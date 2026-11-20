By Samantha Hill

For those who may not know The Moxie Salon, you might assume its name comes from the energy and pep of the many talented people who work there. But after seeing the love that pours out of this place, I would say the moxie stands for something more: courage, determination, and the nerve to stand up for those in need.

I spoke with Jenny Franchi this week about the coat drive The Moxie Salon is currently hosting. I wanted to know what inspired them to take on this cause. Jenny shared that after years of working downtown, the staff have built friendships with many members of the homeless community. Those relationships have opened their eyes to ways they can help. Along with coats, they leave emergency blankets, hand warmers, and scarves in areas where they know people gather, hoping to provide a little warmth and comfort when it is needed most.

Jenny also wanted to share an important message with the community: “I want to remind people that you don’t have to walk in someone else’s shoes to feel the pain for them. Having empathy for others, even when you don’t understand their way of life, makes such a difference.” It’s a simple reminder that kindness doesn’t require us to understand someone’s circumstances, only to care enough to make a difference.

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at The Moxie Salon, located at 340 Locust St. Every coat, scarf, pair of hand warmers, and blanket is an opportunity to show someone that their community cares.