The Salvation Army of Gadsden is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree Program, two major holiday initiatives that support local families in need.

The programs provide more than Christmas assistance. Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign help support local services throughout the year, including food pantry assistance, hot meals, shelter services, utility assistance and women’s programs.

“If you’ve never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, now is the perfect time to start. You’ll be part of something special and make a meaningful impact on so many lives this holiday season,” said Lt. Daniel Jones, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Gadsden. “We have options for everyone, whether you have an hour, a morning, or a full day to spare. We can use you.”

The organization is particularly seeking volunteers to ring bells at Red Kettle locations. Businesses, community groups and individuals can sign up for shifts, and local choirs are also welcome to participate.

“We deeply appreciate our volunteers,” Jones said. “Ringing the bell for a couple of hours is an easy way to give back. We have businesses that sign up to ring, and even choirs that come out to sing and spread holiday cheer.”

Those interested in volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign can sign up at volunteer.salvationarmyusa.org.

Volunteers are also needed for the Angel Tree Program, which provides Christmas gifts to children in local families. Last year, the Gadsden organization fulfilled the Christmas wishes of nearly 300 children, and officials anticipate an even greater need this year.

Volunteer opportunities include hosting and managing Angel Tree locations, sorting gifts and distributing them to participating families. For more information, contact Lt. Amanda Jones at [email protected].

The Salvation Army’s work continues throughout the year, assisting individuals and families facing financial hardships. The organization expects requests for assistance to increase as families continue to navigate rising food, utility and housing costs.

“We simply could not do what we do without volunteers,” Jones said. “They are the real holiday heroes, and we cannot thank them enough.”

To volunteer for the Angel Tree Program, Red Kettle Campaign or other holiday initiatives, call The Salvation Army of Gadsden at 256-546-4673.

To donate or learn more about its programs, visit salvationarmygadsden.org. Those interested in providing ongoing support can also join the Army of Hope, a monthly giving program that helps fund services throughout the year. More information is available at ArmyofHopeGadsden.org.