City of Glencoe donates police vehicle

The City of Glencoe has made a significant contribution to campus safety by donating a fully equipped 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe to the Gadsden State Community College Police and Public Safety Department for just one dollar.

Students from the Gadsden State Collision Repair program, led by instructor Bruce Hill, performed critical repairs on the Tahoe, saving the college thousands of dollars in labor and parts. Instead of sending it to a commercial repair shop, students stepped in to perform the necessary repairs including body work and paint. This hands-on experience provided valuable training while also saving the college thousands of dollars.

“These students got an education and saved us thousands,” said Chief of Police Jay Freeman. “We are blessed to have these programs at Gadsden State to help create job opportunities for our students. It was a win-win.”

“We want Gadsden State to be as safe as our own community,” said Glencoe Mayor Chris Hare. “Glencoe ranks among the safest cities in Alabama. With many of our students continuing their education at Gadsden State, it’s a priority for us to help ensure their safety.”

The Glencoe City Council voted to surplus the vehicle for one dollar, reflecting its commitment to public safety and education. Mayor Hare formally presented the keys to Gadsden State President Dr. Kathy Murphy and Chief Freeman during a recent ceremony.

“We truly value the partnership we’re building with the City of Glencoe,” said Dr. Murphy. “Student safety is a cornerstone of our mission, and this generous donation directly supports our efforts to strengthen our police and public safety presence across all campuses.”

The Tahoe, already equipped with a protective cage, radar, emergency lights, sirens, and other police gear, will immediately go into service to support patrol operations and campus events.

“We are very grateful to Mayor Hare, the Glencoe City Council, and Chief McKenzie for their extraordinary generosity,” said Chief Freeman. “This vehicle is not just a donation—it’s an investment in the safety of our students, faculty, and staff across all five campuses. Partnerships like this make a lasting impact on our college and the communities we serve.”

Established in July 2023, the Gadsden State Police and Public Safety Department is a team of certified law enforcement officers and public safety personnel dedicated to protecting and serving the college community.

For more information about Gadsden State Police and Public Safety Department, visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/safety-security.cms.