New hobbies, new skills: Gift to Gadsden returns

For more than 30 years, First United Methodist Church of Gadsden has welcomed the community to its annual Gift to Gadsden program, offering free classes that teach new skills, hobbies and practical life lessons.

“Community outreach is part of the philosophy of being a downtown church,” Ginger Ross, a member of the Methodist church, said. “It’s something we love to do, and everyone in the church gets excited about it.”

The classes, which are taught or sponsored by a church member, will be held during the week of July 27–30 in the evening, with two sessions: the first from 6 to 7 p.m. and the second from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., with times varying by class, according to the press release.

“Each year the class lineup varies a little bit, depending on which of our members are going to be instructors,” Sheila Freeman, director of connectional ministries for the church, said. “… A few of the classes have supply lists… but many are completely free.”

This year’s class lineup includes a few new classes, such as Building a Fairy Garden for kids, Fancy Desserts – with a dash of Pinterest, Intro to Line Dancing, and Bucket List: Travel, according to Freeman.

Additional Classes

Acrylic Painting for Beginners

Cooking Made Easy

Sewing for Beginners

STEM Activities (kids)

Dog Training Basics

Wills and Trusts

The Gift of Hope after Loss

King’s Olive Oil

Stained Glass Window Tour

Medicare and You

Chair Yoga for Beginners

Jelly Making

Canva Basics

Recycling to Make Money

Assertiveness Training

Canva Pro

Cake Decorating for Beginners

Mah Jongg for Beginners

Beginning Pickleball

Intro to Fly Fising

Intro to Line Dancing

Knitting for Beginners

Returning favorites include beginner pickleball, chair yoga, acrylic painting, knitting, beginning sewing, crochet, cake decorating, dog training basics, olive oil health tips, jelly making and Mahjong.

Practical classes cover topics such as assertiveness training, recycling for income, cooking skills, wills and trusts, and Gift of Hope After Loss.

Children in grades first through fifth are invited to take part in STEM activities and building a Fairy garden.

Pre-registration is required. For a complete class schedule or to register, visit fumcgadsden.org/g2g2026 or call 256-543-8200.