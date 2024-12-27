Boys and Girls Club looking toward the future

The Gadsden chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America hosted a Christmas party for club members providing some children their first ever wrapped present.

About 50 children were in attendance at the Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 19. Each child was able to pick a toy and have it gift wrapped by a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Children were also given a choice of toboggan and book to go along with their Christmas present.

Brandon Hall, a staff member of the Gadsden chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA), DJ’d for the children. According to the Gadsden chapter’s director Steven Williams, the children had a great time dancing, eating and picking out their presents.

Williams was born and raised in East Gadsden, his involvement with BGCA began at an early age. He was eight when his father passed away and that’s when his mom signed him up for the club. Williams’ concern is that the children are well prepared for success in life as adults.

“I’m a product of a single parent, so I can relate to a lot of the kids here,” Williams said. “I have the opportunity to give back to the kids and I want to make sure the children here are well informed on different aspects of life here in Gadsden as well as taking them outside of Gadsden.”

Throughout his life he volunteered or worked at BGCA, but when his son was born, he sought a steadier position at FedEx in Guntersville. His demanding schedule made childcare difficult, and Williams depended on the club for his son. He knew the club was a safe, positive environment for his child.

He came back in the summer as a volunteer and found out the director position was open.

“It was God’s timing,” Williams said. “I was in the right place at the right time.”

When he first started in October, Williams said a lot of kids were quiet and shy around him. He said he didn’t know that some of them had the ability to talk because they were so quiet, but he says now he can’t get them to be quiet.

“Now it’s just amazing,” Williams said. “I’m seeing a whole different side of them. A lot of it is the comfort and security [and knowing] that ‘I can talk to Mr. Williams’ so they can come and talk to me when they are having a bad day, or just when they have a problem and need to see a different side.”

Most importantly, Williams said, the club gives children a positive environment where they can be around other kids their age and staff members they know they can trust to help them no matter what.

“A lot of times all a kid needs is to know they’re safe,” said Rick Johnson BGCA mental health coordinator, “To know someone cares about them and know somebody will listen to them.”

Those three things are where trust is built, Johnson said. Williams has already built trust with the kids at BGCA by being there to listen to them, according to Johnson.

“I can see him walk out there and they listen to him,” Johnson said. “It’s not because he is being aggressive, it’s that he has already built that trust. Now, that’s the respect level being given back to him.”

This month is Willams’ second month as director of BGCA. He said his plan is to take the club in a different direction and expose the children and teens to various activities they would not typically have the opportunity to participate in.

In January, Williams plans on starting specialty programs for the children and teens to help them learn business and life skills. Programs like “Passport to Manhood” and “Smart Girl Moves.”

“These programs that we have at the Boys and Girls Club will be very, very insightful and will give them the skills they need to grow and become a successful person,” Williams said.

At BGCA the first thing the children do when they arrive in the afternoon is complete their homework. They call it the “power hour.” The club has an incentives program called “the power supply store” where children can bring in their report cards and test grades and receive points they can use toward items in the store.

Johnson said the club is more than just a daycare — It is a facility to build the children up to be successful. Johnson and Williams are advocates for education and mental wellbeing. They teach things like coping skills, anger management and decision making.

The club accepts children from ages five – 18. Williams said he wants people to remember they are there. He wants parents to know that it is a good environment for their children and that the club is there to support and help the kids, parents and community.

“It’s more than just a place to send your kids,” Johnson said. “What’s encouraging is, if you look at Mr. Williams, he’s a product of the boy and girls club, but not only that, he felt safe enough to have his son go through it too.”

Sign-up for the club is free currently. Williams said you can sign your child up at the facility. There are also sign-up sheets at the schools.

The club currently has transportation for after school drop-off at George W. Floyd Elementary, Donehoo Elementary, Oscar W. Adams Elementary, Striplin Elementary and Gadsden Middle. They want to expand their reach, but Williams said the distance may be too far for some parents. He said they are looking for a way to resolve that.

Williams said donations and volunteers are always needed and welcome.