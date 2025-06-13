Adopt healthy habits to maintain bone strength

Children are often encouraged to drink milk for strong bones, but after that, bone health is largely ignored until the golden years. However, taking steps to support bone strength is important to provide structural support, protect vital organs and enhance mobility throughout our lives. According to William “Bill” Haller, MD, and Elizabeth Giles, Physician Assistant, with Gadsden Physician Clinics’ Orthopedic Specialists clinic, adults reach peak bone mass as they age around 25-30, and maintaining bone density is important to prevent osteoporosis as they age.

Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by low bone mass and structural deterioration of bone tissue, and increases the risk of broken bones. In the most extreme cases, even a minor accident can cause a bone fracture and the risk of fracture increases as you age. According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 10 million Americans over 50 have osteoporosis and an additional 43 million have low bone mass, which puts them at risk for developing osteoporosis.

“It’s never too early to adopt healthy habits that support strong bones and help to maintain bone density, including the right kinds of exercise and a healthy diet,” said Dr. Haller. “A fall or bone fracture can create significant health challenges for older adults and impact their ability to remain independent. Adopting habits that support bone health earlier in life is important for healthy aging.”

The best exercise for bone health include weight-bearing exercises such as walking, jogging or climbing stairs and resistance training such as lifting weights or working out with resistance bands. Calcium and Vitamin D are also essential for bone health, along with a balanced diet that includes nutrient dense foods such as fruits and vegetables.

Osteoporosis affects nearly 1 in 5 women and 1 in 20 men over the age of 50. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends screening for women 65 and older and men 70 and older, with earlier screenings recommended for individuals with certain risk factors.

“A bone density scan is a painless procedure that provides important information about bone health and can help us to assess the risk of osteoporosis or a bone fracture,” said PA Giles. “Early detection of osteoporosis or low bone density can enable patients to adopt lifestyle changes or begin medication to slow the progression of the disease.”

Dr. Haller and PA Giles recommend that patients talk with their primary care physician about the importance of bone health, especially if they have a family history of osteoporosis or hip fractures, or have broken a bone after a minor fall.

Submitted by Will Mackey, GRMC.