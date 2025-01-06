Subscribe
Sardis girls, Glencoe boys top seeds for county basketball tournament

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy/Publisher

Sardis High School will host the 2025 Etowah County Schools varsity basketball tournament from Monday, Jan. 13 to Friday, Jan. 17. Defending champions are the Southside girls and the Sardis boys.
This year’s girls seeding has Sardis at No. 1, Hokes Bluff at No. 2, Southside at No. 3, Glencoe at No. 4, West End at No. 5 and Gaston at No. 6. Glencoe has the top seed on the boys’ side, followed in descending order by Southside, Hokes Bluff, Gaston, Sardis and West End.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 13
Girls
5:45 p.m. – Glencoe vs. West End
Boys
7 p.m. – Gaston vs. Sardis
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Girls
5 p.m. – Southside vs. Gaston
Boys
6:15 p.m. – Hokes Bluff vs. West End
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Girls
5:45 p.m. – Sardis vs. Glencoe/West End winner
Boys
7 p.m. – Glencoe vs Gaston/Sardis winner
Thursday, Jan. 16
Girls
5:45 p.m. – Hokes Bluff vs Gaston/Southside winner
Boys
7 p.m. – Southside vs. Hokes Bluff/West End winner
Friday, Jan. 17
6 p.m. – girls championship
7:30 p.m. – boys championship
Individual tickets for each night are $8 by either cash or GoFan. A full concession stand will offer assorted drinks, candy, popcorn, burgers, hot dogs, pizza, fries, nachos, barbeque sandwiches, pickle pops and pickles. Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and soups may be available on some nights.

Picture of Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy

