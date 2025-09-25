Legals for 9/19/2025 – 9/25/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Katherine Bishop, An Unmarried Woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on June 16, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3452233; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 5, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot number twenty (20) in Block number two (2) in the Chadwick Subdivision, as according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C” Page 323, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 811 Tidmore Bend Road , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-08136-MF-AL

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eric McKay, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Superior Bank, its successors and assigns, on June 30, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on July 9, 2008, as Document Number 3297347. U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-F, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 8, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbered Eight (8) and Nine (9) in Block Number Four (4) in C.F. Manly, Trustee Addition to Altoona, Alabama, (sometimes called Underwood and sometimes called Original Survey) according to the Book of Town Plats (B) Page 273, In the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 7455 4th Ave, Altoona, AL 35952

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-F (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 5, 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ella Ruth Turner, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on January 24, 2000, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on February 1, 2000 at Book 2000, at Page 32, as Document Number M-2000-0331. Deutsche Bank, National Trust Company, as Trustee for GSRPM Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 22, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning to describe the land herein, start at the southeast corner of Fraction No. 10 (otherwise described as the NW Quarter of the SE Quarter) of Section 17, and from thence run North 3 degrees 30 minutes West and along the east line of said forty a distance of 431. 4 feet to a point in the northwest right of way line of the New Attalla Boaz Highway, known as Project F-165(3); thence in a Southwesterly direction and along the northwest right of way line of said highway a distance of 71.2 feet to a point, which said last mentioned point is the point of beginning to describe the lands herein, and from said point of beginning continue in a Southwesterly direction and along the westerly right of way line of said highway a distance of 216.8 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 20 minutes West a distance of 255 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 79 degrees 17 minutes to the right and run North 12 degrees 23 minutes West a distance of 166 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 29 degrees 38 minutes to the right and run North 17 degrees 15 minutes East a distance of 39 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 71 degrees 05 minutes to the right and run North 88 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 361.5 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing portions of Fraction No. 10 (otherwise described as NW Quarter of the SE Quarter) in Section 17, Township 11 South, of Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 170 Lucky Mountain Road aka Luckie Mountain Rd, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank, National Trust Company, as Trustee for GSRPM Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 12, 19, and 26, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelvin O. Granger AKA Kevin O. Granger, and his wife, Amanda J. Granger, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on December 17, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3360332; with Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded December 5, 2019 in Instrument Number 3494336; with Modification Agreement recorded on November 06, 2023 in Instrument Number 3565858; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 6, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Number 4 and 69 of Cedar Hills First Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 336 Cornelia Circle , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-40406-WF-AL

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Harold D. Whaley, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on October 19, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3530009; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 16, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Lots Number Twenty-Six (26) and Twenty-Seven (27) in Block Number Four (4) of the Banks Re-Arrangement of Mountaninview Park Addition to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book D, Page 139, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2451 Scenic Dr , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06649-MT-AL

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Erika L. Young was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/03/2025 to the Estate of Dorothy Mae Melson a/k/a Dorothy M. Melson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Myra Gail Vance was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2025 to the Estate of Oscar Junior Vance, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Richard A. Rhea was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 over the Estate of Thomas Joseph Strickland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Rhonda Lambert, Barbara Mohler, and Cynthia (Stone) Smith was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of Mae Bell Waters, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Luke W. Milam was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of H. Wayne Milam, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Debra Herrera was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/11/2025 over the Estate of Pascual Herrera, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Stephen-James Vaden Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2025 to the Estate of Gina Morris Hughes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Alexis Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 over the Estate of Jeffrey Edward Barber, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi Lynn Norton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Steve Allen Norton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Cannon Hilburn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Annie Lee Cannon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Betty J. Horton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Lula Waters, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Donald Carl Tinsley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Betty Ruth Tinsley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Shannah Carnes Smiley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/18/2025 over the Estate of Ricky Wayne Carnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Atkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/19/2025 to the Estate of Gary Michael Atkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jason Stewart was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 to the Estate of Marilyn Sue Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Deanna Murphree was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 over the Estate of Lawrence R. Kauffman, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Reid B. Harris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 to the Estate of Linda B. Wilkes f/k/a Linda B. Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sara Grant and Natalie Gillespie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/25/2025 to the Estate of Harold Ray Collins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Wade Garrison was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/25/2025 to the Estate of Barbara Ann Igleheart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Christen Mann was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/26/2025 over the Estate of Jeffery Scott Davenport, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Wendy Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/02/2025 over the Estate of Harvey Ray Gowens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Samuel Allen Rhodes, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/27/2025 to the Estate of Samuel Jackson Rhodes, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Dallas E. McElroy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/27/2025 to the Estate of Norma Kay McElroy, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kacie Beck was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/22/2025 to the Estate of Linda Annette Helms Bodine, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Triston Bradfield was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/22/2025 over the Estate of Paul Timothy Bradfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sandra Michele Dietz and Michael Wayne Copeland was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2025 to the Estate of Memphis Travis Copeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and Ocotber 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Dennis Twigg was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 09/04/2025 to the Estate of Marshall E. Twigg, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

Brittany N. Davis mother of child born on December 19,2012 whose whereabouts are unknown should answer the petition filed by Bolster/Burke within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice or therefore a judgment of default may be rendered against her in case number V-00065-18/25B family court Oswego County New York.

Done this 8th day of September 2025

Attorney for Burke

Graham Seiter

P.O Box120

Mexico, NY. 13114

(315) 963-7333

gseiter@seiterlaw.com

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO CAROLYN WILLIAMS WALKER WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN:

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: WYMON HOWARD, Deceased:

Case No.: 2025-00474

You will take notice that the Petition for Probate of Will, Case No.: 2025-00474 filed by Edgar Howard, set to be heard on the 14th day pf October 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this Petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Stephanie L. Gillian, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Probate Court of Etowah County, Clerk at P.O. Box 187, Gadsden AL. 35902.

DONE this the 2nd day of September 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Stephanie Gillian

Attorney at Law

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden AL. 35901

September 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Sandra Chancy, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Judith R. Chancy and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Judith R. Chancy was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 4th day of SEPTEMBER, 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 27TH day of OCTOBER 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

September 12, 19, and 26, 2025

PUBLICATION

NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY ROBERTA HOLMES, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2025-00565

TO: Robert Anthony Holmes, whereabouts unknown

John Broom, whereabouts unknown

Jamie Leigh Morris, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 17th day of November, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of September 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

NOTICE OF CIVIL LAWSUIT

TO: JEFFREY BLACKMON

THIS IS TO NOTIFY YOU THAT IN CIVIL ACTION NO. 31-CV-2024-900559

ENTITLED LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC VS. JEFFREY BLACKMON ET AL

PRESENTLY PENDING IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 801 FORREST AVENUE #202, GADSDEN, AL 35901, THERE IS BEING MADE A CLAIM AGAINST YOU FOR: JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE OF REAL PROPERTY

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER THE CLAIM(S) AGAINST YOU IN WRITING, AND TO FILE THE ORIGINAL OF YOUR ANSWER WITH THE CLERK OF THE COURT AT 801 FORREST AVENUE #202, GADSDEN, AL 35901 WITH A COPY TO GRIFF O’REAR, ATTORNEYWHOSE ADDRESS IS P.O. BOX 191, JASPER, AL 35502 WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION. FAILING TO ANSWER OR PLEAD IN RESPONSE WILL RESULT IN A DEFAULT BEING ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE DAMAGES OR RELIEF SOUGHT AGAINST YOU.

DATED THIS 17TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2025

CASANDRA

JOHNSON,

CIRCUIT CLERK

CODY R. ROBINSON, CIRCUIT JUDGE

September 19, 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-25-900415

GERMAN ANTONIO

HIDALGO, PLAINTIFF,

VS

LOVELACE, BRUNNER OKEEF, ALICE LOVELACE, their her heirs and devisees, and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D, being those entitles claiming an interest in that certain real property described as follows: Lot 23, block 37 Coosa Land Company’s Rearrangement of Gadsden Land & Improvement Co. Thornton Add. Plat Book “B”, Pages 334 & 335, save and except that part sold to City of Gadsden in Book 1035, page 485 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel # 31-15-02-04-2-000-016

Defendant Brunner Okeef Lovelace, and his heirs, and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D, and all others claiming an interest in the property, must answer the Complaint filed by German Antonio Hidalgo to quite title to the above-described property and other relief within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice, or therefore, a judgement by Default may be rendered against them.

This the 5th day of September 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, commencing at 10:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by Re-Zoning classification district for the following described property:

“A request for rezoning property from an O-1, Office District to an R-2, Multi Family District on the property described below:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present North line of Walnut Street which is 55 feet Easterly from where the present North line of Walnut Street intersects the present East line of Eighth Street and from thence running in a Northerly direction a dis-tance of 108.52 feet to a point in the South line of what is known as the Cowan lot, said point being 45 feet East of the present East line of Eighth Street measured along the South line of said Cowan lot: thence North 88 degrees East along the South line of said Cowan lot a distance of 52.5 feet, more or less, to the West line of that certain lot conveyed by N.H. McDuffie to W.C. Stephens by deed dated January 31, 1929, and recorded in Deed Record 5-B, Page 261, in the Probate Office; thence in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said Stephens lot a distance of 109.50 feet to the present North line of Walnut Street; thence in a Westerly direction and along the present North line of Walnut Street a distance of 44.90 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 in Section 4, Township 12 South of Range 6 of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 753 Walnut Street)

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

September 5 and 19 , 2025.

ORDINANCE

NO. O-21-25

Adopting Fiscal Year 2026 Budgets

Whereas, in compliance with §11-43B-10, 1975 Alabama Code, after proper notice given by publication, a hearing has been held to receive public comment on the proposed budgets for fiscal year 2026;

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. The budget document entitled General Fund Budget, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, together with all schedules and exhibits thereto, is hereby adopted as the General Fund Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

Section 2. The FY2026 General Fund Budget provides for total anticipated income in the amount of $80,947,000.

Section 3. The FY2026 General Fund Budget appropriates the amount of $77,923,756 to the Departmental Budgets and the Non-Departmental Budget.

Section 4. The FY2026 General Fund Budget appropriates the amount of $1,445,000 to Outside Agency Appropriations. The Mayor on behalf of the City is hereby authorized to enter into a contract with each organization for the performance of a public purpose in the amount authorized in the budget.

Section 5. The FY2026 General Fund Budget appropriates the amount of $1,578,740 to Transfers to Other Funds.

Section 6. The FY2026 General Fund Budget appropriates the amount of $231,000 to Council Discretionary Funds. The Mayor on behalf of the City is hereby authorized to enter into a contract in the amount and with each organization for the performance of a public purpose as authorized by each Council Member.

Section 7. The budget document entitled Special Revenue Funds, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Special Revenue Funds Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $9,961,869 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

Section 8. The budget document entitled Debt Service Funds, filed with the City ClerkTreasurer, is hereby adopted as the Debt Service Funds Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $11,566,517 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

Section 9. The budget document entitled Enterprise and Internal Service Funds (Airport, Golf Course, Residential Garbage and Employee Insurance), filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Enterprise and Internal Service Funds Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $16,558,556 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

Section 10. The budget document entitled Capital Projects Fund, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Capital Projects Fund Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $9,540,930 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

Section 11. The budget document entitled Capital Projects Fund II, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Capital Projects Fund II Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $8,338,045 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

Section 12. In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), encumbrances outstanding as of September 30, 2025, shall be closed to the fund balance and reestablished at the beginning of the new fiscal year as a reduction to the prior year’s budget and as an increase to the new fiscal year’s budget.

Section 13. The Employee Pay Scale attached as Exhibit “A” is hereby adopted and all prior salary and pay schedules shall be repealed.

Section 14. The Director of Finance and the City Clerk-Treasurer will maintain true and correct copies of the official budgets in their offices at all times during this fiscal year and make it available for public inspection during normal business hours.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Tuesday,

October 7 , 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Bruce Shack to allow him finish enclosing a non-dwelling structure located at 912 1st Street Back NE. The property is zoned R-4 (Manufactured Home Residential).

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

September 19 and 26, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF GADSDEN, AL

PUBLIC REVIEW OF A DRAFT COPY OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN

SECTION 108 LOAN GUARANTEE PROGRAM APPLICATION

PUBLICATION DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

The City of Gadsden has prepared a Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program application

to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) seeking a loan

advance on future Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocations potentially

totaling $4,501,430. To meet the requirements of the City’s Citizen Participation Plan,

the City will hold a Public Hearing held at 10:00A.M. on Thursday, September 25,

2025 at the City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. The proposed

project aims to significantly enrich the East Gadsden Community Center by introducing

an outdoor recreational pool, new restroom facilities, and expanded parking, thereby

providing residents with increased recreational opportunities, improving accessibility,

and supporting community engagement and wellness initiatives.

As required by 24 CFR Part 91. 105 (b) (2), the draft the Section 108 application will be

available for a 30-day public comment period beginning Wednesday, September 17,

2025, through Monday, October 20, 2025. The draft will be available on the City’s

website at: https://www.cityofgadsden.com/160/Community-Development. Hard copies

of the document can also be reviewed from during the 30-day public comment period at

the City of Gadsden’s Community Development Department at 90 Broad Street,

Gadsden, AL 35901. Those who may wish to provide comments on the Section 108

loan application may email the City’s Community Development Department at

areaves@cityofgadsden.com or send written correspondence to the City of Gadsden’s

Community Development Department at the address above until October 20, 2025.

Final adoption of the Section 108 application is scheduled for the October 28, 2025 by

Mayor and City Council.

No displacement will occur as a result of the activities described herein. Should

displacement occur, the City of Gadsden implements the provisions as required by CFR

570.606 (Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance). The City of

Gadsden does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission of, access to,

or treatment of, or employment, the programs and activities described herein. An

interpreter is available upon request to assist persons with limited English proficiency.

Any requests for reasonable accommodation required by an individual to fully

participate in any open meetings, programs, or activities of the City of Gadsden’s CDBG

Office at 256-549-4532 or via email at areaves@cityofgadsden.com.

September 19, 2025

AVISO PÚBLICO CIUDAD DE GADSDEN, AL

REVISIÓN PÚBLICA DE UN BORRADOR DE LA SOLICITUD DEL PROGRAMA DE GARANTÍA DE PRÉSTAMOS DE LA SECCIÓN 108 DE LA CIUDAD DE GADSDEN

FECHA DE PUBLICACIÓN: MIÉRCOLES, 17 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2025

La Ciudad de Gadsden ha presentado una solicitud al Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos (HUD) para el Programa de Garantía de Préstamos de la Sección 108, solicitando un anticipo de préstamo sobre futuras asignaciones de la Subvención en Bloque para el Desarrollo Comunitario (CDBG), por un total potencial de $4,501,430. Para cumplir con los requisitos del Plan de Participación Ciudadana de la Ciudad, se celebrará una Audiencia Pública a las 10:00 a. m. del jueves 25 de septiembre de 2025 en la Ciudad de Gadsden, ubicada en 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. El proyecto propuesto busca enriquecer significativamente el Centro Comunitario East Gadsden con la incorporación de una piscina recreativa al aire libre, nuevos baños y una ampliación del estacionamiento, brindando así a los residentes más oportunidades recreativas, mejorando la accesibilidad y apoyando iniciativas de participación comunitaria y bienestar.

Según lo exige el Título 24 del Código de Regulaciones Federales (CFR), Parte 91, Sección 105 (b) (2), el borrador de la solicitud de préstamo de la Sección 108 estará disponible durante un período de 30 días para comentarios públicos, desde el miércoles 17 de septiembre de 2025 hasta el lunes 20 de octubre de 2025. El borrador estará disponible en el sitio web de la Ciudad: https://www.cityofgadsden.com/160/Community-Development. También se pueden consultar copias impresas del documento durante el período de 30 días para comentarios públicos en el Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario de la Ciudad de Gadsden, ubicado en 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Quienes deseen enviar comentarios sobre la solicitud de préstamo de la Sección 108 pueden enviar un correo electrónico al Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario de la Ciudad a la dirección areaves@cityofgadsden.com o enviar correspondencia por escrito al Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario de la Ciudad de Gadsden a la dirección antes men-cionada hasta el 20 de octubre de 2025.

La aprobación final de la solicitud de la Sección 108 está programada para el 28 de octubre de 2025 por parte del Alcalde y el Ayuntamiento.

No se producirá desplazamiento alguno como resultado de las actividades descritas en este documento. En caso de desplazamiento, la Ciudad de Gadsden implementará las disposiciones requeridas por el CFR 570.606 (Asistencia para la Reubicación y el Desplazamiento Residencial). La Ciudad de Gadsden no discrimina por motivos de discapacidad en la admisión, el acceso, el tratamiento o el empleo en los programas y actividades descritos en este documento. Hay un intérprete disponible, previa solicitud, para ayudar a las personas con dominio limitado del inglés. Cualquier solicitud de adaptación razonable que requiera una persona para participar plenamente en las reuniones, programas o actividades abiertas de la Oficina del CDBG de la Ciudad de Gadsden, al 256-549-4532 o por correo electrónico a areaves@cityofgadsden.com.

19 de Septiembre de 2025

September 19, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc. has completed the contract for Construction of Re-roofing of Duck Springs Cafeteria at 10180 Duck Springs Road, Attalla, AL. 35954 for The State of Alabama, and the City of Attalla Owner(s), have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, LLC at 422 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

GKL Companies, Inc.

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

September 19, 26, and 3, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Talley Lambert Construction, LLC has completed its work on the Alabama Highway 205 Water Main Relocation, ALDOT Project No. BR-0205(507) for the Water Works and Sewer

Board of the Town of Sardis City. Any person having a claim against the project should notify Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc. PO Box 680869, Fort Payne, AL 35968-1609 no later than November 2, 2025.

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by tenants for default on their Storage Contracts. The sale will occur at the facility on 10/1/2025 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

September 19, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 31, 2025.

2014 Hyundai Azera VIN: KMHFH4JG4EA374047

1978 Buick LeSabre VIN: 4P69Y8H524188

2002 Ford Ranger VIN: 1FTYR44U22TA46007

2017 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FA6P0H7XHR377217

2005 Pontiac G6 VIN: 1G2ZG528X54166176

2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer VIN: 1GNET16S746116477

2006 Jeep Commander VIN: 1J8HH48N86C203379

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

September 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2006 Chevy Cobalt Vin#1G1AZ55F 767876125 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 10/15/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 17, 2025.

2006 Mercury Milan (Silver)

VIN: 3MEFM08176R618211

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

September 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 17, 2025.

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

VIN: 1D7HA18D84S618941

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

September 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 19, 2025.

2003 Ford Explorer (Green)

VIN: 1FMZU63K13UC76868

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

September 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 30, 2025.

2013 Nissan Rogue

VIN: JN8AS5MT7DW519862

A and J Towing, LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

September 19 and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 24, 2025.

2012 Nissan Rogue Silver VIN: JN8AS5MT3CW257210

20006 Nissan Altima Black VIN: 1N4AL11D96N396577

2018 Kia Optima Blue VIN: 5XXGT4L38JG264988

8×16 Utility Trailer Black N/A

2016 Mazda6 Black VIN:JM1GJ1U52G1425313

2002 Dodge Ram Van White VIN: 2B5WB35Z52K119394

2009 Harley Davidson Black VIN: 1HD4CP2149K451908

2004 Mercedes Benz C Class Black VIN: WDBRF40J34F539624

2007 Nissan Titan Gray VIN:1N6AA07A67N202626

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

September 19 and 26, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-552-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

902 N. 10TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 2 and 3, Block 4, Coosa Land 10th Street Addition according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, page 373, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-235.000

PIN# 16858

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given WILLIAM J. GOGGANS, 144 EDENSHITE DRIVE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35811, 902 N. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-553-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1015 3RD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 12 IN BLOCK 5 IN GADSDEN LAND AND IMPROVEMENT COMPANY’S KYLE ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A”, PAGE 23, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA SAVE AND EXCEPT A STRIP OF EVEN WIDTH BEING 25 FEET IN WIDTH ACROSS THE ENTIRE NORTH END OF SAID LOT.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-305.000

PIN# 37333

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given ALEX HIGINIO COC YAT, 1015 3RD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of FAMILY SAVINGS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, 711 E. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, DELPHINE E. BLAKE, P.O. BOX 502, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-554-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1021 GLENDALE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number (10) Ten and Number (12) Twelve, in Block Number (5) Five in Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, ALA. As recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, In the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-125.000

PIN# 42939

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to KALLYE M. JOHNSON and CURTIS MOSLEY, 1014 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1021 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-555-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

607 GRANT STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seventy-seven (77), in Riverview Addition, according to the plat of map thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, Page 381, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-34-3-000-062.000

PIN# 17297

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to KENNETH HAROLD GUYTON and wife SHEILA MAE GUYTON, 7 E. WILKERSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 7 E. WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 607 GRANT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-556-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

420 VALLEY STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Begin at an Existing ½” Rebar at the Northeast Corner of Block “7”, of Northside Subdivision, as Recorded in Plat Book “G”, Pages 197 and 199, Etowah County Probate Office, Being on the Northwesterly R/w of Valley Street (60’ R/w) and Run S26°18’19”w, along Said R/w, 203.74 Feet to an Existing Nail and Bottle Cap; Thence Run S31°22’56”w, along Said R/w 627.10 Feet to an Existing Mark in Concrete; Thence Run N54°;42’22” W, Leaving Said R/w, 211.95 Feet to an Existing Capped Rebar on the East Line of Block “6”; 686.62 Feet to an Existing Concrete Marker; Thence Run N25°15’34”e, along Said East Line, 113.00 Feet to an Existing ½” Rebar at the Northwest Corner of Block “7”, Thence Run S63°53’49”e, along the North Line of Block “7”, 183.87 Feet to the Point of Beginning, Said Property Being a Portion of Block “7”, Northside Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama and Contains 3.69 Acres (More or Less).

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-1-000-050.000

PIN# 33134

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given QUALITY OF LIFE HEALTH SERVICES, INC., 501 S.12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 420 VALLEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-557-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

114 VICTORY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 19 Block 1 Agricola Coosa Street Addition to the City of Gadsden, Plat Book “C”, page 341 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and said property further described in that Deed recorded Book of Deeds 744, page 215 and being part of Section 3 Township 12 South Range 6 East in Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-3-000-049.000

PIN# 32831

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ENTERPRISE CONSULTING GROUP, 1269 WOOD IRIS LANE, LAWERENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, 30045, 114 VICTORY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, CLARIBEL POPE, 1269 WOOD IRIS LANE, LAWERENCEVILLE, GEORGIA 30045.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-558-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1112 WHITEHEAD STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Three (3) and Four (4) in Block “A” of the Highland Park Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B” page 164, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-4-000-156.000

PIN# 19866

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LINDA WILLIAMS, 300 N. 6TH PLACE, APT. A, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, JOHN WILLIAMS, CICERCO CURRY, III, AND RUTH COX (LIFE EST), 1101 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-559-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1001 S. 4TH STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

For a point of beginning to describe the lands herein, start at the southeast corner of the NW ¼ of the SE¼ and from thence run in a westerly direction and along the south line of said forty a distance of 28 feet to a point in the southwest line of Beechwood Avenue; thence deflect an angle of 76 degrees 07 minutes to the right and run in a northwesterly direction and along the southwest line of said Beechwood Avenue a distance of 30.8 feet to a point, which said point is the point of beginning to describe the lands herein, and from said point of beginning continue in a northwesterly direction and along the southwest line of said Beechwood Avenue a distance of 200 feet to a point in the easterly line of Old South Fourth Street Road; thence deflect an angle of 149 degrees 19 minutes to the left and run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line of said Old South Fourth Street Road a distance of 61.3 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 7 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line of said Old South Fourth Street Road a distance of 156 feet to a point; thence in an easterly direction in a direct line a distance of 90 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4), in Section Nine (9), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6), East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights of the Alabama Power Company, as described in instruments recorded in Book “541”, Page 171, and Book “576”, Page 477, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-4-000-008.000

PIN# 35292

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given MICHAEL JAMES HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901. 1001 SOUTH 4TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-560-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1308 NEW YORK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS NUMBER TEN (10) AND TWELVE (12) IN BLOCK NUMBER FOUR (4), IN KENTUCKY ADDITION NUMBER TWO (2) TO GADSDEN, ALABAMA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGE 210, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OR RECORD.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-045.000

PIN# 39179

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DAVID MCADAMS AND TINA MCADAMS, 700 FORREST AVENUE, APT. 201, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1308 NEW YORK AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-561-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

201 ROBIN CIRCLE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Three (3), in Scenic Valley Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 217, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-28-3-000-117.000

PIN# 16134

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given DENNIS WAYNE CARTER, 201 ROBIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, ROBERT DANNA (tax interest).

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-562-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 901 AGRICOLA AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 14 BLK 47 GARDEN CITY SUBD NO 3 PLAT C-412 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-210.000

PIN# 30349

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MICHAEL GIBSON, 901 AGRICOLA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-563-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 610 GRANT STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 104 RIVER VIEW PROPERTY PLAT B-381 34-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-34-3-000-056.000

PIN# 17291

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TERRY R. AND TERRY NEIL GIBBS, 600 GRANT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2426.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-564-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 910 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 4 THRU 15 & NE 25’ OF LT 16 BLK 1 REARRANGEMENTS OF BLOCKS 1 & 2 OF CHADWICK ADDITION NO 2 PLAT F-165 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-038.000

PIN# 15334

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JESUS & wf NATIVIDAD FRANCISCO MARTINEZ, 910 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-565-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1015 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 2 B R PEGRAM TRUSTEE SUB RE-AR PLAT D-201 36-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-36-2-000-024.001

PIN# 73209

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JUANA MATIAS FRANCISCO, 1015 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-566-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 417 LINCOLN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS 4-5 BLK 5 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-280.000

PIN# 50492

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PAM D & RODNEY W MEUER, 417 LINCOLN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-567-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3608 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 1-2 & W 1/2 3 BLK 3 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D-135 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-287.000

PIN# 50022

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given

to DAVID K & LORRIE ANN BOWMAN, 490 PENINSULA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-568-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 23 BLK 1 MERIT HILLS EST UNIT 2 PLAT H-52 28-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-08-28-0-001-324.004

PIN# 46212

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MICHAEL JAMES & wf MICHELLE L HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-569-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1000 MONTE VISTA DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 32 BLK 2 2ND ADD TO MONTE VISTA PLAT F-365 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-2-000-082.000

PIN# 16482

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MIKE DAWSON, 214 S. 4TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, MARCELINA FRANCISCO MATIAS, 1000 MONTE VISTA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-570-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 404 PEARL STREEET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 10 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-255.00

PIN# 50461

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SUSAN GATTIS, 155 SOUTH VALLEY AVENUE, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-571-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 512 PEARL STREEET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 2 BLK 5 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-409.00

PIN# 50632

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TRACY JANE JONES, 4833 BARRANCA ARBOLADA, SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA 85635.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-572-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 402 ROSLYN DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 20 BLK I OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-017.000

PIN# 14301

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to FRANK PIERCE, 1824 APPALACHIAN HWY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-573-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3503 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 8 BLK 31 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT

B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-344.000

PIN# 50080

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROSCOE & BOONE LLC, P.O. BOX 1283, LAGRANGE, GEORGIA 30241.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-574-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 52 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 14 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 GADSDEN 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-022.000

PIN# 10511

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARC F. PAIGE, P.O. BOX 7113, GADSDEN, ALABMA 35906.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-575-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1012 WILBANKS AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 4 BLK C WILBANKS HOMES INC PLAT C-369 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-331.000

PIN# 30535

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MICHAEL RUFFIN, 1012 WILKBANKS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 19, 2025