Annual conference aims to raise awareness about mental and brain health

By Caylie Moore, Features Editor

On Friday, Oct. 23, Gadsden State Community College hosted its ninth annual Mental Health Conference, themed around “connection through purpose and power.”

Alan Smith, Gadsden State’s president, and Evelyn Lightsey, Simulation Coordinator of the college’s Simulation Center, gave short opening remarks, both of which emphasized the importance of mental health and thanked the mix of students, teachers and professionals for coming before the all-day conference kicked off.

Speakers included the HOUSE Counseling Collective and its CEO Anjuli Thompson; Dr. Lola Johnson, Jax State Counseling Services Director; Kelly Cochran of MAXimizing Mental Health; Leandra Doleys, owner of Healing Season Counseling; Rachel Hyatt, owner of Open Hearts Counseling; Dr. Steven Fain and Lana Waters of New Beginnings Christian Counseling; and Marbi McCann, Territory Manager.

Each speaker discussed their own unique topic, including different kinds of therapy techniques, the concepts of loneliness and belonging, responses to grief and trauma, and more.