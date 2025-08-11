Betty Roberta Holmes, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2025. She was born on June 8, 1930 to Mr. & Mrs John Melton Cooper in DeKalb County, Alabama. Betty married Robert L. Holmes on June 10, 1950. Together, they raised three children in Glencoe, Alabama.

Mrs. Holmes was a 1947 graduate of Emma Samson High School. As the first in her family to attend college, she graduated from Jacksonville State College with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education in 1965. In 1975, she earned her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Alabama Birmingham where she participated in a study abroad program to the United Kingdom along with her son, David.

Mrs. Holmes taught fourth grade science at Glencoe Elementary School from 1965-1992, where she was recognized as Teacher of the Year and as a Who’s Who in American Education. She was a passionate educator and a lifelong learner. After her retirement, she farmed hundreds of acres of land, raised chickens, quilted, crocheted, sewed, and taught her grandchildren the importance of hard work. She was quick to show her love with a handmade blanket, a home cooked meal, or some of her legendary better boy tomatoes.

Mrs. Holmes was a member of North Glencoe Baptist Church where she enjoyed seeing her former students each week. She never forgot a student’s name and delighted in reminding them of the importance of reading and studying no matter their age. She will forever be remembered for her warm hugs and encouragement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Holmes, son, Robert Cecil Holmes, and great-grandson, Zach Morris.

She survived by her brother, JD Cooper; children, David L. Holmes (Trena) and Robbie Ross (Guy); grandchildren, John Broom, Anthony Holmes, Jamie Morris, Jennifer Strawn (Chad), Joshua Holmes (Kimberly), Julie Ross-Malamud (David), Dr. Farrah Hayes (Justin), Holli Patterson (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Conner and Charli Grace Strawn, Lane, Ruby, and Shepherd Patterson, Ellie and Rose Malamud.

The family would like to extend thanks to niece, Betty Standish, dear friend, Ivy Mordecai, Dr. David Corbin, Dr. G. Patel, Dr. Steve Sanders, ACG Hospice—special thanks to Amy Buchanan Clough and Kelsey Young—for their generous care and friendship.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 8, 2025 at Collier-Butler Funeral home. Visitation will begin at 1:30pm, funeral immediately following at 3pm.

Pallbearers will be Justin Hayes, Brandon Patterson, Joshua Holmes, Conner Strawn, and Lane Patterson

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Glencoe Baptist Church’s backpack ministry.