Children’s of Alabama Promotes Mental Health Awareness During May

Submitted by Children’s of Alabama.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a powerful reminder that children’s emotional health is just as important as their physical health.

Nearly 20% of children aged 3-17 years old have a mental, emotional and behavioral disorder, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. In 2021, the AAP, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association declared a national emergency for children’s mental health, and it continues to this day.

“Our children deal with some of the same challenges that we deal with as adults, and they are still learning how to deal with those challenges that they may face throughout the rest of their lives,” said Brandy Reeve, Vice President of Behavioral Health Services at Children’s of Alabama, in a press release. “Focusing on it early helps them to develop those tools for how they will cope with things that may come their way as they grow older.”

Children’s of Alabama has been a leader in child and adolescent mental health treatment, education and research. Its multi-disciplinary team includes psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, nurse practitioners, nurses and expert support staff. One of the resources Children’s offers is through the Psychiatric Intake Response Center.

The free, confidential service links adult callers and community providers to the most appropriate mental health resources for children and teenagers. The therapists who work at the center are licensed mental health professionals who can quickly assess what’s going on and point an adult caller in the right direction.

“We offer education and an opportunity for that person to process what’s going on, ask questions and then clearly understand what the next steps are,” Cindy Jones, the Director of the Psychiatric Intake Response Center, said in a statement. “Our goal is to make sure the call is calming for the caller, which helps alleviate any anxiety, frustration or fear he or she may have.”

The center is constantly updating its database of providers across the state, according to Jones. It is available to families across Alabama, seven days a week, year-round, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The number to call is 205-638-PIRC (7472). Anyone experiencing a crisis should call 911 or go to the nearest Emergency Room.