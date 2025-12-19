Clint Brannon named state assistant principal of the year

Submitted

Etowah County Schools’ Clint Brannon was chosen as the Alabama Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year for 2025-2026.

Chosen as the District 6 Middle School AP of the year in the fall by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, Brannon was qualified for consideration. The statewide honor brings with it a seat on the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals Board of Directors for Brannon, a 20-year veteran with the Etowah County School System.

The Assistant Principal of the Year program is sponsored by Virco Manufacturing, a long-standing supporter of school leaders across Alabama. The distinction, awarded by CLAS and sponsored by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Brannon, started with Etowah County as a history teacher and coach at his alma mater, West End High School, where he was named Etowah County’s Coach of the Year for 2012-2013 and WEHS teacher of the year for 2013-2014. Brannon made the move to Sardis Middle School in the fall of 2019, to serve as assistant principal alongside Principal Chris Royal, his mentor and former cooperating teacher.

During his tenure at Sardis, Brannon has been instrumental in implementing strategies to improve academic performance and growth at the 6-8 school. The most recent initiative, Camp Kaizen, a camp-themed approach where students rotated through targeted sessions focused on test-taking strategies, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking activities. Teachers, along with regional AMSTI coaches, facilitated each session, offering interactive, hands-on learning experiences that energized students and strengthened key skills. The theme, “ACE the ACAP,” sparked outstanding engagement from both students and teachers and helped drive the Lions to their highest ACAP performance since the school’s inception.

When presented with the state honor at a school-wide celebration on Dec. 10, Brannon said he is appreciative of the recognition. “We have the best staff and the best students in the state, not just the system; you make my job easier.” Brannon went on to say that in twenty years he has never worked a day. “I’ve had a job, but I’ve never gone to work,” he said, claiming that his time as an educator has never felt like work because he loves what he does.

Brannon gave credit to Sardis Middle Principal Chris Royal, saying that what he’s achieved would not be possible without a principal that allows him to do what he enjoys and wants to do. “We balance each other out,” said Brannon.

Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said Brannon is “always thinking about what he can do next,” recognizing the improvement ideas and initiatives Brannon has and continues to put into action at SMS.

Dr. Farrell Seymore, executive director of AASSP and CLAS called Brannon “the kind of leader every school hopes for,” saying it is an honor to recognize him.

As Alabama’s AP of the year, Brannon will represent the state in the National Assistant Principal of the Year program hosted by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.