Tillison named GSCC public relations, marketing director

Photo courtesy of Gadsden State

Gadsden State Community College recently announced the appointment of Austin Tillison as the school’s Director of Public Relations and Marketing. A 2015 alumnus of Gadsden State, Tillison brings a wealth of experience and a strong connection to the college and its mission.

“I am excited to return to Gadsden State and to serve in this capacity,” said Tillison. “This institution has been a large part of my journey, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth. I’m especially eager to help students at Gadsden State find their path in life, continue their education and prepare for meaningful careers.”

Tillison (pictured at left) completed an associate degree at Gadsden before transferring to Jacksonville State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2018 and completed a Master of Business Administration in 2022.

Tillison joined the marketing and communication team at JSU in 2018. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to become Director of Digital Media Services, in which Tillison strategically managed multimedia content production, including videography, photography, event coverage, social content, and other creative efforts. He also directed cost-saving, in-house production and branded marketing pieces, driving enrollment goals and strengthening brand awareness.

Tillison partnered with senior leadership on high-priority public relations initiatives and collaborated with media outlets and creative agencies to align communication strategies with institutional objectives. His work contributed to record enrollment growth and expanded digital engagement, including significant growth across social media platforms and digital channels.

Tillison has extensive experience working alongside creative agencies and in the branded content and live production industries in Birmingham and the surrounding areas. His experience producing branded content for major clients has equipped him with a diverse skill set in strategic communications, content strategy and campaign development.

As Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Tillison will oversee the college’s communications efforts, including media relations, branding, and marketing initiatives, while supporting Gadsden State’s mission to provide accessible and high-quality education to its community.