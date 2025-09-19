GADSDEN – Lorette “Zesty” Williams, age 99, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 11, 2025. A graveside service was held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 15, 2025, at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lorette was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Lillie Vinson; siblings, Ralph Vinson, Virginia (Charlie) Rhodes, and Delwin (Marie) Vinson; and her husband and love of her life, Jack Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Long; grandchildren, Jay (Wendi) Shoemaker and Ginger Shoemaker; several nieces and nephews, including special nephews, Wayne Rhodes and Gregg Vinson.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the ICU staff at Riverview Regional Medical Center as well as Comfort Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Etowah County Humane Society in honor of her two beloved dogs, Wags and Millie.