Colegrove honored as District 6 Superintendent of the Year

Jeff Colegrove, superintendent of Attalla City Schools, began his 29th year in education by being named the District 6 Superintendent of the Year for 2026 by the School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA).

The distinction, awarded by SSA and various sponsors, recognizes one superintendent from each of Alabama’s eight public school districts.

Colegrove, a veteran educator, began his career at Etowah High School, where he spent 12 years as a teacher and coach before moving to Gadsden City High School. He remained with the Titans for three years before returning to Etowah to serve as assistant principal.

After a term as principal at Gadsden City, Colegrove took over as superintendent of Attalla City Schools, where he has served for the past eight years.

Colegrove said the opportunity to positively impact students is what he loves most about his work.

“I like seeing students graduate with opportunities — giving students hope,” he said.

He credited the teachers and staff of Attalla City Schools as the greatest influence on his career.

“The amazing work they do every day is so inspiring. I’m blessed to work with talented educators, driven students and supportive communities that share a passion for excellence in education,” he said.

Over nearly three decades in education, Colegrove said the most profound change he has seen is the increasing expectations placed on schools, which he described as evolving into “full-service support systems.”

The most challenging part of his job, he added, is leading with limited resources.

Colegrove said he has learned that relationships, communication and teamwork are the cornerstones of a successful organization.

“Any success we’ve had comes from the collective efforts of our teachers, staff, students, families and community partners,” he said.

When asked what advice he would offer new teachers, Colegrove encouraged them to be intentional about helping students learn and grow. He emphasized that teachers are the greatest instructional resource and deserve strong support.

Colegrove and his wife, Cathay, have two sons, Adam (wife Peyton) and Nathan (wife Kathryn), and one granddaughter, Mary Ann.

Colegrove said he is honored and grateful for the recognition.

“It’s a reflection of Attalla City’s great teachers, staff and students,” he said.