Attalla City Schools names 2025–26 Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

Attalla City Schools recognized the 12 students selected to serve on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council during the December board meeting.

Superintendent Jeff Colegrove said the council is part of the district’s ongoing effort to improve Attalla City Schools by incorporating student voice and perspective while building leadership capacity among students.

“One aspect is obviously the student voice and student perspective,” Colegrove said. “We are always trying to increase and build leadership capacity in our people — including students.”

Students in grades 5–12 were invited to apply for the council. Applicants were required to submit an essay explaining why they wanted to serve. Central office leadership reviewed the essays and selected 12 students to serve during the 2025–26 school year.

Colegrove said the council plans to meet once each semester. The group held its first meeting in October at the central office, where students focused on developing collaborative leadership skills.

“We spent an hour and a half together at the central office,” Colegrove said. “Our learning targets for the day were to develop students’ understanding of key leadership qualities, provide opportunities for collaboration across grade levels and empower students to see themselves as leaders within their schools and community.”

In addition to discussions on student leadership, the council participated in activities designed to align with the group’s objectives and expected outcomes, Colegrove said.

Congratulations to the following students who were selected to serve on the 2025–26 Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council:

Cylas Cash, Etowah Middle School, Grade 7

Emma Brooke Davis, Etowah Middle School, Grade 7

Raileigh Hardin, Etowah High School, Grade 10

Levi Davis Hill, Etowah Middle School, Grade 7

Ava Jemison, Attalla Elementary School, Grade 5

Kadance Jones, Etowah High School, Grade 11

Nayeli Lane, Etowah Middle School, Grade 6

James Lankford, Attalla Elementary School, Grade 5

CrisLynn Lawrence, Attalla Elementary School, Grade 5

Fisher Smiley, Attalla Elementary School, Grade 5

Jaycee Brielle Snow, Etowah High School, Grade 11

Cali Wadley, Etowah High School, Grade 12



The council will continue meeting throughout the school year to provide student insight and leadership support across the district.