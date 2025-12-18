Gadsden student wins first place in Lions peace poster contest

Submitted by Lions Clubs District 34A

Gianna McNamara won first place in the Lions International District 34A Peace Poster Contest that promotes peace, unity and creativity.

The artwork titled “Together As One,” was selected from entries submitted by the Lions Clubs across the northern third of Alabama. McNamara, a seventh grade student at Gadsden Middle School, competed against students from 16 counties for chance to represent District 34A at the state level of the competition.

“We are incredibly proud of these talented, young artists,” Craig Gadow, Lions Clubs district governor, said.

For over 100 years, Lions International has united communities through acts of service, according to its website. stating that six core values, service, excellence, diversity, collaboration, integrity and innovation, are at the heart of the club. Nearly four decades ago, it began the International Peace Poster Contest.

The competition is open to 11 to 13-year-olds, and encourages students to express their ideas of peace through art, fostering youth engagement and global understanding, The organization believes that diversity is what strengthens us and it starts with fostering understanding, appreciating out differences and valuing our unique talents and experiences.