Obituary: Timothy “Tim” Joseph Burgess

Timothy “Tim” Joseph Burgess, 69, of Gadsden/Rainbow City was born August 7, 1956. He went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2026.

Tim graduated from Etowah High School in 1974 and attended Gadsden State Technical Institute where he received a degree in sheet metal and training in cabinetry and air conditioning. Tim opened Volume Sheet Metals, a very successful business, performing much work for Tyson and Gold Kist. Sadly, an automobile accident in 1988 left Tim disabled with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and he was unable to resume his business. Tim’s still remaining work skills were evident through his participation in the Vocational Rehabilitation Program. Tim worked for AirCo in Attalla for three years and was chosen Employee of the Year for the local (Etowah, Cherokee, and St. Clair counties) and for the entire state of Alabama’s Employment of Persons with Disabilities. This was a tremendous accomplishment and honor.

Unfortunately, because of his TBI Tim was unable to continue work, but was able to live independently, with outside assistance, for many years. Tim found great pleasure in playing pool, having a pool table in his home. He also enjoyed his hobby of creating wire names from stainless steel welding filler rods. Tim has made hundreds/thousands, of names over the years for people and businesses locally and around the world. They are now true and lasting treasures. “Roll Tide” was his college slogan and he avidly watched the Alabama football games.

Tim was a faithful member of Hopkins Chapel and then of Twelfth Street Baptist Church for many years. Tim and his family were charter members of the Gadsden- later Etowah County – Alabama Head Injury Foundation (AHIF) Support Group and regularly attended the monthly meetings. He greatly benefited from the AHIF special programs Small Places, Camp AASCA, and Bright Ideas and participated in the AHIF Walk-a-than fund-raising events. Because of Tim’s love of playing pool the support group sponsored an annual pool tournament for several years when meeting at the old Elliot Community Center of which Tim was the proud owner of two winners trophies.

Tim’s unique personality endeared him to all who knew him. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents Claude M. Burgess and J. Madru Burgess.

Tim is survived by his sister Denise (Rick) Bearden, nieces Wendy (Farley) Eddy-Gilbert and Lisa (David) Davis, his aunt Evelyn Foreman, and many great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be great nephews Logan Davis and Peyton Davis and cousins Ken Teele, Elton Bright, Michael Foreman, and David Foreman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alabama Head Injury Foundation, 500 Chase Park South, Suite 130, Hoover, AL 35244.

Special thanks to the nurses, CNA’s, and staff at Gadsden Health and Rehab Center for such wonderful care of Tim. Tremendous thanks to Dr. Deborah Reiland, Enhabit Hospice, Christy Alexander’s Compassionate Comforters, the AHIF, MANNA, Dr. Michael Shehi, and special friend Lynn Washburn.

Tim’s Celebration of Life will be at Crestwood on Sunday, June 28 with visitation at 12:00 noon and service at 1:00 PM.

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