Westbrook and Faith Christian compete in close volleyball match

By Alex Chaney

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Westbrook and Faith Christian faced off in a volleyball match that ultimately saw Westbrook win — but not without a long and hard fight from Faith Christian. The matchup, a Private A – Area 6 game between the second and third place teams in the area, proved to be a close one.

The teams split the first two sets, with Westbrook and Faith Christian pulling away with a win each.

Set 3 went into extended play, and Westbrook eventually won it 28-26.

Faith Christian, however, came back in the fourth set, winning it with a score of 25-20 and forcing the game to roll over into set 5 — the match-deciding set.

Although the two teams had continuously been on even footing, Westbrook dominated the last set, taking the set win 15-6 and securing a 3-2 match win.

Photos by Alex Chaney