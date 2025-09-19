Southside FFA receives national distinction

By Karla McArthur, Education Correspondent

Southside High School’s FFA program, guided by Agriscience teacher and FFA advisor Dr. Allison Heald, was awarded the coveted three-star ranking by the National FFA Organization. Fewer than 10 percent of FFA chapters nationwide claim this distinction, making it an exceptional honor for Heald and her students. The National Chapter Award Program, considered the gold standard, is designed to recognize FFA chapters that exhibit exemplary performance and participation regarding National Quality Chapter Standards and a program of activities that promote leadership, community development and agricultural endeavors. To be eligible for this award, Heald’s program had to meet these requirements and provide the required educational experiences for her chapter’s entire membership.

Heald, who started her tenure at Southside in the fall of 2019, obtained her bachelor’s degree in agriscience education from Auburn University before furthering her scope to include an Ed.S and Ed.D from Murray State. As a third-generation educator, Heald realized her passion for education was intrinsic. While at Auburn, she assisted with the instruction of veterinary students from Auburn and Tuskegee Universities. Her love for the industry of agriculture grew from there, giving her the affirmation needed to enter the secondary agriscience classroom.

Southside High’s FFA program has 190 members in grades 9-12. Students are given the opportunity to take agriscience courses each year, with a lineup that includes Fundamentals, Intermediate Agriscience, Advanced Agriscience and Career Pathways in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

Southside High School’s chapter embraces the FFA motto, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve,” Heald encourages her students to pursue new interests and use the skills they acquire in agriscience to serve the communities of Southside and Rainbow City. She noted that her students have “servants’ hearts” and willingly participate in programs such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Coosa Riverkeeper, Operation Christmas Child and various food drives.

Southside High School Principal Julie Tucker praised Heald’s leadership, calling her a “superstar” who has taken the program to the next level.

Going forward, Heald and her students aspire to grow Southside’s FFA membership beyond 200 students and continue working with their feeder schools and alongside community partners, with the goal of expanding the program through member-led activities. Along with her FFA chapter, Heald hopes to continue making a positive impact within the agricultural industry that will span decades.