Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
August 11, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
August 11, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Conley Herstine Quinn

Funeral services for Conley Herstine Quinn were held on Monday, August 4, 2025, at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Pastor Jonathan Miller officiated the service.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Quinn, parents: Roscoe and Maggie Quinn, brothers and sisters: Milton, Billy, Marguerite, Lela, Katherine, Lois, and Laverne.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie, grandsons, Jeremy (Summer) Quinn and Robbie (Ashley) Quinn, great-grandchildren, Finley, Tucker, Penelope, and Callahan Quinn, a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Quinn was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for over 53 years and served as a deacon for over 50 years. He retired from driving a concrete truck for Curl and Sherman Concrete companies. He really enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Picture of Kaitlin Hoskins

Kaitlin Hoskins

Latest News

GALLERY: GSCC and City of Gadsden celebrate sports park progress
Some polling places change ahead of election
Alabama Weather Network debuts on August 11
Community Safety Night brings community together
Alabama Arise celebrates grocery tax reduction

Latest E-Edition

08-08-2025 E-Edition FRONT ONLY
08-08-2025 E-Edition

To download and view the most recent E-Edition, click here.

08-08-2025 E-Edition