Funeral services for Conley Herstine Quinn were held on Monday, August 4, 2025, at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Pastor Jonathan Miller officiated the service.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Quinn, parents: Roscoe and Maggie Quinn, brothers and sisters: Milton, Billy, Marguerite, Lela, Katherine, Lois, and Laverne.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie, grandsons, Jeremy (Summer) Quinn and Robbie (Ashley) Quinn, great-grandchildren, Finley, Tucker, Penelope, and Callahan Quinn, a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Quinn was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for over 53 years and served as a deacon for over 50 years. He retired from driving a concrete truck for Curl and Sherman Concrete companies. He really enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.