CODYL

COOK, REBECCA JACK

COPELAND, SHARON HANNAH

DAVIS,HANNAHMAE

DAVIS,JAMESLEE

DELCARO, DANIEL

DENNIS, BRENDA JOHNSON

DOBBINS, CRAIG BENNETT

DOBBINS, JULIE STANCIL

DOBBS, TIMOTHY R

EARLS, KEITH DAVID

FIELDS,GARY EDWARD

FRANCIS, DAKOTA AUSTIN JOHN

GODINEZ,KIMBERLEYANN

HANSEN,RYAN ANTHONY

HARTSELL, DANIEL JOSEPH JR

HAWKINS, BRITTANY MICHELE

HAWKINS, JASON CHRISTOPHER

HAYES, BETTY S HOK

HEISHMAN, HALEY CHRISTINE

HELM,STEPHANIE

HENDON, WILLIAM TYLER

HILL, EDWARD WAYNE

HOUSE, ERIC BUNYAN

HOWARD, PENNY ROUNTREE

HOWELL, SHRENDA NICOLE

HUBBARD, LAURA MARIE

HURST, KEVIN CHARLES

ISTRE, LERIC JOHN

JACKSON, MYRA LEE

JOHNSON,CAITLINMARIE

JOHNSON, KIMBERLEY RENEE

JONES,CODYGRAY

LATHAM, PHILLIP DAVID

LOWE, BRANDY RENEE

MARTIN, JUSTINDANIEL

MCMURTREY, BRUCE LEE

MCWHORTER, MICHELE LEANN

MILNER, RHONDA DENISE

O’DELL,S MICHELLE

PRESLEY, BOBBI SUE

PRUITT, NELDAJO

ROBEY, BETTY WATSON

ROBEY, JAMES ASHBY JR

SAYE,TAMMY ANN

SHAW, BARRY DUANE

SHEA,SARAHANN

SPENCE, DAMON STONE

SPERDUTO-NEEF, SIERRA MARIE

SJOHN,MICHELLERENEA ANDERSON

TARRANCE,DUSTINBLAKE

TAYLOR,BRENTON

THOMAS,

JENNIFERLEIGH

VEAL,JAMESRICKEY

WAGNON,

LINDSEY DALE

WARD, BRANDON GUY

WEMETT,

ASHLINICOLE

WEMETT,KYLEJAMES

WILSON,

FRANCINE

PRITCHETT

WOODCOCK,GEORGEC

WRIGHT,

BRADLEYPAUL

IVALEE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT

CONNOR,

EDWARD

DERICK, ALVAREZ

GROOVER,JAMESCORY

HICKS,

HANNAH

ELISABETH

JOHNSON,

KENDRA LEANN

JOHNSON,

WILLIAM

JEROME JR

LOOKOUT

MOUNTAIN

COMMUNITY CTR

BABBITT,

SAMANTHA

ELIZABETH

BLACKMON,

JESSICCA

SANDYLEE

BOWLING,

ALEXANDERJAY

BURNETT,

DANAMARIE

CAHILL, WILLIAM M III

CLARK,DONNIERAY

DEERMAN,

ERICABETH

FLOYD, THEODORE III

GRADY,KATHRYNLASHEA

HARTMAN,

DYLANROBERT

HENRY,

MATTHEW

TIMOTHY

MAYO,MATTHEWTYLER

MITCHELL,

JONATHAN

MARCUS

MOON,

MARIASANCHEZ

MORGAN,CASSIENICOLE

MORGAN,JEFFREYLEE

RAWLINS,

MELISSA

RAYCILE

STRICKLAND,SAMUELELI

SWIM,RYANDOUGLAS

TUCKER,

KEITHA

WILKINSON,

JOELD

WILLIAMS,

COBIETOW

MEADOWBROOK

BAPTIST CHURCH

ANOFF,SIMON

OLIVER

ASHLEY,CARR

RUSSELL

ATKINS,

NAOMIKATHERINE

AVOTRI,KELIK

BELUE,WILLIAMROGER

CARTER,DEBORAL

CASIANO,

ANGELJ

CHITRODA,

GOVINDHARILAL

CHITRODA,

RANJANGOVIND

COLGROVE,

NATALIEJANE

DEBECK,

THOMAS JOHN

FREEMAN,

ASHLEYNICOLE

GATES,

ROBERT

PERRY III

GREGERSON,

JESSICAPAIGE

GUNNELLS,

LAWRENCE

TERRY II

HORACE,

SANDRA RUTH

JONES,ALBERTC

KALINA, ASHLEY RENE

KATINA, KATHERINE MARIA

KITCHENS,

HELENE CASSIMUS

MCCARTNEY,

VIRGINIAV

MILLS,

CYNTHIA

CLAYTON

O’BRIEN,TODD

MICHAEL

PATEL,ANUJ

PATEL,

PURNIMA

RAMESH

PATEL,

RAMESHCHANDRA

HARGOVINDD

RUSSELL,

BLAINEREESE

SCHOTTL,

ROBERT

ANTONIN

WAID,JOHNHARDMAN

MOUNTAINBORO VOL FIRE DEPT

BAILEY, BILLIEJO

BENTZ, NORMAN JAMES

DEATON,

SHARAN LEIGH

DOYLE,

ELOISE

HENDERSON

EDWARDS,

TONILYNN

ELLIS,

JEANNICOLE

ELLIS, LOREN JAYE

HARRIS,

GREGORY

CHARLES

HENMAN,

RHONDA

MARIE

JAMES, ALAN LEE JR

PELLICER,

ASHLEY

JUNE DITTWAR

PROUTEY,

JESSICA

RIDDLE , BRANDY LEE

RODEN ,

JACOBALEXANDER

VAUGHN,

ASHLINICOLE

WHITMORE,

COREYANN

WRENN,

JOSEPH ALLEN

NE ETOWAH

COMMUNITY

CENTER

ADAMS,OSEI

KANYAMA

BERRY,

PAMELADARLENE

BOHLER,

NOLANRHODES

COWART,DUSTINSHANE

DAVIS,BRITTANYLEIGH

FRENCH,GLENDAP

FULFORD,

VENUSANN MARIE

GRANGER,

LA PORSHYA

NA JAY

GRANGER,LATOYA

GRAY,

JOSEPHARMON

GRAY,THARONBROOKE HANNAH

GREEN, JEFFERY BRITTAN DELOYD JR

GUNTER,

LAURAEVERETT

GUNTER,

MICAHJARED

HOLLEY,

KENNETH

MICHAEL

HOLLIS,

WILLIAM

ANDREW

HOWE,

STEPHEN

MICHAEL

HOWELL,

DWAYNEBENJAMIN

KELLEY,JAMILLAHISIS

KILGORE,KRISTINL

MARTIN,

DANIELWESLEY

MATHIS,ELIZABETHA

MATHIS,JOHNALAN

MICHAUD,

JUSTINALAN

PEACOCK,

CAMERON

LOGAN

PEACOCK,CONNIELYNN

PEACOCK,

KENNETH

DERYL

PENTON,GILSTEVEN

SCHUVER,

MCHAELFRANCIS

SOLOMON,

MICHAEL

KEITH

STEWART,

JONATHANWAYNE

STJOHN,

BRANDONREID

TERRELL,

BRENTMCAE

WHITE, ISABELLA ROSE JR

WORD,

BENJAMIN

EDWARD

WYATT,

GERALD

SHANON

WYATT, JOEL

KENNETH

WYATT, MITCHELLKEITH

WYATT, TONY

LAMAR

NEW UNION

COMMUNITY

CENTER

ALLEN, BAILEIGH ALEXIS

ALLEN,

LAUREN

ELIZABETH

ARNDT, GARRETTSHANE

BAKER, JACK

ALLEN

BROWN,CHELSYLEE VON

DEAN,

DALLASMAKENZIE

DESPORTE,

JOHNHUNTER

ENRIQUEZ,VICTORIA

FRESH,

WATER EMILY KATE

FROST, ASHLEY

GIBBS,

TABITHA

DESIRAE

DAKOTA

JACOBS,

KRISTIDAWN

LANDIS ,

CHRISTOPHER

BRANDON

MALONE,WILLIOUSEG

MIMS, THOMAS JAMES

NELSON,

GABRIEL

JOSEPH

RUIZ,RODOLFO

VESSELS,

JAMESD

WICKINSON, DEAN THOMAS JR

WILKINSON,KIMBERLYLYN

WILSON, JOHN

ROBERT

NOCCALULA

KIWANIS PAVILION

BATTEN,GEORGE

BLACKSTOCK,

LENAFORET

COWINGS,

EBONY

CROWE,APRIL

MICHELLE

DIAZ,CALEB

MICHAEL

DOOLEY,T

OSCAR

DOYLE,AMYG

EDWARDS,

AMANDA

NICOLE

FINLEY,BENJAMINALLEN

GREEN,

NATASHA

ROSALYNN

HIGGINBOTHAM,

ROBINGIBSON

HOLBROOK,JRICHARD

KILGORE,

CHARLES

ALLEN

MARDIS,

DORIANNE

ELIZABETH

MOODY, ASHLYN DAWN

MOON,ANDREWOLIVER

MOUSER,SHANEANDREW

PRATER,,JOHNNYE

QUIROZ

MARISOL

DIAMOND

ROWE, CHELSEEMCCALL

RUTLAND,GUYJUDSON

SEXTON,VERNE

THOMAS

SMITH,

SHARRICHIVON

STANDLEY,

BEANITA

DABNEY

STEPHENS,

MATTHEW

THOMAS

STOWE, JANEANN

SWINDALL,

KADENCE

DEANNA

THOMAS,DUSTINALLEN

THOMPSON,

ANITAANNE

WHATLEY,

BRECKLYN

ELYSE

WILLIAMS,

CANDICEMOORE

NORTH GADSDEN RECREATION

CENTER

ALLEN,

SHUNDEEKA

SHANAE

ANDRADE,STEPHANIE

BIANCHI,PEGGYLOU

BREWSTER,

LAJOHNYA

OLIVERA

BROWN,

BREIONAANAIS

BROWN-CURRY,

CORTE’AKEEM

CLICK,HELENB

COVINGTON,

LAKESHA

ROCHELLE

DEVINE,GEORGED

DICKERSON,

ANTHONYWAYNE

DUCKETT,LATOYASHAUNTE

DUCKETT,

RANDYJEJUAN

FITE, JASON WAYNE

FORD,

EURONASERENA

FRANCISCO-JOSE,SELENA

GASKEY,DEWNYLYNN

HARPER,RONDATHOMPSON

HUNTER,

ALEXANDRALEE

INGRAM,

SPANADA

DEMETRIUS

JOHNS,DARRENL

JOHNSON,

DEMETRICUS

VASHUN

KIRKLAND,

RACHELTAMAR

KISSELL,

MICHAEL

JOSEPH

LANEY,JOHNL

LAPSLEY,CASSANDRA

LASTER, VELMAANN

LEWIS, DOROTHY M

LIPSCOMB,RAE ANNAAMANDA

MALONE,

BREANNA

AYUNA

MARTIN,

DEBRAW

MASSEY,

RUSSELL

DARRELL

MAYES,LENAL

MESHACH,KATHERINEG

MILLER, KRISTY LA’SHA

MILLS,

JONAH GREGORY IV

NELSON,

CORYL

PYLANT,

RICHARD

ALLAN

RUTLEDGE,IMOGENEW

SANDRIDGE,

KENNETHWAYNE

SHELHART,

LYNNMARIE

SMITH,JOHN

MICHAEL

SMITH,

KAMASHA

RENEE

SPEARS,

WILLIAM

HORACE 111

TUMLIN,MEREDITHMYNATT

TURNER,

VICTORIA LYNN

WILLIAMS,

JA’CORY

DAJUAN

WOODS,

DABRICKA

LEANN

WYATT ,

DARIUSTREVON

WYATT,

JAYLINMORTEZ

WYATT, WANNICACHANESTER

OLD GADSDEN HIGH SCHOOL

ABOYE,Y0HANNESASSEFA

AVERY,EVETTERHEA

BLOUNT,

TOSHAJAHAKILA

BROWN,VANESSAA

CONWELL,

DERWINJEROME

COX,TIFFANYELIZABETH WOOLEY

DAVIS,JOANN

GARIN,

NIRAMIT

SONTIWAT

HARVILLE,

ELOISEMARTICIA

HILL,

CHRISTOPHER DEVIN

KEA, KEERSON PAUL

LANE, EARNEST ONEAL

LUCKEY,

DELRICO R

LUCKEY, TAMMY LYNN

MICKENS,CHERYLJONES

PEARSON,

AURELIA

NICHOLE

PLAKK,BERT

ALDEN

RAYFORD,

SUSIESMITH

RUSSELL,

CARLOS

MANUEL

SKEENS,SHIRELLA

TATUM,JIMMYRAY

TURNER,,

ROMANLAVERT

WATTERS

PAMELA

DAUGHERTY

RAINBOW CITY

COMMUNITY

CENTER

ALFRED, ASHLEE JEAN

ALI,

PETER ARNOLD JR

ANDERSON,

DEANNA

MELANIE

ANDERSON,

ROBINROBERT

AUSTIN,MICHAELJ

BAKER, DANIEL SCOTT

BAKER, SARAH BETH

BARDYSH,

ANGELAMARIE

BARDYSH,

SERHIYOLEGOVYCH

BARNETT,

JERRYVINCENT

BLEDSOE,ROGERDALE

BOSELA,

STEPHEN

MICHAEL

BREWSTER,

RANDALLDEAN

BURCH,JAMESSTEWART

BUTLER,HAROLDJ

BYERS,CARLJAYMES

CALHOUN,

RHONDA

DENISE

CAMP,MIKIEB

CASSIDY,CHRISTIMARIE

CASTOLO,

KARRIEANNE

COLLIER,RITAWHORTON

CONNER,

CLINTON

BRYANT

CONNER,JAMESMATTHEW

CRISMAN,

BRIAN

CROCKER,

GEORGETHOMAS

DAVIS,JONATHANAARON

DELCARMEN,

ALISONMICHELLE

DILLARD,MARTHAM

DOBBS, CALEB

DANIEL

DOBBS,

RICHARD

ALLAN

DODSON,

REGINALD

ALLEN

EMMONS,

TERRYGLENN

EPPERSON,

SHEILAANNE

GILBERT,

APRILNICOLE

GILLMANN,ROBERTW

GLENN, PHYLLIS R

GOODWIN,

SHAYELEANN

GREEN,HUEY

EDWARD

JR

GREENE,

AMANDA

MARIE

GRIZZARD,

JONATHAN

LARRY

GROSS, BOB DEAN

HALL,

SKIRAY

CLAY GUY

HAND,DEBORAHDIANNE

HARRIS ,

JENNIFER

DAWN GIBBONS

HARRIS,

PHILLIPCAMERON

HARRIS ,

ROBERT

BRANDON

HAWKINS, GARRIC DWAYNE JRI

HODGE,DONALDGREY

HONDA,EIKO

HUNT, TIMOTHY ERIC

JONES, ALICE JEAN

KEIGHRON,DOUGLASROY

KEIGHRON,

JILLIANRENEE

KELLETT,KATHERINED

KELLETT,

WILLIAMC

KILGORE,

SUSANRENEA

KLOSKOWSKI,

MITCHELL

ALLEN

LEE, ZACHARY WAYNE

LEWIS,

CATHERINEM

LITTLEJOHN,

ELIZABETH

BROOKE

MATHIEU,MARYMARGARET

MCCLENDON,

LAUREN TAYLOR

MCFARLAND,

SAMANTHA

ALEXANDRA

MILLER,ANNNICHOLS

MILLER ,

THOMAS

WESLEY

MIRZA, BABAR

IRSHAD

MORGAN,

MALAYSHA

MILAN

MORRIS,JORDANW

MURPHREE,

SANDYADAMS

MURPHREE,

THOMASADAM

NAKAYAMA,

SHADY

NEFF,LIANA

DACEY

OWENS, KENYA

LAFAYE

PARR,

ROBINDIANNE

PATEL,

MANISHABEN

RAMESHBHAI

PATEL,MAYABENV

PATEL,MONTU

PATEL,

RAMESHBHAI

PERKINS,

JERRYALLEN

PETERSON,

AUDRAE

ELIZABETH

PHILLIPS,MARYELIZABETH

POWELL,

DOROTHY

MCCOY

POWELL,

JESSE L JR

REHMERT,

MICHAEL

WALTER

REHMERT,

TERRIEJO

RENFROE,

LASHAUN

ANTONIO

RENFROE,

NINASOFIA

RICHMOND,MONTREZD

SALTZ,MEREDITHNICOLE

SANCHEZ,

BRANDON

ENRIQUE

SANDERS,

AUBREY

MORGAN

SCOTT,SANDRAANN

SEALS,ANGELAANN

SLATE,

CAROL ANNE

FRANKLIN

SMITH,LEAHKAY

STONE,

MARIALA’SHAE

SULLINS,

AMYNICOLE

SWEARINGEN,

JEFFREYALAN

TERRY,

DEMENTRIUS

LAVON

THOMAS,

KIJANACHANNEL

TUCKER,

JEFFREY

EUGENE

TUCKER,

VALERIE

MICHELLE

ULRICH,CARLYROSE

WATERS,

TONYAJO

WEAVER,DARYLEROBERT

WILKINSON,

CHRISTIAN

REECE

WOODHALL,RUTHMARIE

RAINBOW CITY FIRE STATION #2

BIRMINGHAM,

CAROLINE

PATRICIA

COLVIN,ROBERTWADE

FOIT,KELLIEANN

HARTLEY,

APRILNICOLE

HOUSTON,

BRENDA

DELYN

JONES,GEORGEMARK

JONES,KAREN

MORRISON

KNOTTS,HANNAH

KRISSIEIAN,CHRISTOPHER

MADRIGAL,

SHEILAGILLILAN

RIDLESPURGE,

DAKOTALEE

SHAFFER,

BYRONJOHN

SIZEMORE,

TRAVISMICHAEL

TILLMAN,

CHRISTOPHER

DAVID

TROJE,BARBARAA

WATTS, THOMASLYNN

WEAVER,

JENNIEPATTERSON

WOOD,

SANDRA

TURNER

ZOOK,LIA

PEIGHTON

RASBERRY

REECE CITY TOWN HALL

ADCOCK,

EUGENE

KEN JR

MATTINGLY,

PAULALLEN

MOORE,TROY

PETTUS,

REMINGTON BRET

RAGAN, ALEXANDRA MARIE

WATSON,

FLASHF

SARDIS COMMUNITY CENTER

ADKISON,

DAVID LEE JR

ARGY,DEVINRAY

ASBURY,

FAYEA

BEHRENS,MARJORIEE

BONDS,LUCASKADE

CHILDERS,

JUSTINTHOMAS

DUNNAM,

JEREMYJ

DUNNAM,MARYELIZABETH

ELLIS,KENNETHSHANE

GARRARD,

STEPHANIE

BURKETT

HALLMARK,

JUSTINKALEB

HOUCHIN,

JOHNATHON

ALLEN

HUSLEY,RITA

JOHNS,

CHRISTOPHERSHANE

JOHNS,

DEANNA

ALEXANDER

JONES, TIERA

LASHON

KENDALL,

KAYLAALLISON

KROEKER,

BILLYEUGENE

MARONEY,

KIMBERLY

MORTON

MITCHELL,

AUDREY

RENEE I

PADGETT,COURTNEY

RENEA

PADGETT,

ZACKARYWAYNE

PRIESTLEY,SHEILAKILPATRICK

RUSSELL,

COLLINWESTON

STONE, SHYLO LEANN

TARVIN, GARY

DEWAYNE

URBAN ,

TIMOTHY PAUL JR

WILLIAMS,

CHRISTOPHER

LAWRENCE

WILLIAMS,

IVYMARIE

WILLIAMS,

LAURAB

WOOTEN,

MELISSADAWN

SOUTHSIDE

COMMUNITY

CENTER

AARON,NATHANIELBLAKE

ABERNATHY,

PAIGETHOMAS

ARCHAKOVA,

NATALYA

OLEGOVNA

BENNINGTON,

AMANDA

DYAN

BLANCHARD,

SAVANNAHAPRIL

BRANDEVAN,

RUSSELL

BREWINGTON,

RICHARD PAUL

BREWINGTON,

VICKIELYNN

BRUNNER,

JAMIELYNN

BUCIENSKI,

CARRIEANN

BURGESS,

ASHLEYSUE

BURRELL,JAMESROY

CAMPO, MARTHA GALE

CHAMBERS,

DARLENE

HUDGINS

CHECKLEY,

MATTHEW

ALLAN

CHESSER,

DAVIDKYLE

CONN,JOANM

DAVIS, JEREMY L

AMAR

DAVIS, KATHERINE JEAN

DAVIS,

LAMARBURTON

DAVIS,MONICAD

DUKE,ALYSSAM

FRIX,BROOKEALEXANDRIA

GARRISON,

MYLESTHOMAS

GONZALES,

ALICIA

GONZALES,

JEREMY

CHRISTOPHER

JAMES

GRIFFIN,

VANDEON

DENETTE

HARRIS, CASUNDRAT

HAWKINS,

JALINJONES

HELMS, MESHA LYNN

HENDERSON,

DALLASBRIANNA

HERRERA,ALYSSAANNE

HILL,

KELLEYCAMPBELL

HILL,

TIMOTHY

JASON

HOGAN,

CLAUDIA

KATHLEEN

HOGAN,

RONALD

RICHARD JR

HOLLINGSWORTH,BARBARA

DIANE

HOLLINGSWORTH, JACK DAREL JR

HOWELL,

ZACHARY

TYLER

HUFFMAN,

LESLIEANNE

HUGHES,

JANETMUNCHER

HUNT,KHRIANNALATESE

HURLBERT,

NICOLEMARIE

HURST,FRANKLINL

ISBELL, JESSICA PAIGE

KEEF,BRADLEYLEE

KILCOYNE,

STEVENTAYLOR

KILGO,MELANIEJ

LATHAM,JAMESWENDELL

LATHAM,WANDAC

LEDBETTER,

MATTHEW

DAVID

LEWIS,DEREK

ALAN

LOUSTEAU,

PATRICIAS

LOVELACE,

AUSTINCALFEE

MABREY,

JORDAN

RAE

MAKARENKO,

DARYA

ALEXANDROVNA

MANGHAM,

ROBERT

ALLEN

MCDOUGALD,

WILLIAM

ALEXANDER JR

MCELHANEY,

JAMESROBERT

MCHENRY,

MICAH WAYNE

LEWIS

MCHENRY,

SARAHASHLEY

MCKEE, ERIKA ANNE

MCKEE, SHERRY LEE

MORRIS,DUSTINJOHN

MORRIS,

TRENAVANN

NANCE,LEANNASUE

NEELY, BRANDON R

PALACIOS,

MARYT

PRANKIENAS,

DOMINIC

JOSEPH

PRUITTSTEVEN,BLAKE

QUARLES,

JAYSONWILEY

RAY,

CHRISTOPHER

ALLEN

RITTER,LISAYVETTE

RITTER,

MICHAEL LYNN

SHETTER,

KYLEEUGENE

SKINNER,

LAURABEAIRD

SMITH, GARY RANDALL III

STROTHER,KRISTINAP

STROTHER,

THOMAS

FRANKLIN JR

TERRY,JASONWAYNE

THOMPSON,

EMILYJOY

TOBEY, LUCAS CAIN

TUCKER,

CLIFFORD

GEORGE

TWIGG,

SPENCER

ANDREW

TYLER, ALLYSON LONG

TYLER,MARCUSBLAKE

VAUGHN,DAWNELIZABETH

VINYARD,

MIRIAMALENE

WAGNON,

JEFFREY WAYNE JR

WALTON,

TAYLOR NICOLE

WATSON,

CAMERON

WYATT

WEST,MARTIN

ANTHONY

WHITE,KEVINW

WILLIAMS,

JOHNTANNER

WILLIE,RACHAELKAITLIN

WILSON,

SARASUZANNE

TILLISON BEND

WATER AUTHORITY

EDWARDS,

JENNIFER

RENEE

ROBINSON,

EVELYNREBECCA

WADE,

ANASTASSIA

ELIZABETH

WILSON,

ROBERTKEITH

WYNN, KYARALEE

WALLACE HALL

AT GSCC

ALSTON,AMY

JARELL

ATHA,MICHEALWAYNE

BAKER,DANYEL

BARBER,BRANDIEJO

BARBER,

SHYLOW

KAYCEE

BARKER,

JERRYDUAWAUNE

BARONE,

VERONICA OONA

BELL,TYMIKAL

BERRY,

SELENA

JESSECA

BEVERLY,CLARENCE

BROWN,LACURTS

VONTE’

BULLOCK,

WILLIAM

BURTZ, MARLONDARRYL

BYERS, CLARENCE JR

CALHOUN,

ANGELCHAIME

CAMERON,

TANEISHAMONEE

CAMPBELL,

ANTHONYDUANE

CARD,

DEXTERHOWARD

CARTER,

LYNDAK

CHAPMAN,

CHRISTOPHERSHAWN

COX,RACHELRA’NAE

CRAIG, ARELLIA

DANIELLE

CYLAR, CANDI CAROL

CYLAR,

CRYSTAL

CASSANDRA

DAVENPORT,

D’ANTEY

DESHUN-

KIMBLE

DOUGLAS,

WESLEYLYNN

DOZIER,

TIMIQUA QUINEE’

WOODS

ELLIS,SABRINA

EZELL,SLOANECONNOR

GALBREATH,MARKLEONARD

GARIETY,

BRANDENJAMES

GIBBS,

DARIADENSYE

GIBSON,

ANTONIO

MARSHAE

GILL,MICHAEL

GILL,VICKIE

DENISE

GLASS, KAHILI

GRIBRAIY

HAMILTON,

MARYOLIVER

HORTON,

CAROLE

JOHNSON

HORTON,

WILLISHOMER

HUDDLESTON,

SABRINA

MARIE

HUGHES,BEVERLYNA

JAMES,ALEXIS

JEFFERSON,

JESSICA

MARIE

JENMI,MONSURUA

JONES,TAMAKAL

KING,

COREYDEMETRIA

KIRK,TERRANCEJERHAD

KRAMO,KOUAMEGUILLAUMA

LEWIS,

LATORIA

DENISE

LIPSCOMB,

CHRISTOPHER

PAUL DAVIS

LLOYD, NORA LYNN

LONG, ROBERT CEON

LOTT,

CHRISTOPHER

EMANUEL

MARLOW,

COLEYLAWSON

MARSHALL,

LEVARN

MARTIN,

MICHAELALEC

MCBROOM,

MELVINDOYLE

MCQUEEN,

DUANNE

LAMAR

MOSTELLA,BRENDA

NEWELL,RODERICK

PARKER,

BENJAMIN

JEROME

PETTAWAY,CHANNELLT

RAGLAND,

ALEXISRAMON

RAGLAND,

MARIOQUINTEZ

RANSAW,DANISSIA

REYNOLDS,

SEITRAT

ROSCOE,CORLAN

CORTREZ

ROWLAND,

BRADEUGENE

SALLEH ,

JUSTINBRAINARD

SANDERS,LAYNCEPARRISH

SHAW,

KATELYNN

BROOKE

SMALL, JUANITA DAWN

SMITH, CHACEY LANE

SMITH, TAMIKOYOLANDA

STEADMIRE,

TYANNAMEI’SHA

STEPHENS,

CRAIGMARIO

STEPHENS,

ERICAMATTHIEW

STEWARD,

SHANGA

VONTDICE

STEWART,

TANISHA

NICOLE

STRINGER

LONNIEALISHA

STYLESAJA,

MONIQUE

TAYLOR, KRISTOPHER JON

THIGPEN,

ANTHONYPAUL

TOLBERT,

JAVONTA

LASHAWN

TORRES,QUINTINA

TYE,RANDYK

WALKER,YVONNE

T

WARE,

LAWREN

BRIANNA

WESLEY,

AMETHYSTLONEES

WHITE, WALTER JR

WILLIAMS,

AMBERLASHEA

WILLIAMS,

RICHARD

DEONTRE

WIMBERLY,

LONDON

DENISE

ZETO,

ALANAMICHELLE

WALNUT GROVE VOL. FIRE DEPT.

ADAIR, ALLEN DALE

ADAIR, CARLA

MARIE

ARREOLA,

JERRIANN

ATWEL,LAARONW

BARR,

NANETTE

DANIELLE

BARR,

TIMOTHY

RONALD

DAVIS,JENNYMANN

FEZELL, CONNIE LYNN

FEZELL, JOHNC

FINCHER,

CHRISTOPHER

EUGENE

GREEN, DANWAYNE

HAMRICK,ANDREWW

HAMRICK,

LAUREN

HARRIS, JAZMINEADRIANA

HOLLIDAY,

JEFFERY

DOUGLAS

HOLLIDAY,WHITNEY

MADRIESTEVE

ARTHUR JR

PIEKUTOWSKI,

MEGANNICOLE

ROBINSON,

CLAIRECUMBEE

STATON,

MICHAEL L

WALNUT PARK

RECREATION

CENTER

APONTE,

JOSEPHM

BELLEW,JACKIEDOYLE

BROOKINS,

WHITNEY

SHANISE

BROWN,

SHAWNA

CHERIE

BRUCE, FAITHROSE

BRUCE, LEA

MARIE

CARPENTER,

WILLIETHEARBY

CASH,

REBECCA

PONDER

COBB, ANNA

EXAS

CURRY,

JASMINE

MARIE

GABLES,

CRYSTAL

RENA

GORDON,

NICOLE

GRANBERRY,

MARIELYNETTE

GUILD,LINDSAY

GUNTER,

VICTORIA GWYN

HOUK,JAMESBRADFORD

HOUK, JUDITH ANNE

HUGHES,

RHONDAELAINE

INGRAM,

KATHYL

JACKSON,

CAMERON LAVELL JR

KEENER,

CRYSTAL

MALISSA

KING,GINGERLEANN

KIRBY, CORRIE BETH

MARTINEZ,

JULIAN

JUAN

MILLER, PAULINES

MONTANARI, DOKMAI

MULKEY,

KEVINTRENT

MUSKETT,

STEVENPHILLIP

PARKER,

JARVISLE’MON

PECORE,

JOSEPH ADELARD

RAGAN, RONALDWAYNE

RICHARDS,

MARISSA

ROCHELLE

RIDDLESPUR,

JENNIFER

RENEA

ROBBINS,

KENTHARPER

ROSS,PATSYRUTH GABLES

SCHULL,

DIANERAE

SHEPHERD,

VIVIANLEE

SMITH, KELLY

NICOLE

SWEETIN,

KEVINLYNN

UNDERWOOD,JOYLORENE

VAUGHN,

ASHLEYLAURA

WARNER,

FRANK

CHRISTIAN

WILLIAMS,

DANIELFLOYD

WHORTON BEND FIRE STATION

BAKER, AMYBETH

BARNES,

CHRISTOPHER

DANIEL

BOLTON,

JONATHANCHAD

BOOTH ED, WARD C SR

BOOTH,

SHERRY

RENEE

GRANTHAM,

KELLYBYNUM

HO,DAI

KASPER-LEWIS

KYLE,MARTIN

MOORE, JESSICA ERIN

MORA, MICHAEL JOHN

MORA,TERRYJ

ROSE, IRA TROY

SINHA, SACHIN

SMITH, BRANDONONEAL

SULLIVAN,

JACQUELINE

ROBERT

SULLIVAN,

PATRICK

MCCLOY

TENNYSON,

WILLIAM

LEON III

VINSON,CARRA

WILLINA

WEST,DA’VONTAE

WOODALL,

CANDIEJANE

WOODALL,

ROBERT

DAVID

December 13, and 20, 2024

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-659-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

713 AVENUE A in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 14 and the west ½ of Lot 12 in Block 38 of the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Thornton Addition, according to the re-arrangement thereof by the Coosa Land Company, et als, as shown by the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 334-335, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, save and except all the minerals and mining rights, privileges, and interests underneath the surface thereof.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to OSCAR PEREZ, 403 PARRISH STREET, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950, 713 AVENUE A, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-660-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 101 ARGYLE LANE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 40 ARGYLE HILLS PLAT G-25 29-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-1-000-097.000

PIN# 17531

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KYLE WAYNE SIKES, 101 ARGYLE LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-661-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1209 COLBERT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 4-5 BLK 2 ELLIS ADD PLAT D-123 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-077.001

PIN# 64489

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DENESE E STEWARD, 1131 OAK GROAVE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35905.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-662-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1211 COLBERT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 6 BLK 2 ELLIS ADD PLAT D-123 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-079.000

PIN# 39112

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARTHA A WALDREP, 1211 COLBERT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-663-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 600 GRANT STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

452’(S) X 71.5’ X 88.45’ X 308.56’ X 46.2’ X 115’(S) X 256’(S) LYING IN SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 & ALSO PT LT 101 RIVERVIEW PROP PLAT B-381 34-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-34-3-000-021.000

PIN# 17252

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TERRY R & TERRY NEIL GIBBS, 600 GRANT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2426.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-664-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 433 PADEN ROAD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

PT LT 6 BLK 4 PADEN FARM 2ND ADD PLAT C-275 N OF RD 23-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-23-1-000-066.000

PIN# 44713

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JANI F. MCGLAUGHAN, 433 PADEN ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-665-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

207 PIONEER STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbered Thirty-one (31) and Thirty-three (33) in the Subdivision of Lot or Block “J” of Pinehurst Addition to East Gadsden, according to the Map of said Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 57, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-06-14-2-000-086.001

PIN# 43799

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given CARL GRANT, 207 PIONEER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

_______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-666-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1110 FOSTER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 6 CUSIMANO’S 1ST ADD PLAT C-225 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-265.000

PIN# 40120

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to IVAN B. SR. & WF ZEOLA W. PEOPLES, 1625 CONLEY RD. APARTMENT 265, CONLEY, GEORGIA 30288.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-667-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 128 PENN DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LTS 15-17 BLK 4 THE HIGHLANDS PLAT C-263 15-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-042.000

PIN# 41420

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CAMERON E CLAYTON, 129 PENN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, MICHELLE TONI MILLER, 800 LEISURE LAKE DRIVE, APT 20P, WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA 31088.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-668-24

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3103 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 21 BLK 12 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-123.000

PIN# 49258

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to LONE STAR 21, LLC, 9946 BEAUTYBERRY, CONROE, TEXAS 77385, DAVID PHAM, 3103 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 10, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 20, 2024