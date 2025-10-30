$16K donation helps support Gadsden State automotive students

On Oct. 27, Gadsden State Community College’s Automotive Service Technology program received a $16,000 donation from Ronnie Watkins Ford and the NADA Foundation to support student training and workforce development.

The presentation, made in partnership with the Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama (ADAA), highlights efforts to prepare skilled technicians for the automotive industry.

Thomas R. Dart, president of ADAA, said the donation addresses a key challenge for dealerships.

“Finding and keeping skilled technicians is the biggest concern we hear from dealerships,” Dart said. “Programs like Gadsden State’s prepare quality candidates for these jobs. It benefits students, dealerships, and the community.”

Jacob Vanderford, general manager of Ronnie Watkins Ford and a Gadsden State graduate, emphasized the long-standing relationship between the dealership and the college.

“Gadsden State equips students with the knowledge and skills to succeed not just as technicians but as productive members of society,” Vanderford said. “We value this partnership and look forward to continuing it for years to come.”

Andy Robertson, dean of Workforce Development at Gadsden State, called the donation an investment in local students and the regional workforce.

“The support from NADA Foundation, ADAA, and Ronnie Watkins Ford provides hands-on, relevant training that benefits our students and local employers,” Robertson said. “It allows our program to grow while strengthening relationships with industry partners.”

Gadsden State President Alan Smith expressed gratitude for the ongoing support.

“I’m proud of our Automotive Service Technology students and instructors,” Smith said. “Their commitment to excellence and hands-on learning is enhanced by the generosity of organizations like NADA Foundation and Ronnie Watkins Ford.”

The Gadsden State Automotive Service Technology program currently offers short-term and long-term certifications for students. The program also partners with local automotive dealers and mechanic shops to help connect students with future employers.