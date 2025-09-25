Welcome to the Library: The Roots of the GPL

By Craig Scott

Long before eBooks, internet databases, and storytime hours, the seeds of Gadsden’s public library were being quietly planted by a small but determined group of young women with a passion for learning.

It all began with the Thursday Study Club — a local women’s group formed at the turn of the 20th century. At a time when educational opportunities were limited, especially for women, the club served as a place for its members to exchange ideas, read literature, stay informed about current events, and yes – they even played cards! But the club’s ambition quickly grew beyond discussion and card playing. They had a vision: a public library for Gadsden.

Their efforts eventually caught the attention of industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who was funding the construction of libraries across the country. Thanks to the Thursday Study Club’s advocacy and fundraising efforts — and with the support of local leaders including Walter Striplin — Gadsden became one of the fortunate towns to receive a Carnegie grant.

That vision became reality on December 20, 1906, when the doors of Gadsden’s Carnegie Library officially opened at the corner of 7th Street and Forrest Avenue. It was a handsome brick building, classically styled, and filled with natural light — a place of quiet study, discovery, and community.

One local newspaper account from the library’s opening day described the building as “a dignified and useful structure, one which Gadsden may well be proud of.” That early pride in the library’s presence speaks volumes about how much it meant to the city from the very beginning.

That original Carnegie building stood as a beacon of knowledge for generations. It wasn’t just a place to borrow books; it was a center for self-improvement, civic engagement, and cultural growth. The Thursday Study Club had sparked something that would grow far beyond their original circle — a legacy that continues today with the Main Library downtown along with the Hoyt Warsham-Bobby Junkins Genealogy Branch in Alabama City.

While the library has evolved with the times — embracing new technologies and expanding its reach — its core mission remains the same: to provide access, education, and opportunity to all.

As we enjoy the resources and services of our modern library, it’s worth taking a moment to remember those early advocates. Their determination helped lay the foundation for a century of learning in Gadsden.

“A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people.”

— Andrew Carnegie

Craig Scott is the library director of the Gadsden Public Library and a past president of the Alabama Library Association (ALLA). Visit Gadsden Public Library at 254 South College Street in downtown Gadsden next to the U.S. Post Office. or Gadsden Public Library Genealogy Branch at 2700 West Meighan Boulevard in Alabama City on the corner of Meighan and Wall Street. Call the College Street branch at 256-549-4699 or call the Genealogy branch 256-549-4688. For more information visit www.gadsdenlibrary.org.