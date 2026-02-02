Cold weather and Creamy Tuscan Chicken

By Samantha Hill

Cold weather has a way of slowing life down, inviting us to curl up with a blanket and a book while the wind

rattles outside. On those chilly days, I find myself reaching for the Dutch oven my husband gave me; a gift

that’s proven endlessly versatile, perfect for everything from slow-simmered stews to quick weeknight

dinners. This week, I’m leaning into that adaptability with creamy Tuscan chicken thighs, a dish I first fell in

love with at a restaurant and couldn’t resist bringing home. It’s simple, affordable, and indulgent all at once:

tender chicken nestled in a velvety sauce of garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and Parmesan. Served over

your favorite pasta, with a fresh loaf of sourdough bread to catch every last drop. It’s the kind of meal that

warms you from the inside out and keeps guests coming back for seconds.

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

6 bone in/skin on chicken thighs

Olive oil

Salt and black pepper

1 large shallot, peeled and minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄4 cup Marsala wine (or dry white wine)

1⁄4 cup chicken broth

1 1⁄2 cups heavy cream

1⁄2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes (jarred in olive oil)

1⁄2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

1⁄2 cup cherry tomatoes (cut these in half)

Parsley for garnish

Instructions

Coat the bottom of the Dutch oven (or an iron skillet will work great too) with olive oil and turn the heat on

until the pan is hot. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and then cook with the skin side down for about

15 minutes, until the skin is crispy and golden. Flip the chicken and cook on the other side until cooked

through. The meat should temp around 160. Set aside chicken on a plate and cover while you make the

sauce.

Add the shallot and garlic to the pan and sauté, stirring constantly, for a couple of minutes. Then add the

Marsala wine and let it simmer while you scrape the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the

chicken stock, heavy cream, and sun-dried tomatoes and cook the sauce for a few minutes, allowing it to

thicken. Add the cheese and stir until well mixed. Add the chopped spinach and fresh tomatoes to the pan

and cook until the spinach has wilted. Add the chicken back into the pan and heat through before serving,

garnished with fresh parsley.

From my kitchen to yours, I send well wishes for safety and comfort in the days ahead.