Sardis girls, Glencoe boys top seeds for county basketball tournament

By Chris McCarthy/Publisher

Sardis High School will host the 2025 Etowah County Schools varsity basketball tournament from Monday, Jan. 13 to Friday, Jan. 17. Defending champions are the Southside girls and the Sardis boys.

This year’s girls seeding has Sardis at No. 1, Hokes Bluff at No. 2, Southside at No. 3, Glencoe at No. 4, West End at No. 5 and Gaston at No. 6. Glencoe has the top seed on the boys’ side, followed in descending order by Southside, Hokes Bluff, Gaston, Sardis and West End.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 13

Girls

5:45 p.m. – Glencoe vs. West End

Boys

7 p.m. – Gaston vs. Sardis

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Girls

5 p.m. – Southside vs. Gaston

Boys

6:15 p.m. – Hokes Bluff vs. West End

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Girls

5:45 p.m. – Sardis vs. Glencoe/West End winner

Boys

7 p.m. – Glencoe vs Gaston/Sardis winner

Thursday, Jan. 16

Girls

5:45 p.m. – Hokes Bluff vs Gaston/Southside winner

Boys

7 p.m. – Southside vs. Hokes Bluff/West End winner

Friday, Jan. 17

6 p.m. – girls championship

7:30 p.m. – boys championship

Individual tickets for each night are $8 by either cash or GoFan. A full concession stand will offer assorted drinks, candy, popcorn, burgers, hot dogs, pizza, fries, nachos, barbeque sandwiches, pickle pops and pickles. Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and soups may be available on some nights.