Legals for 8/14/2026 – 8/20/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMACOUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Micah Turner, unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Stockton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 29, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on December 1, 2023 as Instrument No. 3566930 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Servis One, Inc. DBA BSI Financial Services by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2026, Page 3607741 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Servis One, Inc. DBA BSI Financial Services, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on September 16, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block “A”, and Lots Number Nine (9) and Ten (10) in Block “D”, in Casey Estates Rearrangement, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “H”, page 34, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. SAVE AND EXCEPT the following described property: Commence at the northwest corner of the Lot Number 10, Block “D”, Casey Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run in an easterly direction along the north line of said Lot Number 10 for a distance of 238.24 feet to the beginning point of this description; thence deflect 90 degrees 23 minutes to the right for a distance of 138.86 feet to a point on the northwesterly line of Sherry Lane; thence deflect 115 degrees 16 minutes to the left and run along the northwesterly line of said Sherry Lane for a distance of 219.76 feet to a point of curve; thence run in a northeasterly direction along the northwesterly line of said Sherry Lane on a curve to the right for a distance of 119.00 feet to the northeast corner of said Lot Number 10; thence run in a westerly direction along the north line of said Lot Number 10 for a distance of 307.80 feet to the point of beginning. The above described property embracing a portion of the Lot Number 10, Block “D”, Casey Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 216 Casey Dr, Gadsden, AL 35903-1402.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

SERVIS ONE, INC. DBA BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06822AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

July 31,August 7 and 14, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tony David Battles and Veda Evelyn Battles, husband and wife and David Earl Battles, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns, on July 23, 2025, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on July 29, 2025 at MORTGAGE Book 2025, at Page 3595491. Renasant Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 9, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach the point of beginning, commence at the point of intersection of the Northwest right of way of Highway #11 and the Northerly right of way line of the Old Crudup Road and run in a Southwesterly direction along the Northwest right of way of Highway #11 a distance of 373.7 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning; and being the Southernmost corner of the property described in Deed Book 1437, Page 253, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. From the point of beginning run Northwesterly and along the Southwesterly line of said “1437-253” tract and 211 feet to the Westernmost corner of said tract, thence Southwesterly along the line parallel with the Northwestern right of way of Highway #11 to a point in the centerline of a ditch, said point, also being in the Northeasterly line of the Ray Woodard property, thence Southwesterly of centerline of said ditch and along the line of the Ray Woodard property to the Northwest line of Highway #11, thence Northeasterly along the line of the Ray Woodard property to the Northwest line of Highway #11, thence North-easterly along the line of Highway #11 to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section Four (4) Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East and a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of Section Nine (9) Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1416 Valley Drive, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Renasant Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 9, 2021 executed by Joshua Laughlin, an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as a nominee for Village Capital & Investment LLC, said Mortgage being recorded July 15, 2021, in Inst. # 3524242, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Planet Home Lending, LLC by instrument recorded in Inst. # 3584076, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Planet Home Lending, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Etowah County, Alabama on 10/14/2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Situated in the City of Gadsden, County of Etowah, State of Alabama:

Lot number sixteen (16); and a lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point where the northeast line of lot number 17 intersects the southeast line thereof; thence in a northwesterly direction and along the northeast line of said lot a distance of 30 feet to a point; thence in a southwesterly direction and parallel with the northwest line of said lot number 17 a distance of 120 feet to a point; thence in a southeasterly direction and parallel with the southwest line of said lot a distance of 5 feet to a point; thence in a southwesterly direction and parallel with the southeast line of said lot a distance of 20 feet to a point in the southwest line of said lot number 17; thence in a southeasterly direction and along the southwest line of lot number 17 a distance of 25 feet to the point of intersection of the southwest line of said lot number 17 with the southeast line thereof; thence in a northeasterly direction and along the southeast line of said lot a distance of 140 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of lot number 17, all in block number 44 in first addition Bellevue Highlands, as surveyed and platted by Totten and Woodruff, civil engineers, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in plat book “B” beginning at page 286, in the office of the judge of probate, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX ID NO: 1009323000027.000 (PARCEL ID NO.) 19506 (PPIN)

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 209 Harts Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal law requires that certain residential real estate transactions purchased with all cash or without institutional lender financing, where at least one buyer/transferee is a legal entity, LLC, Corporation, Partnership, trust, trustee or other non-natural person, be reported to the United States Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen).

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

The successful bidder may be required to provide identifying information/documentation successful bidders must tender funds and a fully completed FinCen form before noon of the next business day after the sale or the property will be reverted to the next highest bid.

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

39-FC-26-01309

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Vashti M. Lopez, single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 17th day of June, 2024, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3576181; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated June 29, 2026, and recorded in said Probate Office in Miscellaneous Book 2026, at Page 3611573. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 17, 2026, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot No. Twenty-Three (23) in Block No. Nineteen (19) in Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition, according to the map of plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “A, Page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama; subject to any easements or restrictions or record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3749

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY ASSIGNEE

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Cerry Mike Greer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/23/2026 to the Estate of Rayfyl IL Greer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August7 , and 14, 2026

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Stephanie Garrard and Jackie Garrard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/07/2026 to the Estate of Deloris Faye Harrison, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

David Benton King, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/08/2026 to the Estate of Janice Collier, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Danny P. Brady was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/22/2026 to the Estate of Jeffery S. Hopper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patrick Keith Hill was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/22/2026 to the Estate of Mary Lou Hill, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Loriene Rodgers Harden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/09/2026 to the Estate of Rosa Retencie Rodgers Holland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christian Prater was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/10/2026 over the Estate of Lawrence L. Prater, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Terry Lee White was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/13/2026 to the Estate of Shirley White Rubin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Debra Jan Greenhaw was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 06/25/2026 to the Estate of Van Norris Greenhaw, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/26/2026 over the Estate of Philip Anthony Bailey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Byron Rahmon Bonner was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 07/10/2026 to the Estate of Inzer Bonner, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Vicki Lyle Potter was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 06/29/2026 over the Estate of Earlene Lyle, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Nanette Kennedy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 06/24/2026 over the Estate of Neal Wayne Holderfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Laura Brothers was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 06/29/2026 to the Estate of Colleen Gwendolyn Jones Brothers, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Barbara Boyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 06/26/2026 over the Estate of Christopher Dale Boyd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Holly Marie Brock Johns was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 06/25/2026 to the Estate of Jimmy A. Brock aka Jimmy Allen Brock Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

James Leslie Baker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 06/25/2026 over the Estate of Bertie Baker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandy Clemmons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/06/2025 to the Estate of Larry Gene Whisenant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dylan Jack Hallmark was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/24/2026 over the Estate of Jacky Royce Hallmark, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Monica Rae Moulds Steward and Christopher Moulds was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/13/2026 to the Estate of Ellen Faye Hoskins Beasley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Emily Hawk Mills was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2026 to the Estate of Laretha Boggs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Justin Hayes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2026 to the Estate of George L. Woods, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Howard Todd Jordan was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/05/2026 to the Estate of Jimmie Lou Jordan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JOHN WHITE, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-389

TO: Tacsha White and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 22ND DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHARON FAYE FULLER, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-371

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 8TH day of SEPTEMBER 2026 at 2:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 29TH DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7 and 14, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2024-00507

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DONNEISHA SHAMBREA WILLIAMS, DECEASED.

TO: C.W. and C.W., minor children of Donneisha Williams, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final Settlement in the Estate of Donneisha Shambrea Williams, deceased. You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 22nd day of September, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition to Sell Property in the Estate of Donneisha Shambrea Williams, deceased, should not be granted.

Done this the 4th day of August 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: WILLIAM J. RUCKLE, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-482

TO: Rayburn Clay and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 22 day of SEPTEMBER 2026 at 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 6TH DAY OF AUGUST 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CHARLES BAILY, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-481

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER 2026 at 1:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 6TH DAY OF AUGUST 2026

Scott W. Hassall

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

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NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Kevin Barth, whose whereabouts are unknown

Brian Barth, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of William H. Barth, and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of William H. Barth, was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 31stday JULY of 2026.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2026, at 2:30 pm., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Tara Spears, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Betty M. Payne and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Betty M. Payne was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 7TH day of AUGUST 2026.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 14th day of SEPTEMBER, 2026, at 2:00 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, and 28, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2026-900368

DWAYNE ROWE, Plaintiff,

vs.

EMMA LOU DAVIS, AGUSTA HALE,

CORA HARRELL, JOE HARRELL, et al.

Defendan ts.

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Parcel #1:15-06-13-2-000-017.000

One (1) acre in the Northwest corner of the following described land; Six (6) acres in the Northwest corner of the Northeast-Northwest Quarter (NE 1/4 of NW 1/4) Section (13) Township (12) Range (6) in East Gadsden Etowah County, Alabama, as shown of the Record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County Alabama. The above described acre being a square acre being the same property as described as Parcel #15-06-13-2-000-017.000.

Parcel #2:15-06-13-2-000-018.000

A lot or parcel of land 55 feet wide by 138 feet long and described as beginning at a point in the North line of the NE1/4 of the NW 1/4 which point is 10 feet Easterly measured along said North line from the Northwest corner of said forty; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel to the West line of said forty a distance of 138 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction and parallel to the North line of said forty a distance of 55 feet to a point; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel to said West line a distance of 138 feet to a point in the North line of the forty; thence in a westerly direction along the North line of said forty a distance of 55 feet to the point of beginning, and lying and being in the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) in Section Thirteen (13) Township Twelve (12) South of Range Six (6) East, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #3:15-06-13-2-000-054.000

Lot number 2 Block 1 in the Hale Subdivision G-323 East Gadsden, Section 13 Township 12S R 6E, Lying and Situated and being in Etowah County, Alabama, as recorded in Book 1792 page 101.

Done the 15th day of July, 2026.

/s/SONNY J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-547-7200

July 24, 31, August 7 and 14, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Elite Real Estate Management 2, LLC, Plaintiff

v.

Justin Jacobs, Defendant

CV – 2026 – 900173

Defendant Justin Jacobs and any persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, possessory, or other interest in the lands described below must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the newspaper publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case. The subject property is described as follows: Lots 3 and 4, as shown on the map of the Rearrangement of Block “B”, Southmont Addition, Attalla, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 83, in the Etowah County Probate Office. The address of the subject property is 506 Green Street SE, Attalla, AL 35954.

Done the 3rd day of August, 2026.

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles

Attorney for Plaintiff

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

jason@kkslawgroup.com

August 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900531

John d. Bailey, plaintiff,

Vs.

Lissa Maddox, Mac Smith, Tami Rains, Chris Smith, Gary Smith, and Michael Smith, including any heirs or devisees of the same and those whose addresses are unknown and any and all unknown parties, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property, defendants.

The defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer plaintiffs’ complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

A parcel of land described as Follows:

Parcel one:

For a point of beginning: commence at the southwest corner of lot number one (1), Carlisle acres subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in plat book k, page 49, probate office, Etowah county, Alabama; thence run north 85 degrees 04 minutes 06 seconds west a distance of 39.59 feet (plat), 39.81 feet (field) to a point, thence run south 05 degrees 12 minutes 06 seconds east a distance of 81.91 feet to the point of beginning; thence run south 75 degrees 31 minutes 54 seconds west a distance of 129.20 feet to a point; thence run north 20 degrees 48 minutes 06 seconds west a distance of 103.96 feet to a point; thence run south 77 degrees 30 minutes 54 seconds west a distance of 183.34 feet to a point; thence run south07 degrees 54 minutes 54 seconds west a distance of 133.75 feet to a point; thence run north 88 degrees 48 minutes 56 seconds east a distance of 368.59 feet to a point; thence run north 05 degrees11 minutes 34 seconds west a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of the northeast quarter (ne 1/4) of the southwest quarter (SW 1/4), section 3, township 11 south, range 5 east of the Huntsville meridian, Etowah county, Alabama, containing 1.00 acre, more or less.

Parcel two:

Five (5) acres in a square in the NW corner of the ne ¼ of the SW ¼ of section 3, township 11 south, range 5 east, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Less and except those portions conveyed to Michael Kevin nix by deed recorded in d-1998-0225; save and except those portions conveyed to the exchange bank of Alabama by deed recorded in d-2001-2176; and save and except those portions conveyed to Lissa Maddox by deeds recorded in d-2001-4039 and d-2001-4040, said descriptions embracing a portion of the ne ¼ of the SW ¼ in section 3, township 11 south, range 5 east.

Done the 5th day of August, 2026

/S/Sonny J. Steen

Circuit judge

Joshua b. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 broad street

Gadsden, al 35901

Phone: 256-547-7200

August 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV-2026-900334.00

ERIC McGEE, PLAINTIFF

v. KAREN SOFIA HEFNER HORDESKI, RICKY VAN HEFNER, RICHARD, LEE HEFNER and SHERI LYNN HEFNER, WILLARD HEFNER, KAREN HEFNER, KEN JAMIESON, MARY JAMIESON, et al, DEFENDANTS.

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A parcel of land in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section Twenty-Two (22), Township Ten (10), Range Five (5) East, more particularly described as follows: for a point of beginning, where the branch from the old Rogers Spring on Cox Gap Road, crosses the north boundary, thence southwest down the branch 233 yards to our west boundary thence south along the Sawmill Hollow branch 130 yards, thence east 120 yards, thence north 175 yards to the point of beginning.

Done the 5th day of August, 2026.

/s/SONNY J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-547-7200

August 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2026

_________

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA,

CV-2026-900117.00

EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, Plaintiff

v.

MELISSA HIGDON, JASON BAILEY, and JENNIFER CANADY, Defendants

To: Jason Bailey and Jennifer Canady

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff seeking partition by sale of that real property situated in Etowah County commonly identified as 305 McElroy Street SE, Attalla, Alabama 35954, more particularly described as:

T/L-2024 NO 108’ LT 1 BLK 2 MEADOWLAWN NO 1 PLAT E 155 ATTALLA SEC 16 TWP 125 R SE BK 1222 PG 307 MEADOWLAWN E-155#1 LOT 001 (PT) BLK 2. (Parcel #16-05-16-0-001-087.000)

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the complaint in this action to the Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forrest Ave. #202, Gadsden, AL 35901 with a copy to Gilbert C. Steindorff IV, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is: Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC, 2100 Southbridge Parkway, Suite 228, Birmingham, Alabama 35209.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 14th DAY OF AUGUST, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE LAST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. FAILING TO ANSWER OR PLEAD IN RESPONSE WILL RESULT IN A DEFAULT BEING ENTERED AGAINST YOU.

Gilbert C. Steindorff IV

Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC

2100 Southbridge Parkway, Suite 228

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

205.225.7372

Email: gcsiv@rrllaw.com

July 24, 31, August 7, and August 14, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-00245

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL JOHN R. COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, Petitioner,

V.

RICHARD WOODS AS SUCCESSOR TO GEORGE L. WOODS; BECKY NORDGREN, as the ETOWAH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR; CITY OF GADSDEN, Defendants.

NOTICE TO: JAMES WOODS, DERRICK WOODS, RICHARD WOODS, JOSEPH WOODS AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the Alabama Department of Transportation, by and through their attorney, John Porter, III., Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of NW 4 of the SW 4 of Section 10, Township 12-5, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 49 on Project No. RACR-028-759-002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Parcel 1 of 1:

Commencing at the intersection of the present east R/W line of Stroud Ave and the present south R/W line of 10th Street N; thence southeasterly and along said present R/W line a distance of 127 feet, more or less, to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 120’ LT and perpendicular to centerline of project at station 101+55.87), which is the point of BEGINNING; thence S 63°58′30′′ E and along the acquired R/W line a distance of 294.13 feet to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 120’ LT and perpendicular to centerline of project at station 104+50.00); thence S 52°19′17′′ E and along the acquired R/W line a distance of 99.04 feet to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 100’ LT and perpendicular to centerline of project at PT station 105+47.00); thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 456.55 feet and along the acquired R/W line to a point on the present west R/W line of Alabama and Tennessee River Railroad (said point also on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 100’ LT and perpendicular to centerline of project at PT station 110+46.42) (said arc having a chord bearing of S 75°19′27′′ E, a _counterclockwise direction, a chord distance of 465.55 feet and a radius of 1160.00 feet); thence S 47°10′34′′ E and along said present R/W line a distance of 28.83 feet to a point on the present north R/W line of Decatur Street; thence S 89°24’54” W and along said present R/W line a distance of 504.22 feet to a point on the present east R/W line of Stroud Ave; thence N 38°53’13” W and along said present R/W line a distance of 203.60 feet to a point on said present R/W line; thence N 45°19’33” W and along said present R/W line a distance of 243.96 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 1.41 acre(s), more or less.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, John Porter, III, Esq., 123 Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for September 15, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 22nd day of July2026.

Soctt W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 31, August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PENDENCY SUIT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

Civil Action No. 31-CV-2026900181.00

JOE WISE and PATRICIA WISE, Plaintiffs,

A PARCEL OF LAND IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

And the Estate of Norma Jean Rhodes, deceased, and all Fictitious Defendants claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, or if any Defendant is deceased, such a Defendant’s heirs or devises shall be made parties in their stead.

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, there is pending in Case Number CV-2026900181.00, a verified Bill of Complaint filed by the Plaintiffs, Joe Wise and Patricia Wise, on the 27th day of March, 2026, against the below-described lands, lying in Etowah County, Alabama, and against the Estate of Norma Jean Rhodes, deceased; and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance on said lands and to clear up all doubts or disputes concerning the same. Plaintiffs claim to own all of said land in fee simple absolute, free of all liens and encumbrances. The subject property is described as follows:

Parcel #1:

The East Quarter (maps as east 1⁄2) of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (E1⁄4 of NW1⁄4 of SE1⁄4) in section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #2:

To reach the point of beginning, begin at the northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 19, Township 11, Range 5 East of

Huntsville Meridian and run south and along the west line of said forty 525 feet to a point, which said point is the point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed; and from said point of beginning run south and along the west line ofsaid forty 551.25 feet to a point; thence run east and parallel with the north line of said forty 400 feet to a point; thence run north and parallel with the west line of said forty 551.25 feet to a point; thence run west and parallel with the north line of said forty 400 feet to the point of beginning; and being a part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE1⁄4 of SE1⁄4), in Section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, demur or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or September 21, 2026; or else suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them; it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Your response must be tiled with the Circuit Clerk, Cassandra “Saro” Johnson, Etowah county Courthouse, 801 Forrest Ave. #202. Gadsden. AL 35901.

Done this 15th day MAY 2026

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Counsel for Plaintiff:

Jessica Guthrie-Hudson

Palisades Title & Land, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

204 3rd St, N.

Oneonta, AL 35121

205-706-6942

July 31, August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR

Notice to: Jessica Sandlin

whose address is unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor regarding a female child born to Jessica Sandlin Ball on September 22, 2010, was filed on the 29th day of July, 2026. The Petition is set to be heard on 6th day of October, 2026, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. Please be advised that you are required to answer this petition within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice. Your answer to this petition is to be filed with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 14, 21, 28, and September 4, 2026

_____________

CITATION AND PUBLICATION OF NOTICE, SUMMONS & PROCESS

JUVENILE COURT OF FLOYD COUNTY, GEORGIA

To: Ethan Cresie, Sr. and Matthew Hand, the fathers, and any other unknown person claiming a parental interest

Last Known addresses:

Ethan Cresiek, Sr.: 3314 Madison Avenue, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama 35904

Matthew Hand, 360 Sequoyah Drive, Unit B, Chatsworth, Murray County, Georgia 30705

In the Interest of: E. C., JR. N. V.

Date(s) of Birth: 08/24/2019 10/09/2014

File No: 2600368 & 2600369

This notice and summons are published pursuant to an Order of the Court for service by publication dated the 10th day of August 2026, and in accordance with the applicable provisions of O.C.G.A. 9-11-4, 9-11-5, 15-11-163, 29-2-15 and 17 et. seq. , to notify you that a Petition for Permanent Guardianship to the above-named children in the above-styled matter was filed with this Court on the 22nd day of June 2026. The basis for this filing includes, but is not limited to, your abandonment of your children and your failure to provide child support for the children. You are entitled to object either to the establishment of a permanent guardianship or to the selection of the petitioner as permanent guardian, or both. Any objection must be filed in writing within fourteen days of the second publication of this notice.

The individuals seeking the guardianship are Jonna and Jimmy Vasser, maternal grandparents. You will lose all rights to object to the appointment of a permanent guardian if you fail to file a petition to legitimate the minor within 30 days of the hearing on your objection to the guardianship.

Now Therefore, you, the party or parties named above, are commanded to lay all other business aside and to be and appear before the Juvenile Court of Floyd County, Georgia located at the Juvenile Court of Floyd County, Georgia at #3 Government Plaza, Rome, Georgia on the 5th day of October, 2026 at 9:00 o’clock a.m., and to remain in attendance of the Court from hour to hour, day to day, month to month, year to year and time to time until discharged by the Court and you are hereby commanded to be and appear with the aforesaid children in said court at the time and place identified herein to make defense thereto and to show cause why the said children and all parties named herein should not be dealt with according to the provisions of law. Failure to appear as directed may cause you to be held in contempt of court and punished accordingly. A copy of the petition may be obtained in the Office of the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Floyd County, Georgia at the Floyd County Courthouse, #3 Government Plaza, Suite 202, Rome, GA 30161 during business hours or from counsel for the petitioner, to-wit: William O’Dell, Esq., J. Brent O’Dell, Esq., Kelli J. Freeman, Esq., Special Assistant Attorneys General, P.O. Box 65, Rome, GA 30162-0065.

If you are a putative/biological father, you are hereby noticed that If you have any objection to the granting of this petition, you must: (1) file a written objection setting forth the grounds of any such objection with this Court within 14 days of the date you are personally served; the date that notice was mailed to you; or the day following the date of the second publication of this citation, AND you must …..

(2) file a petition to legitimate the minor within 30 days of the hearing on your objection. If you fail to file a petition for legitimation within 30 days or your petition is dismissed for failure to prosecute, or if an order issues on your petition which does not name you as the father of the minor, you will have no further rights to receive notice or object to the appointment of a permanent guardian for the minor.

You are required to be present at the formal hearing . You are entitled to counsel, and the Court will appoint counsel for you if you are unable, without undue financial hardship to employ your own counsel. If you ask for a lawyer to be appointed to represent you, the Court will inquire into your financial circumstances to determine if you qualify for a Court appointed attorney. If you desire to apply for counsel, you must do so immediately. Any answer or response to the Petition must be filed within the time prescribed by the Georgia law and a copy of said answer or response served upon counsel for the Petitioner identified above.

Witness the HONORABLE STEVEN V. BENNETT, JUDGE of the Juvenile Court of Floyd County, GA

S/ Angela Chestnut

Clerk-Juvenile Court of Floyd County, GA

August 14 and 21, 2026

____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Water Works Board of Attalla will hold a public hearing on September 1, 2026, from 5:00 PM until 6:00 pm at the Attalla Water Board Office, 509 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954 to discuss the submission of an application for the 2026 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan program through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and the Environmental Information Document (EID) associated with the proposed project. The hearing will address the proposed construction of a new clearwell at the Water Treatment Plant located at 1780 Highway 77, Attalla, AL 35954.

A copy of the EID will be available for review at the Public Hearing.

Any person with a disability or communication impairment should contact the Water Works Board of Attalla at (256) 538-3322 if special accommodation is needed. The Board will attempt to satisfy all reasonable requests.

August 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2026

____________

INVITATION TO BID

BID INFORMATION

A. Project: Industrial Tank Recoating

B. Owner: Attalla Water Works Board

C.Engineer: Canyon Engineering, LLC

1.2

ANNOUNCEMENT

A. Your firm is invited to submit a sealed Bid for the project listed above. The Owner will receive Bids at the Attalla Water Works Board Office, located at 509 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama, 35954, until 11:00 AM local time on the 20th day of August 2026, at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened.

B. Project Description: Cleaning, blasting, minor repairs, recoating, and disinfecting of a 500,000 gallon welded steel elevated water tank known as the Industrial Tank.

C. Owner requires the Project to be completed in 60 calendar days.

D. Bidding Documents for a Unit Price contract may be obtained from the office of the Canyon Engineering, LLC, 1912 Gault Avenue N, Fort Payne, Alabama, 35967. Electronic copies will be available via a free download to all potential bidders. Paper sets are available upon receipt of a $60.00 non-refundable amount per set.

E. Potential bidders may view the Bid Documents at the office of Canyon Engineering by appointment only.

F. Bidders will be required to provide Bid security according to the requirements in Document 002113 – Instructions to Bidders and Document 003100 – Available Project Information.

G. Refer to other Bidding requirements as described in Document 002113 – Instructions to Bidders and Document 003100 – Available Project Information.

H. Submit your Bid on the Bid Form provided. Bidders are required to submit the bid form, bid bond, and the E-Verify documents at the time of the bid. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder, the bidder’s General Contractor’s license number, the project name, and bid date. Bidders are asked not to submit the full contract documents and specifications book at the time of the bid.

I. Bidders must carry the Painting and Sandblasting construction classification as listed in the roster of the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors to be considered for the award of the project.

J. Your Bid will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 60 calendar days after submission.

K. The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to accept or reject any or all Bids.

James G (Chuck) Chitwood, P.E.

President

Canyon Engineering

P.O. Box 680021

Fort Payne, AL 35968

(256) 558-0773

chuck@canyonengineeringllc.com

July 24, 31, August 7 and 14, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITB No. 2026-01

Etowah County Emergency Communications District

4610 Airport Rd.

Gadsden, AL 35904

Etowah County Emergency Communications District is issuing an Invitation to Bid(ITB) to interested qualified companies for a Grounding and Electrical Improvement Project. A mandatory prebid conference will be held on August 18th, 2026 at 11:00 AM Central Time at the Etowah County 911 center located at the address above.

Sealed proposals will be received on September 1st, 2026 until 2:00 PM Central Time at the above address, at which time there will be a public bid opening.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Prequalification is not required.

Proposal documents may be requested at the above address during regular business hours or by emailing your request to lee.moore@911consult.com.

Etowah County Emergency Communications District reserves the right to reject any/or all proposals, waive any informality in the proposals received, and to accept any proposal which, in its opinion may be in the best interest of Etowah County Emergency Communications District.

August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED VACATION OF NANCY AVENUE

A petition has been received by the City of Gadsden for the vacation of Nancy Avenue, described as follows:

Tract #1: Begin at an existing 1” pipe at the Southwest corner of Lot #8, in Block “16”, of Clayton Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 70 & 71, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and point being at the intersection with the Northerly R/W of Nancy Avenue (50’ R/W) and the Easterly R/W of Perry Street (50’ R/W), and run S02°01’41 “E, along said Perry Street Easterly R/W, 25.06 feet to a point; thence run S87°56’22”E, leaving said R/W, 300.09 feet to a point at the intersection with the Westerly R/W of Wilson Drive (50’ R/W); thence run N02°01’41”W, along said Westerly R/W, 25.06 feet to an existing¾” pipe; thence run N87°56’22”W, leaving said Westerly R/W , 300.09 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the annulled Nancy Avenue, lying between Block “16” on the North, and Block “17” on the South, Clayton Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.17 acre (more or less).

Tract #2: Commence at an existing 1” pipe at the Southwest corner of Lot #8, in Block “16”, of Clayton Subdivision, as recorded in Pl at Book “D”, Pages 70 & 71, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said point being at the intersection with the Northerly R/W of Nancy Avenue (50’ R/W) and the Easterly R/W of Perry Street (50’ R/W), and run S02°01’41”E, along said Perry Street Easterly R/W, 25.06 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run S87°56’22”E, leaving said R/W, 300.09 feet to a point at the intersection with the Westerly R/W of Wilson Drive (50’ R/W); thence run S02°01’41 “E, along said Westerly R/W, 25.06 feet to a point; thence run N87°56’22”W, leaving said R/W, 300.09 feet to a point on said Perry Street Easterly R/W; thence run N02°01’41 “W, along said Easterly R/W, 25.06 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the annulled Nancy Avenue, lying between Block “16” on the North, and Block “17” on the South, Clayton Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains .017 acre (more or less).

A resolution granting assent to this vacation will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 90 Broad Street. Objections to the passage of the resolution will be heard at that time. A map of the proposed vacation will be available for public inspection during regular business hours in the Engineering Department, third floor, Room 302, City Hall.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

August 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2026

_________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED VACATION OF MARGIE STREET

A petition has been received by the City of Gadsden for the vacation of Margie Street, described as follows:

A parcel of land that is described as beginning at northeast corner of Lot I of the James Neal Subdivision recorded in Plat Book “ I”, Page I60 as filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a westerly direction 118.32’ to the northwest corner of Lot I of said subdivision; thence in a southerly direction along the western boundary lines of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of said subdivision the distance of 919.65’ to the southwest corner of Lot 7 of said subdivision; thence west 5O.1’ to the southeast corner of Lot 8 of said subdivision; thence in a northerly direction along the eastern boundary lines of Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 of said subdivision the distance of 9l8.17’; thence in an easterly direction approximately 50’ to the northwest corner of Lot 1, being the point of beginning. Said property describing the area described as Margie Street as depicted on the James Neal Subdivision plat as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 160 as filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

A resolution granting assent to this vacation will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 90 Broad Street. Objections to the passage of the resolution will be heard at that time. A map of the proposed vacation will be available for public inspection during regular business hours in the Engineering Department, third floor, Room 302, City Hall.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

August 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 15, 2026, for the Hoke Street Resurfacing Project from Elmwood Ave to Meighan Blvd, Bid Request No.3649, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. To register and request Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents at no cost, send an email request to: ecoakley@cityofgadsden.com. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law

.THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

August 14, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, proposes to consider a resolution regarding issuance of the following alcoholic beverage license:

Applicant: CLOVER ON COURT LLC

Trade Name: NOLAS CLOVER

Location: 124 Court St

Type: Restaurant Retail Liquor

A public hearing thereof will be held at a regular meeting of the Council at 10:00 a.m. on

August 18, 2026 in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 90 Broad Street. All interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on this subject.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

August 14, 2026

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RESOLUTION NO. R-498-26

Appointing Election Officers

Whereas, the regular municipal election has been called to be held on

August 25, 2026, with a runoff election, if necessary, to be held on September 22, 2026; and

Whereas, Sections 11-46-24 and 11-46-27, 1975 Code of Alabama, and regulations adopted pursuant thereto, provide, in part, that the municipal governing body, not less than 15 days before the holding of any municipal election, appoint from the municipality, officers to hold the election; and

Whereas, Section 11-46-24(b) requires the municipal governing body to determine the number of voting machines needed to adequately serve the voters at the election;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. The persons listed in Exhibit A are appointed as officers to hold such elections.

Section 2. The machines listed in Exhibit B are the number of DS200 machines required to hold such elections.

Section 3. The City Clerk is authorized to fill vacancies if an appointed person is unable to serve, is excused from serving or is otherwise disqualified from serving on the day of the election.

Section 4. No person shall be appointed to serve as an election official unless they have been issued a certificate from a previous school of instruction, are qualified under current federal court decrees and are otherwise qualified under law.

Section 5. The City Clerk shall cause this resolution and exhibits to be published no later than August 15, 2026, and shall also give written notice to the persons of their appointment.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 4, 2026.

Jennifer Smith,

City Clerk

Exhibit A

Box 01A—Antioch Baptist Church Family Life Center

2103 East Broad Street

Jennifer Marie Crowley

Malinda Barlow Evans

Phyllis Wyckoff Mathews

Robin Valentine Weston

Gregory Lane Wilson

Ella B. Woody

Box 01B—East Gadsden Community Center

921 Wilson Avenue

Mary Gause Burse

Mabel Lee Davenport

Lesia Michelle Finister

Mildred C. Hutchinson

Robbie Miller

Box 02A—East

Gadsden Community Center

921 Wilson Avenue

John D. Bradford

Joseph Quinton Farmer

Patricia A. Welch

Myra Faye Williams

Michael Leroyal Witt

Box 02B—Thompson Community Center

236 Goldenrod Avenue

Samuel Hayden Ashley

Jimmey Burnett

Pamela McBrayer Story

James Frank Story

Kathy Faulkner Tuck

Box 03A—Abundant Life Church (Gym)

323 South 12th Street

Donna Renee Adams

Rickey Lee Carlisle

Sheena Zeigler Carlisle

Myra McFee Gibbs

Barbara Green Jones

Box 03B—Carver Community Center 1030 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Valerie Regina Dudley

Cedric Lewis Dupree

Cathy Elaine Green

Martha Delane Hoyett

Gerald Wayne Maxwell

Rose Mary Rancher

Audrey Felicia Steward

Ekra M. Tolbert

Donzella Wynette Williams

Box 03C—Thompson Community Center

236 Goldenrod Avenue

Joan Kenyon Evetts

Carolyn D. Hammond

Chita Dianne Arrington Kite

Marilyn Waker

Nancy Williams Wilson

Box 04A—The Venue

201 George Wallace Drive

Shelia Miller Gordon

Jennifer Lynette James

Danny Jerome Menyweather

Shelia P. Cooper-Moragne

Lisa E. Pacheco

Box 04B—Meadowbrook Baptist Church (Family Life Center)

2525 Rainbow Drive

Thomas Taylor Cash

Frankie McClendon Copeland

Debra Lee Harker

Jamie Howell Payton

Leslie Wayne Payton

Sandra B. Plummer

Paula Bone Stewart

Judy McClendon Swafford

Box 04C—Downtown Civic Center

623 Broad Street

Delores Driskill Abney

Raymond Edward Macon

James Randall Michael

Laura Lucille Wells

Box 05A—Downtown Civic Center

623 Broad Street

Sheila Billingsley

Taylor Mae Dupree

Cynthia Yvonne Goussard

Gloria Dean Hope

Caroline Evette Mostiller

Cynthia Frazier Williams

Richard Michael Wolfe

Box 05B—The Tabernacle Church

1301 South 11th Street

Paula R. Brewster

Shelly Rae Freeman

Gracie F. Green

Evelyn Christine Hines

Linda Suggs King

Box 06A—Senior Wellness Center

2829 West Meighan Boulevard

Regina Diane Adkison

Wanda Langston Bowen

Peggy B. Logan

Deborah Lynn St. John

Patricia M. Strickland

Box 06B—Walnut Park Community Center

3200 Walnut Street

Gina Chastain

Charlotte Brookins Goggins

Donna Thomas Green

Traci McBurnett Sharp

Peggy Wright Tilley

Box 07A—Senior Wellness Center

2829 West Meighan Boulevard

Johnny R. Brooks

Kendra Joan Turner Brooks

Paulette E. Chandler

Stephen Ward Reagan

Box 07B—Kiwanis Pavilion

1500 Noccalula Road

Freda W. Burgess

Laura L. Couch

Douglas Edwin Davidson

Peggy Ann Davidson

Karen Ward Deaibes

Jill Wellingham Gardner

Anita N. Mayo

Jennifer Anita Mayo

Pamela C. Michell

Katie M. Simpson

Absentee Box—City Hall

90 Broad Street

Valerie Gamble Borden

Marilee Steward Hickman

Rebecca Lynne Moon

Barbara Kovar Pavey

Mary Guinn Thomas

Exhibit B

VOTING MACHINES (DS200)

01A

Antioch Baptist Church Family Life Center 1 machine

01B

East Gadsden Community Center 1 machine

02A

East Gadsden Community Center 1 machine

02B

Thompson Community Center 1 machine

03A

Abundant Life Church (Gym) 1 machine

03B

Carver Community Center 2 machines

03C

Thompson Community Center 1 machine

04A

The Venue 1 machine

04B

Meadowbrook Baptist Church (Family Life Center)

2 machines

04C Downtown Civic Center 1 machine

05A

Downtown Civic Center 1 machine

05B

The Tabernacle Church 1 machine

06A

Senior Wellness Center 1 machine

06B

Walnut Park Community Center 1 machine

07A

Senior Wellness Center 1 machine

07B

Kiwanis Pavilion

2 machines

ABSENTEE City Hall 1 machine

TOTAL 20 machines

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ORDINANCE

NO. O-23-26

Authorizing the Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property:

SE 40’ (S) LT 19 BLK 1 GADSDEN LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216

Whereas, Leon Harris wishes to purchase said property for $1,000.00 plus $20.00 for deed preparation; and

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The conveyance will be subject to a city easement along the south end of the property; legal description of such drainage easement is as follows: BEGIN AT THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF LOT 19, BLOCK 1, LIDDELL ADDITION. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING RUN NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 19 FOR A DISTANCE OF 40.50 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT 68°38’ RIGHT AND RUN ALONG THE WEST PROPERTY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 9.60 FEET, MORE OR LESS; THENCE DEFLECT 110°22’ RIGHT AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 19, A DISTANCE OF 40.5O FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF LOT 19; THENCE DEFLECT 68°38’ RIGHT AND RUN ALONG THE EAST LINE OF LOT 19, A DISTANCE OF 9.60 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF LOT 19, BLOCK 1, LIDDELL ADDITION, AS RECORED IN PLAT BOOK “A”, PAGE 216 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, CONTAINING 0.008 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

2. This real property is otherwise not needed for any municipal or public purpose; and

3. The Mayor is hereby authorized to execute a warranty deed to and in favor of Leon Harris for the sum of One Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($1,000.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 4, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

August 14, 2026

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LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of the following units will be disposed of on Friday August 21, 2026 for charges past due: Kim Payne – Unit 104, 107, and 311

Briarmeade Village Mini Warehouses

409 W. Main Street,

Glencoe AL. 35905

August 14 and 21, 2026

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NOTICE OF VEHICLEPOSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 09/14/2026 at 9:00 a.m.

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

VIN: 1C4RJFCG4FC623368

A&J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

August 7 and 14, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Thacker Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2020 Jeep Renegade – VIN: ZACNJBBB0LPL70261

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee – VIN: 1C4RJFLG7JC405157

2021 Mazda CX-5 – VIN: JM3KFADM2M0392857

2014 Honda Civic – VIN: 19XFB2F5XEE031449

The public auction will be held at Thacker Towing, 927 5th Ave NE, Attalla, AL 35954 on September 18, 2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 14 and 21, 2026

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NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 09/21/2026 at 9:00 a.m.

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – VIN: 1GLRCTE02B2389487

A&J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

August 14 and 21, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Thacker Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2012 Chevrolet Cruze – VIN: 1G1PF5SC5C7239825

2001 Ford Focus – VIN: 1FAFP34P61W168423

2012 Honda Civic – VIN: 19XFB2F53CE071787

2011 Hyundai Sonata – VIN: 5NPEC4AC0BH047581

2004 Ford F-150 – VIN: 1FTRX12W04NC34903

2001 Yamaha Road Star – VIN: JYAVP07E31A005123

The public auction will be held at Thacker Towing, 927 5th Ave NE, Attalla, AL 35954 on September 18, 2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 14 and 21, 2026