County judges Crain, Skelton sworn in

Photos: Brynn Crain (top right) is sworn in as Etowah County Circuit Judge by retiring Judge Billy Ogletree on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the William H. Rhea III Judicial Building in Gadsden. Joining Crain for the ceremony were wife Mary Catherine, son Beau and daughter Eloise. Matt Skelton (far left) is sworn in as Etowah County Circuit Judge by Judge Sonny Steen as wife Jenny holds the Bible on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the William H. Rhea III Judicial Building in Gadsden. Also joining Crain for the investiture ceremony were sons Gray and Jackson.



By Chris McCarthy, Publisher

A pair of local judges had their investiture ceremonies on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the William H. Rhea III Judicial Building in Gadsden.

Brynn Crain was sworn in as Etowah County Circuit Judge Place No. 2, while Matt Skelton was sworn in as Etowah County District Judge Place No. 2.

“You never get anywhere in your life by yourself,” said Crain. “You get there because it’s God’s will and you get there because of the people He put into your life to help you out. So many people have supported me and encouraged me over the years – colleagues, mentors, friends, family and educators. They taught me how to be a better lawyer and how to be a better person. In this job, you must make difficult decisions that affects people’s lives, and that fact is not lost on me. I can’t promise that everyone will be happy with the decisions I make, but what I can promise you is that if you come before this court, you’re going to be treated fairly and be treated with respect. This will be a court of integrity that will inspire confidence in the people of this county.”

Crain succeeds Billy Ogletree, while Skelton replaces Will Clay. Both places are in the 16th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama.

“I look forward to working with everybody here,” said Skelton. “I realize it’s going to be a learning curve for me, so as Judge Nabors said, I ask everybody to pray. I feel that everybody who works in the building is here for a specific reason. We’re a team, and I’m proud and happy to be the newest member of the team. I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”

Crain served as Etowah County Deputy District Attorney for the past several years, while Skelton was a partner in Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton for the past 15 years. Both expressed thanks to the Etowah County Women’s Republican Club for its support.

“Today is a historic day, because we have the opportunity to witness the investitures of Brynn Crain and Matt Skelton and celebrate the continuity of the rule of law that brings us together,” said Etowah County Presiding Circuit Judge George Day. “All of us recognize that to achieve justice, more than just a knowledge of the law is required. In the first Book of Kings, we find the words of Solomon when he knew that he would succeed his father David as King of Israel, and Solomon asked God for a wise and discerning heart. So, our prayer today is for Brynn and Matt and all judges in that they will always seek not only knowledge of the law but wisdom to interpret the law and apply it justly to the cases that come before them, a wisdom that only God can give.”