Christopher Wess-Alan Minton II, age 30, of Etowah County, passed away on July 29, 2025. He was born on November 04, 1994, in Gadsden, Alabama.

Christopher was a loving father, son, and brother who will be remembered for his strong faith and generous heart. He had a strong love for his brothers, sisters, and children and was a talented carpenter by trade. He attended Church of Love from a baby to his teenage years. He was an active member of Safe Harbor Church of God and remained faithful until the end.

He loved the outdoors—riding bikes, working on trucks, fishing, and gardening. Music was one of his greatest passions, and he especially loved playing guitar. Chris was known for being a family man who found joy in the simple things in life.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Berry and Glenda Berry Griffith, as well as Kenneth and Ada Minton.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Christopher Minton and Tammy Minton; his children, Madelyn, Kynsli, and Krislynn Minton; his brothers and sisters, Christopher Scott Chapman (Shelly), Briley Chapman, Jennifer Minton Knight (Luke), Vegan Kristen Lynn Minton, and Amanda Rossin; aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.

Special thanks are given to the Attalla City Detectives and Springville Police Department for their compassion and support.

He was a family man, and he will forever be missed until we meet again.

Chris was wanted and adored by his mother and father.

The father of the righteous shall greatly rejoice and he that begetteth a wise child shall have joy of him. Proverbs 23:24

Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? And one of them shall not fall on the ground without your father. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows. Matthew 10:29-31.

His family loved him to the moon and back!