Noccalula Falls Park stocked with rainbow trout

As of January 13, folks will not have to travel to north Georgia or Tennessee to fly fish; they can do it in Gadsden in Black Creek at Noccalula Falls Park.

Approximately 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout were recently stocked in the creek below Noccalula Falls. The trout will take a few days to acclimate and find feeding zones and holding points. This project, which is in its sixth year, is a partnership with The City of Gadsden’s Noccalula Falls Park, partners from the Rainbow Fly Fishing Club, State Rep. Craig Lipscomb and Greater Gadsden Area Tourism.

Residents and non-residents wishing to cast a line in Black Creek for trout or any other type of fish must possess a valid State of Alabama Fishing License and a trout permit. Licenses may be purchased at the Coosa Landing Boat Launch located at 200 Lake Street in Gadsden or by calling 256-549-4677. An Alabama Fishing License must be shown when purchasing a 2025 trout permit, which can be purchased this year at the Noccalula Falls Park Office located by the Kiwanis Pavilion. The office is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at City of Gadsden website. Trout permits are $10 for one day and $35 for a seasonal pass through June 30. Since trout permits must be clipped to one’s clothing while fishing in Black Creek, plastic permit holders can be purchased at the same time as the permit.

Trout fishing should be done with fly rods only with a barbless hook. Only artificial bait can be used. Limit is one pole and line per angler. Fishing is allowed between dawn and dusk. No fishing is allowed in the pool below the falls. Catch-and-release is only until April 1 this year (May 1 was the deadline in the past). In harvest season during April-June, anglers may keep up to 5 trout per day. Visit https://greatergadsden.com/fly-fishing for more information.