Many local students make various honors lists

President’s List
Belhaven University
Kinsey Carter, of Rainbow City
Delta State University
Omareon Finch, of Gadsden
Southern New Hampshire University
Jenna Robinson of Attalla
Lauren Fowler of Gadsden
Emily Williams of Gadsden
Logan Connell of Gadsden
Kissy Conwell of Gadsden
Wallace State Community College
Drake Randall Compton of Altoona
Alaina Rae Hays of Altoona
Ragan Marie Whitehead of Altoona
Fabian Zavala of Altoona
Amelia Fowler of Attalla
Priscila Elena Francisco of Gadsden
Bailey Elaine Baty of Glencoe
Southern New Hampshire University
Nicole Shropshire of Gadsden
Dean’s List
Belmont University
Hartley Reynolds of Gadsden
Garrett Spears of Rainbow City
Lane Falcon of Gadsden
Wallace State Community College
Jacob Lonnie Chaviers of Altoona
Riley Nicole Tuck of Altoona,
Gabriel Arevalo Castro of Attalla
Christopher R. Conley of Gadsden
James Daren Cordell of Gadsden
Payton Alexis Ridley of Gadsden
Lily Victoria Thompson of Gadsden
Claire Elizabeth Dunston of Southside
Vice President’s List
Northeast Mississippi Community College
Bailey Elise Houston
Provost’s List
Troy University
Don Hoskins of Rainbow City
Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society
McKenzie Hancock of Gadsden
Graduates List
Berry College
Khamari Smith of Rainbow City
Snead State RN program
Jasmine Blake of Attalla
Makeisha Davis of Gadsden
Jaylin Ezekial of Gadsden
Crismary Terrero of Gadsden
Talia Mayhall of Hokes Bluff
Asheanna Crowe of Rainbow City
Madison Reaves of Rainbow City
Raeleigh McBurnett of Southside
Training Programs
Gadsden State Community College
Emma Bryant of Gadsden
Kelsey Beeman of Rainbow City
Erikka Card of Gadsden
Johnice Johnson of Gadsden
Kiya Ransaw of Gadsden
General Education Development
Gadsden State Community College
Jessica Allen, Dakota Bonner, Kerrigan Carpenter, Donny Donahue, Rowyn Goodwin, Chase Anthony Gramling, Brooke Grizzard, Brandon Hayes, Anthony Lara Hernandez, Jennifer Hodge, Alan David Kilpatrick, Courtney Marie Meredith, Austin Neil Miller, Killian Parris, Makayla Posey, Matthew Shirley, Deeanna Sims, Cheyanne Smith, Forrest L. Smith III, Keyahara Speights, Gabrielle Thomas, Michal Thomas, Christian Matthew Thrasher, and Ilia Wooldridge
High School Diploma
Gadsden State Community College
Lindsey Alford, Keith Anderson, Daylen Baise, Taylor Bentley, Savannah Brantley, William Dalton Busby, William Walter Clevenger, Tamia Clifton, Sonya Collins, Richard Colvin, Emma E. Cothran, James Brock Duncan, Alex Dunn, Martasia Garrett, Alexis Guinn, Elisabeth Hancock, Alexander Lamar Jordan, Bilma Escobar Lopez, Keira Lovelidge, Samuel Lutes, Kayla Nicole McKendree, Ana Morales, Jariya Nolen-Norris, Olivia Pinson, Edward Ranson, Nicholas Rollins, Jonathan Shadwrick, Kalina Smith, Joseph Studdard, Derek Tucker, Trivia J. Verges, Kimberley Walker, Jamila Whisenant, William Wilson, and Gracie Wood