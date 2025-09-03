ACCA members choose 2025-26 officers, board of directors

Members of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) have elected the new county government officials who will guide the Association’s efforts throughout the coming year. The ACCA 2025-2026 Officers and Board of Directors were confirmed at the Association’s 97th Annual Convention held August 19-21.

The ACCA is the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments. The Association’s 2025-2026 Officers are President and Macon County Commissioner Miles Robinson, President-Elect and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Vice President and Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe, Immediate Past President and Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson, and Minority Director and Clarke County Commissioner Tyrone Moye.

The ACCA Board of Directors is composed of three executive officers, the ACCA’s past presidents still serving in county government and a representative from each of the Association’s 12 established districts. The Association’s 12 district representatives for the next year are Colbert County Commissioner Tyrus Mansell, Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon, Cherokee County Probate Judge and Commission Chairman Tim Burgess, Marshall County Commissioner Lee Sims, Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, Marengo County Commissioner Calvin Martin, Blount County Commissioner Allen Armstrong, Chambers County Commissioner Sam Bradford, Elmore County Commission Chairman Bart Mercer, Conecuh County Commissioner Leonard Millender, Pike County Commissioner Russell Johnson, and Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson.

ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield expressed his confidence and enthusiasm toward the new leadership, stating: “We are looking forward to the vast array of expertise and experience this group of hard-working leaders will bring to enhance the quality of life for all Alabamians. Each leader on this newly assembled team has earned the respect and trust of county officials and employees across the state. These leaders are aptly prepared for the significant responsibility of serving county government across Alabama, and I’m optimistic about what we can accomplish this year under the new leadership.”

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE voice. It promotes improved county government services in Alabama, offers educational programs for county officials and their staff members, administers insurance programs for county governments and employees, offers legal advice, and represents the interests of county government before state and federal organizations and agencies.