Cardinal Foundation provides new evidence lockers to the Gadsden State Police Department

The Gadsden State Community College Police Department is proud to announce the installation of new evidence lockers at its main administrative office on the Wallace Drive Campus. The generous support of the Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation made this improvement possible.

The new lockers significantly upgrade the department’s ability to securely store and organize a variety of items, ranging from found personal belongings to property held for safekeeping or investigative purposes. These include physical items, electronics, and digital media—all stored in accordance with best practices and legal standards.

“This donation directly strengthens our ability to properly store any property that’s found, turned in, or temporarily held by our department,” said Chief Jay Freeman. “While all five of our campuses across our communities are very safe, it’s important that we’re equipped with the right resources to support our communities in every situation. We’re truly grateful to the Cardinal Foundation for their commitment to safety and student service.”

This enhancement supports the department’s operational readiness while also serving the broader needs of the campus communities. It ensures that personal belongings are safeguarded and returned to their rightful owners in a timely and professional manner.

“The Cardinal Foundation continuously supports the students, faculty and staff of Gadsden State Community College,” said Hillary Folsom, director of advancement and alumni relations. “As stewards of community donations and grant funds, we are able to assist with scholarships, programs and equipment. Our board members are always excited to create new ways the Cardinal Foundation can help.”

The addition of this equipment reflects the department’s broader mission: to provide a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment across all Gadsden State campuses. With continued investment from partners like the Cardinal Foundation, the department is well-positioned to maintain high standards of service, accountability, and community care.

https://www.gadsdenstate.edu/ safety-security.cms For more information about Gadsden State Police and Public Safety, please visit