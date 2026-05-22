Glencoe VFW honor fallen soldiers

If you travel down U.S. Highway 431 through Glencoe, it’s likely that you have seen the flags and crosses in the median. For more than 50 years, this tradition of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10408 has been held three weekends a year: Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

After playing Frogger across the highway, it’s a heartwarming experience to walk with members of the VFW as flags and crosses, built by Glencoe High School students years ago, are placed in predrilled holes that ensure uniformity.

To be a member of the VFW, one must have served in combat overseas, most of whom returned home to further serve their community, Charles “Peanut” Gilchrist, former Glencoe Mayor and VFW member, said.

“The biggest part is these guys came back and worked in the community. And this is what it’s all about, because we are the “City of Patriotism”, and that’s why we do this,” Gilchrist, a self-declared young one in his late 70s, said.

The city’s nickname is a recognition designated by Governor Bob Riley in 2003 for the city’s “outstanding display of patriotism,” according to the city’s website.

“Every time we put them up, we get emails from all over the country, people passing through,” Wagnon said. “They just want to tell us how proud they were to see it.”

Trucks and trailers follow the less-than-a-dozen veterans in bright neon orange shirts down the highway, protecting them from traffic and setting out the crosses and flags for the men to place.

Fourteen members of the community who did not come home are placed in the heart of the display, near city hall, Terry Barger, VFW member, said as he walked the median flag in hand. Those 14 and 16 others were placed the day before by Barger and Gilchrist across from the city hall, names they like to keep close, such as E. C. “Coach” Wilson, Barger said.

Wilson coached at Glencoe High School from 1949 to 1967 after he was drafted into the Army in 1942, according to a 2015 Messenger article written after his passing at 93. Wilson had coached both Barger and Gilchrist, and after retiring, he served on the board of education.

“He’s been taking care of the community his whole life,” Barger said.

Many of the crosses bear the names of men who had placed the same flags in prior years. Three flags were added since the last Memorial Day, members who have passed away throughout the year, according to Danny Wagnon, mayor pro-tem of Glencoe.

According to Gilchrist, the crosses and flags have different meanings depending on their appearance. A black crossbeam on the white cross signifies the veteran fought in one of the world wars. A gold star on a white flag with red edges means an immediate family member was killed in service. They are called Gold Star Families.

“They are dedicated, and we are glad,” Danny Wagnon, mayor pro-tem of Glencoe, said. “One day, there won’t be any of them around, so the city will have to step up and take it over because we don’t want it to die, that’s for sure.”

After the work was complete, the veterans met back at city hall, where the city leaders and employees had provided snacks and drinks and said a prayer over the men who had given so much.

Currently, there are 58 members in VFW Post 10408, men who have served overseas and returned home to serve their community. The average age has increased, and with that, so has the community’s involvement. What started as only VFW members is now aided by city employees.

“Some cities put a few flags up; we’ve got 250 of them,” said Wagnon.