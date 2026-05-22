Gadsden State implements new orientation

Gadsden State Community College is hosting a summer orientation for new students in June, July and August.

The orientation is designed to assist students with enrollment in the College and connect them with individuals and groups that will support their success and college completion.

“Our Cardinal Commit events are designed to give incoming students a confident, hands-on start to their college journey”, Cody Beck, Director of Enrollment Services, said. “During these sessions, our team will walk students through essential tools like the student portal, help them review their student accounts, guide them through course registration and introduce them to the campus environment. It’s all about making sure every student feels prepared, supported, and excited for their first day at Gadsden State.”

Multiple sessions are available to choose from:

June 18 at the Ayers Campus in Anniston

July 8 at the Gadsden State Cherokee Campus in Centre

July 9 at the East Broad Campus (Technical Programs only)

July 16, July 21, July 23 and July 29 at the East Broad Campus in Gadsden

A Saturday session is scheduled for August 1 on the East Broad Campus.

Cardinal Commit begins with sessions on navigating the student MyGadsdenState portal and a financial aid session. After that, students will break into groups and go to areas across the campus to work with the Gadsden State advising team for assistance with registration for fall classes. Students will then have the option to browse various programs and student services and get their student ID and parking decal.

Each date will have two sessions – 8:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Check-in for each event will be 30 minutes prior to the event.

“All of our employees look forward to seeing our new students on campus during Cardinal Commit and helping them prepare to excel at college,” said Beck.

Submitted by GSCC.