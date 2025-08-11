December 18, 1952 – August 3, 2025

Billy Wayne Patterson, age 72, of Piedmont, Alabama, passed away on August 3, 2025. Born on December 18, 1952, in Etowah County, Alabama, Billy Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose kindness and selflessness left a lasting impression on all who knew him. Billy Wayne graduated from Hokes Bluff High School in 1971 and built a respected career in maintenance and mechanical work. He retired from Clean Earth, Inc. in Glencoe, Alabama. Billy Wayne is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Patterson; daughter, Brandy (Chris) Simmons; son, Jason Johnson; grandchildren, Brett (Tiffany) Johnson, Jared Reynolds, Matthew Kelly, Tyler Kelly, Autumn Kelly, and Katelyn Simmons; great-grandchildren, Laike Johnson, Mack Johnson, and Marcie Johnson; sisters, Nancy Steele, Misty Phillips, and Glenda Handley; stepfather, J.D. Patton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Kelly; his parents, Jackie Patton and Billy Patterson; and his sister, Christy Weaver. Pallbearers will be Shane Battles, Matthew Battles, Chris Simmons, Ronnie Satterly, Nickey Jenkins, and Clay McCoy.

Billy Wayne was a true handyman and jack-of-all-trades—there was hardly anything he couldn’t repair, improve, or build from scratch. He also had a natural gift for artistic craftsmanship, often creating things that were both practical and beautiful. His ability to solve problems with his hands and his heart made him a steady and trusted presence in the lives of many. Outside of work, Billy Wayne found both peace and joy in the outdoors—he loved deer hunting, fishing, and raising chickens. He was also a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was known for his quiet strength, loyalty, and generous heart. Whether it was a neighbor in need or a relative facing hard times, he gave his time and skills unconditionally. His life was a model of humility and service. Billy Wayne’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched—with his tools, his time, and his heart. Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 6, at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden.