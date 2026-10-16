Built for the Storm

By Shawn Blackmon

There are some things that are built to look good, and there are some things that are built to last. When I think about Noah and the ark, I’m reminded that God did not tell Noah to build something just for show. He gave him instructions to build something that could survive what was coming.

The ark was not built to avoid the storm. It was built to withstand the storm.

That matters because sometimes we think faith means God will keep every storm away from us. We pray that nothing goes wrong. We ask God to remove every problem, disappointment and difficult season. But that is not always how faith works. Sometimes God does not stop the rain. Sometimes He prepares us to survive it.

In Genesis 6, God gave Noah instructions to build the ark before the first drop of rain fell. Noah did not know everything that was coming, but God did.

That is a word for someone today. There are things God has been building in you that you may not fully understand yet. There are lessons He has taught you, doors He has closed, relationships He has placed around you and strength He has developed in you. You may have wondered why you had to go through some of those things. Maybe God was preparing you.

Noah did not build the ark because he knew the storm was coming. He built it because he trusted the God who did. Sometimes that is what faith looks like. You do not have to know everything that is coming. You just have to trust the One who does.

Genesis 7:17 tells us that as the waters increased, they lifted the ark above the earth. Think about that.

The same water that brought destruction around the ark was the water that lifted it.

That means the storm did not have the final word. What looked as though it might destroy Noah became the very thing God used to carry him.

Maybe you can look back over your own life and say the same thing. There were seasons you thought would take you out. There were losses you did not think you would recover from. There were financial struggles, family problems, health scares and moments when you did not know how you were going to make it.

But you are still here.

Your testimony is not that it never rained. Your testimony is that the rain never took you out. The storm came, but you are still here. The pressure came, but you are still standing. The flood rose, but somehow God kept lifting you. And if God kept you through what was behind you, you can trust Him with what is ahead.

But the ark was not built only to protect Noah. Noah brought his family with him. God was not just preserving one man; He was preserving a future.

That is where this story becomes bigger than us. Sometimes we ask, “God, how are You going to bless me? How are You going to protect me? How are You going to bring me through?” But maybe the greater question is, “Who is God calling me to carry with me?”

Your faith is not only about you. Your children are watching. Your grandchildren are watching. Your family is watching. The people around you are watching how you respond when the rain starts falling.

What you build today may be what carries someone else tomorrow.

Here is something else we should remember: The ark was probably not always comfortable. There were animals inside. There was noise. There was work. And yes, there was probably some mess. But Noah and his family did not jump out of the ark because everything inside was not perfect.

Why? Because even with the mess, the ark was still the safest place to be.

Sometimes we are too quick to abandon what God has assigned us because it is not perfect. The family is not perfect. The church is not perfect. The people around us are not perfect. We are not perfect.

But do not confuse imperfection with the absence of God. Sometimes it is better to work through the mess in the place God has assigned you than to jump ship looking for somewhere without any mess.

The question is not whether storms will come. The question is whether you are prepared to withstand them. If your life is built on faith, prayer, obedience and trust in God, you can stand through things that should have taken you out.

You were not built just for sunny days. You were built for the storm.

So keep building. Keep believing. Keep trusting. Keep carrying the next generation. And when the rain starts falling, remember this:

The God who told Noah how to build the ark already knew what was coming. And He knows what is coming for you, too.

Let’s pray.

Father, thank You for being the God who sees what I cannot see. When storms come, help me trust that You have already prepared me for what lies ahead. Give me the strength to withstand the rain, the faith to keep standing and the wisdom to protect what You have placed in my care. Help me not to abandon what You have assigned me just because things are difficult or imperfect. Use my faith to bless my family and the generations coming behind me. Remind me that the storms of life do not have the final word. You do. In Jesus’ name, amen.