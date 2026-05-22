Jax State launces B.S. in entrepreneurship

Following approval at the March meeting of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, Jacksonville State University will offer a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship beginning in Fall 2026, equipping students with the tools to launch businesses, grow organizations and create economic impact in their communities.

“The Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship reflects the College of Business and Industry’s mission to deliver applied, high-impact learning that prepares students to lead with integrity and innovation,” Celestino Valentin, Head of the Lyons & Company, Inc. Department of Management and Marketing, said. “This program empowers students to transform ideas into sustainable ventures while making a meaningful impact on their organizations and communities.

While students can pursue the full degree as a major, those in any discipline, undergraduate or graduate, can also gain foundational entrepreneurial skills through elective coursework, microcredentials and certificate options tailored to their academic and career goals.

“Rooted in the College of Business and Industry’s commitment to experiential education, the Entrepreneurship program challenges students to learn by doing,” Valentin said. “Through real-world projects, mentorship, and practical application, students develop the skills and ethical foundation needed to succeed in today’s dynamic business environment.”

Interest in entrepreneurship has steadily grown among Jax State students, with more than 12 percent of incoming business majors expressing a desire to pursue the field, according to a press release from Jax State.

Housed within the College of Business and Industry, the degree builds on Jax State’s AACSB-accredited business programs and emphasizes real-world application, according to the press release. Students will engage in experiential learning opportunities such as pitch competitions, mentorship and project-based coursework designed to move ideas from concept to execution.

Carol Lucy, Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship & Management, said the program is intentionally designed to connect students with real-world experience and community impact.

“My focus is to assist students who are interested in creating businesses that not only make money but make a significant difference in our society,” Lucy said. “The program is designed to offer multiple opportunities for community involvement including entrepreneurial mentors, partners, and entrepreneurs-in-residence options.”

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Christie Shelton said the program expands students’ opportunities to develop skills that translate directly into their futures.

“At Jax State, we are focused on preparing students for what comes next,” Shelton said. “Entrepreneurship is not limited to starting a business-it is about recognizing opportunities, solving problems, and leading in any field. This program gives our students the ability to do that, no matter where their careers take them.”

In addition to the full degree, the program offers multiple entry points for students who want to explore entrepreneurship without changing majors. Undergraduate students can enroll in introductory coursework and complete a three-course sequence to earn a microcredential, while graduate students can complete a four-course sequence to earn a certificate, the statement said.

The curriculum is designed to support business creation, connect students with industry partners and contribute to workforce needs across Alabama, aligning with statewide priorities for innovation and growth, according to the statement.

Submitted by JSU.