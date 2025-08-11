Capt. Paul Marion Gore, age 68, of Attalla, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

A Chapel visitation will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Attalla, AL. Bro. Earl Mitchell and Bro. Bobby Bryant to officiate.

Paul was a graduate of Jacksonville State University. He joined the United States Army where he flew helicopters and retired as a Captain. Paul loved his family and enjoyed playing tennis, golf and reading. He was a member of the Clarksville Baptist Church of Clarksville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gore; and his mother, Orene Moore Gore.

Paul is survived by his wife, Jan Gore; sister-in-law, Jo Cothran; and aunt, Mary Rozell.

Pallbearers are Marcus Hatter, Robert Hatter, Eddie Porter, Bill Rhea, Mike Roberts, Rodney Root, Jerry Tinsley, and Mike Yother.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Elquis Castillo, PA-C Hannah Slezak, and Dr. Thomas Dwight Harper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the church of your choice or the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Capt. Paul Gore. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org