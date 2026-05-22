Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
May 22, 2026

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter

Our Box Locations

For .50 cents

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
May 22, 2026

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Many local students make various honors lists

President’s List

Belhaven University

Kinsey Carter, of Rainbow City

Delta State University

Omareon Finch, of Gadsden

Southern New Hampshire University

Jenna Robinson of Attalla

Lauren Fowler of Gadsden

Emily Williams of Gadsden

Logan Connell of Gadsden

Kissy Conwell of Gadsden

Wallace State Community College

Drake Randall Compton of Altoona

Alaina Rae Hays of Altoona

Ragan Marie Whitehead of Altoona

Fabian Zavala of Altoona

Amelia Fowler of Attalla

Priscila Elena Francisco of Gadsden

Bailey Elaine Baty of Glencoe

Southern New Hampshire University

Nicole Shropshire of Gadsden

Dean’s List

Belmont University

Hartley Reynolds of Gadsden

Garrett Spears of Rainbow City

Lane Falcon of Gadsden

Wallace State Community College

Jacob Lonnie Chaviers of Altoona

Riley Nicole Tuck of Altoona,

Gabriel Arevalo Castro of Attalla

Christopher R. Conley of Gadsden

James Daren Cordell of Gadsden

Payton Alexis Ridley of Gadsden

Lily Victoria Thompson of Gadsden

Claire Elizabeth Dunston of Southside

Vice President’s List

Northeast Mississippi Community College

Bailey Elise Houston

Provost’s List

Troy University

Don Hoskins of Rainbow City

Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

McKenzie Hancock of Gadsden

Graduates List

Berry College

Khamari Smith of Rainbow City

Snead State RN program

Jasmine Blake of Attalla

Makeisha Davis of Gadsden

Jaylin Ezekial of Gadsden

Crismary Terrero of Gadsden

Talia Mayhall of Hokes Bluff

Asheanna Crowe of Rainbow City

Madison Reaves of Rainbow City

Raeleigh McBurnett of Southside

Training Programs

Gadsden State Community College

Emma Bryant of Gadsden

Kelsey Beeman of Rainbow City

Erikka Card of Gadsden

Johnice Johnson of Gadsden

Kiya Ransaw of Gadsden

General Education Development

Gadsden State Community College

Jessica Allen, Dakota Bonner, Kerrigan Carpenter, Donny Donahue, Rowyn Goodwin, Chase Anthony Gramling, Brooke Grizzard, Brandon Hayes, Anthony Lara Hernandez, Jennifer Hodge, Alan David Kilpatrick, Courtney Marie Meredith, Austin Neil Miller, Killian Parris, Makayla Posey, Matthew Shirley, Deeanna Sims, Cheyanne Smith, Forrest L. Smith III, Keyahara Speights, Gabrielle Thomas, Michal Thomas, Christian Matthew Thrasher, and Ilia Wooldridge

High School Diploma

Gadsden State Community College

Lindsey Alford, Keith Anderson, Daylen Baise, Taylor Bentley, Savannah Brantley, William Dalton Busby, William Walter Clevenger, Tamia Clifton, Sonya Collins, Richard Colvin, Emma E. Cothran, James Brock Duncan, Alex Dunn, Martasia Garrett, Alexis Guinn, Elisabeth Hancock, Alexander Lamar Jordan, Bilma Escobar Lopez, Keira Lovelidge, Samuel Lutes, Kayla Nicole McKendree, Ana Morales, Jariya Nolen-Norris, Olivia Pinson, Edward Ranson, Nicholas Rollins, Jonathan Shadwrick, Kalina Smith, Joseph Studdard, Derek Tucker, Trivia J. Verges, Kimberley Walker, Jamila Whisenant, William Wilson, and Gracie Wood

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Latest News

Glencoe VFW honor fallen soldiers
Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day: What’s the difference in the two and why it matters to us
Jax State launces B.S. in entrepreneurship
Gadsden State implements new orientation
Many local students make various honors lists

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 052226 FRONT ONLY
E-Edition 05-22-2026

E-Edition 052226