Carlisle Elementary expands STEM with Celebrate Science

Third grade teacher Mallorie Belyeu is passionate about creating a classroom at Carlisle Elementary School where hands-on learning experiences spark curiosity and a love for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

After Carlisle’s first technology club performed well in competition last year, Belyeu decided to grow the program further through a new initiative called Celebrate Science.

“Our students performed incredibly well at both the local and state level competitions,” Belyeu said. “That experience showed how much potential our kids have when they’re given opportunities to explore STEM.”

Supported by Carlisle Principal Hope Harris and Assistant Principal Frances Miller, Belyeu partnered with fourth grade science teacher Karen Thompson to build on the Cubs’ success through Celebrate Science.

Belyeu and Thompson view the initiative as an opportunity to increase students’ excitement and help them see that science isn’t just what they read in a textbook — it’s their own ideas, questions and creativity.

Celebrate Science is an interactive, inquiry-based STEM competition hosted by the McWane Science Center in Birmingham. It challenges third through fifth grade students to research, design and build their own science exhibits that communicate a concept in a creative and engaging way — much like the exhibits visitors see at the museum.

According to Belyeu, the program encourages critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and presentation skills while giving students an authentic platform to showcase their learning. Each team’s exhibit is judged based on creativity, scientific accuracy and ability to teach others.

The Carlisle Elementary Celebrate Science team includes students in grades 3–5 who exhibit curiosity and a love for discovery. Teachers took applications for the program and selected a team from the applicants.

“Students already involved in our robotics and technology clubs were invited to apply, helping us build a team of 30 creative, STEM-loving Cubs ready to take on this challenge,” Belyeu said.

The competition requires students to research a scientific concept and work collaboratively to design an interactive exhibit. Projects must be designed and built by the students and demonstrate a clear concept aligned to state science standards while engaging the audience through hands-on interaction.

Belyeu said the students will visit the McWane Science Center beforehand to meet with educators, learn about exhibit design and explore the museum for inspiration. In early 2026, a representative from McWane will visit the Carlisle team to provide guidance and feedback, with an award presentation scheduled for April 2026.

Carlisle Elementary expressed its appreciation to Gadsden State Community College for fully funding both field trips to the McWane Science Center and to First Bank of Boaz for purchasing meals for the students.